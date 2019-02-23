Saudi Arabia Swings Both Ways, But How Low Will It Go?

Source: OPEC.

At the December OPEC meeting press conference, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid A. Al-Falih stated:

In the last six months, we’ve demonstrated that we are not just in the business of cutting, we are also in the business of releasing supplies when needed. And I think many people have underestimated the impact we have had on the global economy….We kept the oil market from over-heating.”

Following President Trump’s announcement in May of the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said that the White House had been in contact with several producers who gave assurances that they would replace any lost Iranian exports to the market. The Saudi energy minister confirmed it.

Over that weekend, UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui, the current OPEC president, said OPEC has an adequate "buffer" of potential output to cushion oil markets if the U.S. re-imposes sanctions on Iran. "Don't worry about supply," he told reporters when asked about potential impacts on crude supplies.

Saudi Arabia immediately started cranking-up production, reaching about 11.0 million barrels per day in November. Since then, it has pulled barrels off of the market and plans to reduce output to 9.8 million in March. The Yanbu refinery is scheduled for maintenance and has a capacity of 240,000 b/d, and so Saudi's own demand for crude will dip.

Saudi Intentions

Oil traders should not jump to the conclusion that Saudi Arabia wants to drive-up prices to high levels. “Our guiding principle is we will keep the market well-supplied,” al-Falih told the press in December.

And the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (NOPEC) has been approved by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee. “We are just a tweet away from Nopec becoming law,” Bob McNally of the Rapidan Energy Group told the Financial Times.

A bigger concern is how much KSA may have to reduce its production to keep the market from becoming glutted. Demand for OPEC’s crude dropped 1.2 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2018 from 2017. And it is expected to drop another 1.0 mmbd in 2019.

The EIA projects in its February STEO that OECD oil inventories will increase by 100 million barrels in 2019. And OPEC's supply/demand numbers in its February OMR imply a similar build at January's OPEC production level.

Permian Basin's takeaway capacity is projected to increase by 3.4 mmbd by 2022, unleashing shale oil to the world. Refiners worldwide know how to re-configure their operations for oil types to accept a higher quality light, sweet crude that American shale produces. It is a premium crude, unlike the heavy, sour oils that refiners have had to process, for example, from Venezuela.

Brazil, the new kid on the block, is projected to be adding 360,000 b/d of new capacity this year. The country has disappointed in the past, but there is much more confidence this year.

Meanwhile, KSA and Kuwait are expected to resume production in the Neutral Zone this year. “I am confident,” al-Falih said. That could add another 500,000 b/d each, according to the Reuters report.

Mr. al-Falih was asked during the December press conference how deeply KSA would cut to support prices. He responded:

Even with US growing at fantastic numbers over the last couple of years certainly in 2018 and 2017, we’ve been able to grow. Look at Russian production, it has grown. Not too long ago, three or four years ago, Saudi production was in the low nines. And we thought we were going to be stuck in that neighborhood for a long, long time. And here we are today talking about climbing down from 11.1 to 10.3….If we find out that we're having to cut unreasonably, then that’s when we'll say we can’t do it anymore. So if you told me today that you have to go back to 8 million to balance the market, Saudi Arabia, I would tell you no. That is a structural change that Saudi Arabia will not do. We will not cut to allow shale to grow 2 -3 million year after year after year. That is a structural change Saudi Arabia cannot do.”

Conclusions

In the EIA’s annual outlook, it projected that U.S. crude and liquids production would reach 27 million barrels per day in its “high price” scenario. Based on the Saudi energy minister’s words, that is a scenario the kingdom will not support, whether or not OPEC survives the Trump presidency.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.