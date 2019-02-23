NG Weekly: Balance Development Early Week, Price Discovery Higher To 2.74s At Key Resistance

This week’s auction saw early week balance near last week’s settlement before buying interest drove price higher to 2.74s testing key resistance.

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving NG price action.

As noted in last week’s NG Weekly, our primary inference for this week’s auction was for buy-side activity, following last week’s re-test of major structural support, 2.55s. This probability path did play out as balance development occurred early week, 2.60s-2.67s, through Monday’s holiday auction and Tuesday. Buying interest emerged Wednesday as the buy-side sequence ensued, driving price higher to 2.74s into Friday’s auction, closing at 2.73s.

17 - 22 February 2019:

This week’s auction saw narrow, two-sided trade develop, 2.60s-2.67s in Monday’s holiday trade and through Tuesday. Balance developed above last week’s settlement, indicating acceptance of the higher prices following last week’s re-test of the low. A pullback developed in Wednesday’s auction to 2.63s where sellers trapped amidst buying interest and buy excess. This structural development began the buy-side sequence as price discovery higher ensued into early Thursday’s auction.

Thursday’s auction saw price discovery higher, achieving a stopping point, 2.74s, following the EIA release (-177bcf v -162bcf expected). Structural sell excess developed there as minor pullback developed to 2.96s into early Friday’s auction. Rotation higher developed to test Thursday’s high ahead of Friday’s close, where selling interest emerged, driving price lower before settling at 2.73s.

This week’s primary expectation of price discovery higher did develop as last week’s re-test of key support held. Balance trade developed early week above last week’s settlement before buying interest drove price higher, achieving the stopping point high, 2.74s, near key structural resistance. Self-similar selling occurred at key resistance ahead of Friday’s close. This selling at key resistance is structurally significant.

Looking ahead, the near-term bias (2-4 week) remains buy-side, following the re-test of key support and auction toward key resistance. Focus into next week remains on market response to key supply, 2.70s-2.74s. Failure of the sell-side in this area opens the door to short covering inventory adjustment by sellers from the low toward key supply clusters overhead, 2.80s-2.85s/2.89s-2.92s, respectively. Buy-side failure to drive price above this resistance area will likely terminate the near-term buy-side bias and target key demand clusters below, 2.65s-2.63s/2.60s-2.57s, respectively. In the intermediate term (3-6 month) context and managed money posture, further price discovery lower into major key demand, 2.20s-1.50s, remains possible barring sell-side failure within supply overhead, 2.87s-3.72s.

Following the partial US government shutdown, the CFTC has resumed publishing the weekly COT report. The publishing resumes with late December’s data and will be lagging for the next two to three weeks (releases on Tuesdays and Fridays until current) as they catch up. Our data will update with their publishing schedule.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

