Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Management Presents at Consumer Analyst Group of New York Brokers Conference (Transcript)

John DeSimone - Co-President & Chief Strategic Officer

John Agwunobi - Co-President & Chief Health & Nutrition Officer

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies

Herbalife is a global nutrition company founded in 1980, today with a market cap of about $9 billion. It sells weight management, health and wellness and sports nutrition products in over 90 countries around the world exclusively through a direct-selling channel.

John DeSimone

Thanks, Steve. So just as - getting started, forward-looking statement. This is on our website for all of you. How are you? If you want to read more into it, it's on our IR website, herbalife.com. Also, two days ago, on Tuesday afternoon, we released earnings for the fourth quarter and full year. So if after this presentation you are interested to learn more about us, that's a good next step.

So in summary, just kind of start this off and lay a little foundation for those who don't know us very well. We've been around for almost 40 years. We are a nutrition company, and I want you to think of functional foods, don't think of supplement tablets, although we have those. Most of our business is built around functional foods, a lot of which are protein-based, and you'll learn more about that through the presentation today.

Another thing, just for scale, we're about $5 billion, we're in 90 countries, a little over 90 countries, 94 countries. We have 8,900 employees. From a financial standpoint, we believe we have a strong balance sheet. We will share that with you today.

We generate a good amount of cash. We've used that cash to buy back a lot of stock and some dividends but mostly stock buyback. In total, between stock buyback and dividends over the last 11 years, about $5.1 billion. You'll see that in the slides, too.

And we've done that while also investing in our business. You'll see we've invested quite a bit in technology, the back end of the technology, and we've also invested in manufacturing. We manufacture most of the products that we sell.

Generally, when we introduce ourselves to people, things we like to do is have you meet distributors, have you visit Nutrition Clubs and please, you'll learn a lot more about Nutrition Clubs today, but I think that's the one most important thing you could take away today, is spend some time to understand Nutrition Clubs.

And we also ask you, come see our factory, learn more about us and the scale of manufacturing. Since we can't do that today, we have three videos throughout our presentation where we're going to bring those things to you. So we're going to kick this off with the longest video, it's a 3-minute video that talks about our manufacturing and distribution infrastructure.

So with that, can we queue up the first video, please?

John DeSimone

So thank you for your patience going through that. One of the objectives is to show scale. We've invested a lot of manufacturing. A lot of that is now behind us. We can handle the growth that we need for quite some time.

In fact, we have four manufacturing facilities, the largest of which can fit 14 NFL games in it simultaneously. It's quite a large facility with a lot of capacity. So that investment's behind us.

I'm going to now just kind of set up the next few minutes, start with what we think the key takeaways are. What we hope to demonstrate to you today. One is, we're a growth company. We think we've been a growth company for a long time. Of course, we've had some noise in the last 6 years.

We'll talk about that but overall, even through that time, we've grown. And we think we've got a lot of opportunity in front of us, great tailwinds. We think we're positioned well, we'll take advantage of those tailwinds. And more importantly, we think we have good strategies to be the engine behind our growth.

Second takeaway, we generate strong cash flow. And third, we have a very disciplined approach to returning that cash to shareholders, and we'll demonstrate that through today.

The agenda, specifically, is we'll talk about some global trends, some demographic alignment, you'll see that our distributor base is getting younger, not older. We have the right business model for this industry, for the products for which we distribute. It's a very attractive category. Great financial strength, and then you'll learn about our key growth strategies.

So with that, I'm going to pass it over to Dr. A to take over the next few slides.

John Agwunobi

Thank you, brother. John and I are Co-Presidents at Herbalife, and we share not everything but a lot of the responsibility for helping the company get to that next level.

It's obvious that product is at the very center of who we are, quality product and its distribution. But we are, when all is said and done, a people business. It's about relationships. And as we go through the agenda over the next few minutes, I'm hoping that although we'll talk a lot about product, I'm hoping that you also walk away with a sense that there's something quite different than retail at play here.

Like every relationship business, every people business, momentum is key. And there are a lot of trends because we're in 94 different countries, impacting us in different ways on any given day in any given region, and it works like a portfolio is supposed to in that regard, ups and downs offsetting each other.

But it helps to have global trends, long-term global trends behind our business that have been at play for quite a while and are expected to impact our business way out into the future. We'll go into them in a little bit in more detail, obesity and overweight, healthy aging, the cost of healthcare, the rise of this entrepreneurship culture, and it's not just here in the States, it's everywhere.

And then the intersection between social selling, and I'll go into this in a bit and the digital world. The two are playing off each other beautifully. And then of course, the rise of the fit and active movement that is quite dramatic.

