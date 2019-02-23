Diamondback Energy Should Thrive In Most Oil Pricing Scenarios

The company could maintain production while avoiding cash burn at $40 to $45 WTI oil depending on how much it spends on midstream and infrastructure capex.

This includes covering its dividend and growing exit rate production by around 20% (and average 2019 production by around 13% compared to 2018 exit rate production).

Diamondback Energy's (FANG) 2019 outlook shows that it is in a good position after its acquisition of Energen. At $55 WTI oil in 2019, it should be able to deliver modestly positive cash flow in addition to covering its increased dividend of $0.75 per share and growing average 2019 production by around 13% compared to its 2018 exit rate.

Diamondback At $55 WTI Oil In 2019

Diamondback is guiding for around 275,000 to 290,000 BOEPD in average production in 2019 (68% to 70% oil production). At the midpoint of guidance, that should result in approximately $4.167 billion in revenue net of hedges.

The company's oil differentials are expected to improve after Q1 2019 relative to Midland prices as its fixed differential contracts roll off and it sells more oil tied to Gulf Coast pricing. It expects to realise around 87% to 92% of WTI for its oil in 1H 2019, 90% to 95% of WTI in 2H 2019, and 100% of WTI in 2020. That includes the effect of basis hedges though, so I've modelled Diamondback as realising approximately 94% of WTI in 2019 before basis hedges, which may knock a couple percent off its realised oil price.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 71,147,625 $51.50 $3,664 NGLs (Barrels) 17,271,344 $20.00 $345 Natural Gas (MCF) 88,161,187 $1.50 $132 Hedge Value $26 Total Revenue $4,167

Diamondback is achieving cost savings at a rapid rate after its Energen deal, resulting in estimated total cash expenditures of $4.135 billion in this scenario, including $123 million in dividend payouts.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense (Including Gathering And Transportation) $546 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $290 Cash G&A $100 Midstream Services Expense (Net of Revenue) $40 Dividend $123 Interest $186 Capital Expenditures $2,850 Total Expenses $4,135

At $55 WTI oil, Diamondback may end up with around $32 million in positive cash flow while also covering the increased dividend. This also involves a capital expenditure budget designed to drive around 13% production growth (2019 average production compared to 2018 exit rate production) or around 20% growth when comparing 2019 exit rate to 2018 exit rate production. Diamondback may end 2019 with 300,000+ BOEPD in production.

Diamondback's Unhedged Breakeven Point

Diamondback also mentioned that it could keep 2018 to 2019 exit rate production flat at above 250,000 BOEPD with 14 operated rigs, so I will model that scenario here.

At 250,000 BOEPD, Diamondback would generate approximately $2.994 billion in revenue at $44.50 WTI oil in 2019 and no hedges.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 62,962,500 $41.70 $2,626 NGLs (Barrels) 15,284,375 $16.45 $251 Natural Gas (MCF) 78,018,750 $1.50 $117 Total Revenue $2,994

Diamondback's capital expenditure budget is modelled at $1.85 billion in this maintenance production scenario. This involves $1.55 billion in drilling and completion capital expenditures, plus $300 million for infrastructure and midstream. The infrastructure and midstream capital could probably be chopped further if Diamondback doesn't expect production growth for a while, but I've chosen to model it as reduced around 30% from Diamondback's 2019 budget.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense (Including Gathering And Transportation) $484 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $210 Cash G&A $100 Midstream Services Expense (Net Of Revenue) $40 Dividend $123 Interest $186 Capital Expenditures $1,850 Total Expenses $2,993

With that $44 to $45 WTI price, Diamondback could maintain production without hedges and without outspending cash flow. Reducing midstream and infrastructure capital expenditures could potentially allow Diamondback to maintain production within cash flow at $40 WTI oil.

In a prolonged low oil price scenario, Diamondback's unhedged breakeven point may decrease further, as its decline rate moderates (with the slowdown in production growth in such a scenario) and its differentials improve. Thus after 2019, Diamondback's unhedged breakeven point could be under $40 WTI oil depending on its base decline rate at that time.

Conclusion

Diamondback is in a financially strong position and is capable of delivering 2019 average production that is around 13% higher than its 2018 exit rate production along with slightly positive cash flow. If oil prices average a lower amount, it could hold production at around 250,000 BOEPD and deliver breakeven cash flow at around $44.50 WTI in 2019 instead while maintaining its dividend and still spending $300 million on midstream and infrastructure capital expenditures.

It is currently trading for around 6.6x estimated 2019 unhedged EBITDA at $55 WTI oil, which appears fairly cheap given that it was trading at close to 9x estimated 2018 EBITDA (based on strip prices) before. A return to a 9x EBITDA multiple would push Diamondback's value up to around $145. However, oil and gas producers in general are trading well below historical multiples, so Diamondback's situation is not unusual.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FANG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.