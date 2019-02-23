Russia Doesn't Seem To Care About Investments

In this article, I would like to touch on a not very mentioned topic in the light of news about sanctions and other geopolitical upheavals - the investment climate in Russia.

Michael Calvey, a US citizen and the founder of Baring Vostok Capital Partners, has been placed in pre-trial detention in a Moscow jail for the next two months for alleged fraud, along with his five colleagues. They are accused of defrauding Vostochny Bank of at least 2.5 bn roubles ($37.7m). All of them deny any accusations and blame the case on a shareholder dispute.

For reference, Baring Vostok has more than 80 projects and $3.7 billion of capital raised in Russia and the CIS. Baring has been operating in Russia since 1994 and was one of the first institutional investors of Yandex. The fund's current investments include Avito, Ozon, Gett, Etalon Group, Papa John's, Tasteville and many other prominent Russian companies.

Baring is, without exaggeration, a symbol of direct investment in Russia, and the oldest and largest company in the Russian investment industry. It's obvious that without this fund, the culture of investing in Russia would not be the same, and many good things would not have happened.

The Arbitrariness

This news can be viewed from three perspectives, highlighting various problems of the investment climate in Russia. The first perspective is that commercial disputes should be resolved in arbitration courts, and not through criminal prosecution. When one of the most successful Western businessmen, whose structures enjoy real respect, becomes a newsmaker of a crime story, this is not just hot news, this is a game-changing event for all investors working in Russia.

The second perspective - and that is really very important to understand - any actions are interconnected with a huge number of factors and consequences that affect not only specific people but also all participants in the entire investment process. The investment climate is formed from such individual stories that are interconnected and, adding up to a single picture, they make their diagnosis to the country. Any such story, even if it has the most compelling reasons for it, gives an unambiguous signal to the market. I think that when one of the largest investors in Russia is arrested on the day of the opening of the investment forum, there will be no different interpretations of this signal to the market. Russian authorities actually don't care much about the investment climate in Russia.

Finally, the third perspective is that the most important element of establishing an investment climate is respect for the institutions that are the backbone elements of economic development. There are unbreakable demarcation lines that should not be crossed.

Unfortunately, the Russian authorities have already crossed the line beyond which any action that could lead to a commercial or political conflict is toxic, unless you have a reliable cover in the Russian neo-feudal pyramid (and even then - can there be reliable cover in such a pyramid?). By and large, without proper protection of investors' rights, all that you have built in this country is sunk cost since commercial or social interest in this can manifest itself among those in power or their sponsors at any time.

This case shows clearly that there are neither rights protection institutions nor the needs in such institutions in Russia. In fact, this state of affairs should be called arbitrariness. Nevertheless, this system, consisting of the denial of any objective conflict resolution system or rules of behavior, is extremely stable. The country generates enough natural resources so that the authorities only care about distribution, but not creation, which means there are no groups of society that it would be beneficial for the authorities to protect, except for themselves.

What Are The Consequences?

A bad investment climate in Russia and the Calvey case in particular would most likely have several implications for the Russian economy.

1. There will be significantly less foreign direct investments (FDI) in Russia. The FDI net flow hasn't been great since 2014, and in addition, we can see a marked decline of $4.2 bn in the third quarter of 2018 (most recent data). The Calvey case will likely set a new negative and sustainable long-term trend in FDI flows in Russia.

2. There will be less innovative investment projects in Russia. Less foreign direct investments mean fewer opportunities for startups and promising businesses to raise capital. If we take into account the strategic importance of FDI in ensuring economic growth, Russia misses a serious growth driver under the conditions when this growth is most needed. Also, there are only 42 companies listed in MOEX and RTS indexes, and with such an attitude to the investment climate on the part of the authorities, I doubt that this list will grow any longer in the next 5 or even 10 years.

3. The US will almost inevitably introduce new sanctions against Russia. The Calvey case can become the last straw which may overtax the US government's patience towards Russia. There are multiple sets of possible sanctions for the Skripal case and Kerch strait incident which weren't enacted since their announcement. If the Russian authorities fail to carry out an objective and complete investigation of the situation around Baring Vostok, Russia may face toughest sanctions since 2014. Unfortunately, even despite the support of Calvey from the absolute majority of both Russian and foreign businessmen, we see no interest from the Kremlin in conducting such an investigation.

Final thoughts

To write that the arrest of Calvey is the reason for those who do business or just invest in Russia to think about whether the risks are not too great is to offend businessmen, considering them to be short-sighted. Surely they all for many years perfectly understand that they are walking under the sword of Russian Lady Justice. All of them, like Calvey, have their own reasons for taking this risk. However, people often tend to underestimate the risks, overestimate their strength, luck, and position to feed illusions about the ability to protect themselves from the threat.

For those who invest in Russia for a long time, I will not say anything new, but those who still think about it should be aware that the investment climate in Russia has not changed for the better over the past 20 years. A bad investment climate is far from the only factor negatively affecting the Russian economy, but it is definitely one of the most important, fundamentally limiting the growth potential of Russian companies.

Therefore, the Russian stock market as a whole is definitely not for value-seekers, in my view. Under current conditions, most of the Russian companies may remain undervalued for too long to make sense to invest in them. If you are still comfortable with potential risks, I'd recommend to carefully pick stocks of individual Russian companies like Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) or Polyus (OTCPK:OPYGY).