Quickly on overweight and obesity, just to give you a sense. The light blue portion of the bars, that's overweight, the dark blue is obesity, combined, our top five markets are shown here. The numbers in the bars, the absolute numbers in any given population.

So for example, in China, 477 million people are either overweight or obese, 35%. But when you look at India and the USA, Russia and Mexico, the total is up, it's about 1 billion potential customers of ours right there. The percentages are dramatic, especially when you look at the other 89 countries that we work in. There's another 1 billion people there who are either overweight or obese.

Healthy aging is an interesting proposition. It used to be that the only people who cared about aging were people who were aging. Increasingly, we are seeing trends, and others are too, where Millennials and younger are doing things today -- and when you ask them why, they say, it's because we want to live healthy, active, aging years. And as you can see from the percentages here, it's about the same proportion of Millennials that are concerned about being healthy during their aging years as it is in the Boomers.

Healthcare cost is dramatic, obviously. It's always been, it's been an issue. But it's something that plays very nicely into what we offer: prevention. It's not just about weight management. Functional foods help in prevention on a number of different paths.

By 2025, in the U.S., 20% of the GDP will be spent on healthcare, but it's also impacting other countries, right? So when you look at China, Russia, India and Mexico, also big markets for our business, you'll find that, that same pressure is just beginning to kick in now and at some point, it's going to be overwhelming.

Now the reason it's important is from a regulatory perspective, these governments of these countries are reaching out to corporations like ours that are in the business of selling health and wellness, in the business of selling prevention, and they're asking to partner with us. It makes penetration and market expansion just that little bit easier when you're offering a solution.

Entrepreneurship, whether it's Airbnb or Lyft or Uber or any of the other gig economy businesses that are out there today, we believe that we are ideally situated at a time when there's increasing acceptance of the notion of freelancing, and it's not just in the U.S.

Quick thought on social selling. It's this notion that people increasingly are either buying things from their peers, non-traditional sources of retail or getting advice from their peers rather than from professionals and experts.

The Internet clearly has fueled this proposition, the ability to access information, to look at rankings and people's opinions before you make your purchase, by the way, that's who we are. That's the way we've always been. We put a distributor or more in front of a customer and a conversation begins. And then we put you as a customer who has goals into a community, and the conversation continues. And then you make your purchasing decision. Having been fed information, having received information and having been educated by your peer group.

It's especially important for Millennials, and we'll come back to the notion of Millennials in just a second here. More than two times the number of people who seek influence today get it from their peers than from professionals, and other surveys document that as well.

Fit and active, this movement has been quite dramatic to watch. It's not just in the U.S., as we travel to South America, John and I or to Asia, it's actually beginning to kick in and accelerate, where more and more people are beginning to engage and live in - consciously engaged in more physically active lifestyles.

Now this line that you see on the - shows weight management, the growth in the weight management category. So the larger universe of fit and active, people getting physically active more and more is associated with people eating better, people seeking out healthier nutrition.

And what we're seeing is that the growth in sports nutrition, that category of nutrition that's kind of protein is foundational for it, it's also where we live, is beginning to grow even faster than weight management. And by 2019, in this particular Euromonitor-sourced data, it would show that by 2019, it'll be growing faster and be a bigger part of the market than weight management. We're in both.

I talked a little bit about Millennials. It's funny. It just must've been a couple of months ago, we were at a big event in Houston, we use stadiums when we invite distributors and customers to come together because typically, it's 10,000, 14,000, 20,000 people.

But what's interesting is that when you look up into the stands, it's all young people. It's people 25 years of age, 23, 27. Our business is changing, and we have data to show this. But it's also true across the workforce, that's what this graph shows, right? That throughout the workforce, increasingly, this is the time of the Millennial.

When you look at our numbers, Herbalife's numbers, if I were to just take a snapshot of our distributor base and put them into those different age demographics, this pie chart is what you would see. 45% of our current distributor base - actually, it's distributor and preferred member here in the U.S., but around the world, this is true as well. 45% of them are Millennials.

But if you were to take a picture of all of those who just signed up within the last quarter, within the last year, the picture looks more and more like this. Increasingly, our distributor base is getting younger. And all of the things that Millennials care about are helping drive where we take our strategy.

I mentioned social selling and the importance of peer feedback, peer education, peer input when people make decisions, especially for the Millennial. Quick study from the University of Pennsylvania, which showed - and I'll - you'll forgive me, I'm going to read this so that I don't mess it up.

