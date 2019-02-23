WTI Weekly: Buy-Side Continuation To 57.81s From Last Week's Breakout

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for buy-side activity following last week’s buy excess and late week buy-side breakout attempt. This expectation did play out as buying interest emerged early week, developing narrow balance, 56.44s-55.66s, above prior resistance before price discovery higher drove price to 57.81s into week’s end, closing at 57.26s.

17-22 February 2019

This week’s auction saw a buying interest in Sunday’s trade as minor price discovery higher developed to 56.44s in Monday’s holiday shortened auction. Low volume selling developed there as two-sided trade unfolded through Tuesday’s auction, 55.29s-56.44s. A pullback in Wednesday’s auction toward key demand resulted in structural buy excess and subsequent price discovery higher, achieving a stopping point, 57.55s. Buyers trapped near the high as sell excess developed, developing micro-balance, 57.55s-56.96s, into Wednesday’s NY close.

A re-test of Wednesday’s high developed early in Thursday’s auction as the high was rejected through the EIA release (+3.6mil v +3mil expected). Pullback developed in Thursday’s auction to 56.64s at/near the prior breakout point. Buying interest emerged there amidst buy excess before price discovery higher developed into Friday’s auction, achieving the stopping point high, 57.81s. Buyers trapped there amidst sell excess, driving price lower in retracement ahead of Friday’s close to 57.12s, settling at 57.26s.

As noted last week, this week’s primary expectation was for buy-side activity provided last week’s key demand, 55.75s-55s, held as support. Buying interest emerged there early week as balance developed before buy-side continuation unfolded to 57.81s within the supply cluster of focus overhead.

Looking ahead, this week’s buy-side continuation following recent weeks’ trade through the initial key supply cluster, 49.25s-54.25s, remains bullish. Focus into next week centers upon response to this week’s cluster, 56.64s-57.81s. Buy-side defense of this cluster will result in price discovery higher. Sell-side defense of this cluster will result in price discovery lower. As noted in recent weeks, the market has auctioned toward larger key supply overhead following an approximately 36% buy-side phase from December 2018. Given the failure of key supply to hold, the primary expectation near-term (2-4 weeks) based on market structure remains buy-side. The supply cluster overhead, 63.25s-76.90s, is now an upside focus.

Following the partial US government shutdown, the CFTC has resumed publishing the weekly COT report. The publishing resumes with late December’s data and will be lagging for the next two to three weeks (releases on Tuesdays and Fridays until current) as they catch up. Our data will update with their publishing schedule.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