They had a program, a weight management program, in which they enrolled a group -- a cohort of individuals. Of those who started in the program with friends, 95% of them completed but only 76% of those who started alone completed their particular program.

More importantly, those that started with friends maintained their goals - their gains, the gains that they had achieved, the weight loss that they had achieved, maintained that after 10 months, 66%, more than 3 times x or about 3 times those that went it alone. The bottom line is when you go it alone in this business, you are far less likely to succeed, and even if you do, you're far less likely to maintain those gains.

Ours is an organization, ours is a business that puts distributors and peers in, around every customer. We build a community for almost every customer. And it allows them to achieve their results better, faster and hold on to them for longer. That's an attractive space. I've talked about the global trends, but there's room in this market for us to grow.

I get really excited about where we're headed because I realize there is so much more to come. Take a look at the CAGRs. We're in weight management, the traditional space is where we started, it's our legacy business, 5.3% CAGR on a forward 5-year CAGR.

The broader space of health and wellness, which is all the other areas that we offer, whether that's gut health with probiotics or muscle health or whatever the spaces are in the broader health and wellness, that category is a full $98.7 billion market growing at 5.8%, 5-year forward CAGR.

The one that gets us really excited because we're such a small part of it today but trending really fast is sports nutrition. Sports performance is in, growing at 11%, even though it's only a $14 billion space today.

So with that, I'm going to hand this back to my colleague, John. He'll run through the financials, get a little more detailed. I'll step back up later and offer a little more detail on the strategy that we are going to use to convert and to activate into this business space.

John DeSimone

Thank you, Dr. A. So on the financial side, we just released earnings, as I said, so I'm not going to spend a lot of time getting into the details of our most recent results. It's available online. Happy to do questions either after this presentation or over the phone, but I wanted to leave you with at least a big picture. And the big picture falls in a couple of buckets.

So we're going to look at historical performance, and we're going to start with 2011 to 2018 and put in guidance for 2019. And the reason we picked those periods is in 2012, of course, there were some short-selling activity around our company that created a lot of negative headlines, especially in the world that you all live, and I'm trying to express how we performed our way through that. With all that, call it, noise and distraction, the company performed well, which I think sets us up for strength going forward.

Beyond that, we have some good underlying non-financial metrics that are indicative of good momentum going forward. And then I want to show about the cash we generate and how we use that cash. And then I'll break into a little bit of regional information.

So let me start with historical performance. On the left, in the light blue bar, is 2011, this is volume points. For those who don't know what volume points is, it's effectively an Herbalife currency, but it's a good proxy for unit volume, okay? In 2011 to 2018, it had a 6% CAGR during that period of distraction. And we're looking for mid- to high single-digit growth in 2019 in that non-financial statistic.

When we look how that converted to net sales, there is two lines: one is reported net sales; and the other is constant currency net sales because currencies moved away from us since 2011. And so the CAGR on net sales was 5.1%, but the CAGR on constant currency sales during that time frame of 2011 to 2018 was 9%, and we're also looking for mid to high single-digit growth next year in net sales, and that's what we guided.

Just a couple of other non-financial metrics, and it takes a little bit of digging deep into us to understand how important these metrics are, but they all deal with active Sales Leaders or Sales Leaders. A Sales Leader is a distributor who's reached a certain level, that they're likely building a business for Herbalife and for themselves.

So the number of active Sales Leaders, these are active sellers, in 2002 was 85,000, in 2011, again, go back to that 2011 time frame, it was 218,000. And in this past year, it's 352,000.

The percent of our overall distributor base, think of the denominator being everybody who's still registered with us, how many are ordering on average in a given month. Go back to 2002, it was about a little over third, it was a little over half in 2011, and it's almost three quarters our earning - our ordering frequently on a monthly basis in 2018.

And then we have an internal metric, we call it Sales Leader retention. How many of these Sales Leaders are we retaining, and the retention period is generally between month 13 after they join and month 23.

You don't have to worry about how that works, just know that it used to be 27%, then it went up to 52%, and now we're at 68%, and every region within Herbalife is now above 60% for the first time. So again, it's a good underlying non-financial metrics that get us comfortable for our guidance in 2019.

And I'm also going to look at cash flow from 2011 to 2018. And this is operating cash. It's operating cash based off of our financial statements with some adjustments, you'll see how this flows in a moment, but in 2011, it was $0.5 [ph] billion. We had a peak in 2013. In 2018, it was $636 million. But there's some things to consider that you need to know in order to compare that.

One is over that time frame, from 2011 to 2018, we levered up. We have conservative leverage, but we levered up to buy back stock during that time when we thought our stock was undervalued. And so there's a lot more interest cost in the most recent year than there was in the early year. We had almost no interest in 2011. We had almost $100 million in cash interest in 2018.

Additionally, in total - I'll come back to the currency number. So in total, on an adjusted basis, from 2011 to 2018, cumulatively, $4.8 billion in cash generated. The reported number is $4.6 billion, so it was not a material difference between the reported and the adjusted number. Lots of ins and outs, they go both ways, but they're not far apart from each other.

Our capital expenditures because we have invested over that time frame. We talked about manufacturing. You'll see a slide on technology. We've invested a little over $900 million during that time period.

And the last consideration, as you look at how things have flowed over the last 8 years, is currencies moved against us, the $636 million of operating cash would've been about $300 million higher on constant currency going back to 2011.

So the message here is, hopefully, anyway, for - what we'd like to convey is during this time where there's a lot of distractions, company generated a lot of cash. And I think it sets us up well to continue to generate cash in the future when there's a lot less distraction.

We'll also talk about our capital allocation policy. It's a pretty straightforward policy. Debt service is our first priority. Our second priority is internal investments, that $938 million we invested in capital, lots of other operating expenditure investments, some minor external investments, we're not a big M&A company, but we've done small things externally.

And when we get through that, what's left is to return that money to shareholders, okay? And we've done that through dividend and buyback but mostly through buyback. You'll see that in the next couple of slides. And the reason is we're a growth company. We think that's the most efficient way to return money to shareholders.

I like this slide, this is my favorite slide. Our net income from 2007 - 2007 is when we began both the dividend and buyback program, so that's why we went back to 2007. Since that point in time, we generated $3.9 billion in net income, and we've added $1.3 billion in net debt, right?

And the reason why that's on here is because we've used that net debt to buy back stock. Which means cash available through either increased debt or net income was $5.2 billion because we have a great conversion from -- by the way, from net income to free cash, it's almost 1:1.

Over that same time frame, we bought back $4.5 billion. We had dividends of $600 million for a total of $5.1 billion, which means between our net income and the money we've borrowed since then - net money we borrowed since then, we've returned 98% of that money back to our shareholders. And we say that because we expect to continue to do that in the future. We'll talk a little bit about how that profiles out.

Again, looking back to year-end 2006, which was just before we began the buyback program, adjusted for stock splits, 286.6 million shares outstanding. You can see that third column, we've bought back about 194 million, adjusted for splits, which basically means we bought back half the company over the last 12 years, and we're left with 146.5 million shares.

We currently have a 5-year share buyback program, authorized $1.5 billion that's unused. There's some timing things to consider, and we'll come to that slide after this one.

So just a little bit of our leverage profile, $1 [ph] billion, total debt almost $2.5 billion for net debt of $1.3 billion. Our EBITDA is $726 million, which is the reported number. The adjusted number in that middle column, that's adjusted based on what the bank deal says can be adjusted. It's $878 million that means our net debt leverage ratio is $1.4 billion, our gross debt is $2.8 billion. We have said publicly we are comfortable with that 3 times leverage ratio, which means our current debt profile we don't expect to change over the long term. You can increase it as you expect our EBITDA to increase. But overall, it won't change. At least that's our expectations.

There can be times where it changes, and I'll talk about that on this next slide, which is this is how our payments or our current debt matures. And you can see in 2019, there's a chunk that's due, $675 million of that is a convert, that convert's due in August.

We may refinance it. Our goal would be to refinance it. But that may happen before it's due, it may happen after it's due, it's circumstantial. But that does impact the timing of our buyback for a couple of reasons.

One, we have to keep the cash on hand to be able to pay it off should we choose that path, even though that's just timing. Two, the converts are in the money, so if we buy back stock, and that creates any accretion which helps the stock, that becomes a little dilutive later when you have to issue more stock in August for the converts. So that's also another consideration.

So this chart is on here for two purposes, to show you that, that first column can impact the timing of buyback in the near term. But once we get past that first column, we don't have much maturing for a long time. That gives us a long runway to buy back stock.

I'm going to move back to volume points, that's the end of the capital structure. I've got two more financial slides, this one is volume points by region. Only two messages, one is, geographically, we're very diversified. That's the pie chart on the right, you can see this has fourth quarter performance by region, and you can see that the year-over-year performance is pretty broad-based in its strength, okay?

South America is the one weak market, China is a little lower than we've seen more recently. But overall, the growth rate is pretty broad and pretty strong, and that sets us up well for, we think, 2019 and beyond.

And so that - well, I got one more financial slide, I forgot about this one. But this is - there's a penetration metric we look at which is volume points per addressable audience in a given country. And addressable audience excludes people below the poverty line in a given country.

And in Mexico, we're at about 11. And the only reason this is on here is to show you that we are underpenetrated in a lot of markets, there's a lot of opportunity that in Mexico, a country that's really a great market for us but not materially different demographically to some of the other markets or socioeconomically in some of the other markets we're in, we have 11 volume points per capita. We think there's a lot of opportunities in some of these other markets.

So moving on to our growth strategies. We're going to just talk about three today: products, technology and distributor difference. For products, you're going to see what we think is a quantifiable opportunity.

Technology, you'll see that we've invested a lot in the back end, now we have to invest in the front end. And by the front end, we mean, how do we make our distributors more scalable, okay?

The single most precious asset our distributors have is their time. They're very entrepreneurial. Most of them just run a business by themselves. And if they're out selling to one customer, it means they're not selling to another. If they're out recruiting a new customer, then they're not selling to their current customers.

How do we create scalability for them to do more? And that's a big opportunity for us, and it's a big initiative. And then the distributor difference, which is this community selling that happens. And I like to describe it as in the categories we operate, people need a support group to stay committed to a program, whether it's a weight loss program or any nutrition program or workout program, people do it better when they do it in groups.

And I think the strength of our model is we allow our distributors to determine what's best for their community. So what somebody - even in the U.S., what somebody needs in Appleton, Wisconsin to be successful might be different than Dallas, right? Which might be different than when you start thinking globally, then BogotÃ¡, Columbia or New Delhi or Tokyo or Barcelona. Who best to know what that local customer needs to be successful than that local distributor that lives with them, and that's the strength of our model, and Dr. A will get more into that.

So on the product side, before I hand it over to Dr. A to talk about the strategy, just a little setup. This slide was shown before. Weight management, $16.1 billion. We have 19.7% global market share, okay? That's kind of been the history of the company.

The biggest category, the $100 billion category, we're sitting at 1.5% market share. It's a huge opportunity for us. Our brand plays well in that space. We don't have the products yet that we need to fulfill a consumers' demand, okay? It's not as easy as it sounds to launch those products, but that's a strategy for us.

Same on the sports nutrition, we have less than a 0.5% market share, and our brand plays well in that category, and we have tons of consumers in that category, but we don't have a complete product line.

To show you that our brand plays well in this category, this first bar - stack bar chart I'm going to show you looks at how consumers, regardless of which brand they use, these are not Herbalife consumers, how they identify themselves within those 3 categories.

21% weight management, 51% health and wellness and 28% identify themselves as a sports nutrition consumer. This next one is going to show you how Herbalife's consumers identify themselves, not materially different than what the industry - how the industry consumers identify themselves.

Yet our sales much more skewed toward weight management because we just don't have the product portfolio to address consumers that are already in our franchise. So this is, I think, a big opportunity. And to help talk a little bit more about that big opportunity, I'm going to pass it back over to Dr. Agwunobi.

John Agwunobi

Thank you. So just quick summary here. So you've heard that there's humongous tailwinds pushing in our direction, right? That's the first thing. Geographically, we're underpenetrated. John just showed you a chart that makes that point.

And then of course, from the standpoint of our share of those big markets, there's an opportunity for us - we believe, we've been given permission, and there's an opportunity for us to expand our share, especially in sports nutrition and the general health and wellness space.

It's going to take a strategy that, as John mentioned, has three parts. Products, we have to expand the portfolio in a number of our countries and be thoughtful and strategic even here in the United States as we build product portfolios to address specific markets.

And then of course, technology, I'll go into that just a little bit more, and then I'm going to spend some time on what I believe is the single most important part of our strategy. And I won't go into a lot of detail, but I want to end on it, and that is the distributor. The people on the ground, in the trenches, reaching out in the smallest of communities from Kazakhstan to South America to the United States and beyond.

In the product strategy area, quite clearly, two big areas, increase the value of our existing customer base. We believe we have permission to sell them more things. And just a point, many come in to lose weight. And our strategy involves then transitioning them into that long-term goal of healthy living over time.

And then of course, for those that are compelled, helping them become elite, helping them live a healthier, active lifestyle with sports nutrition. It's a continuum. Attract new customers, better position ourselves in each market so that more people are either seeing products that they want in our portfolio or a lifestyle that they've aspired to participate in through our distributors.

We'll do it a through g, fill gaps, add flavors, increase convenience, smaller sizes, bigger sizes depending on the need, expand dayparts. Most of our sales today sit around either physical activity or breakfast in many countries. And our goal here is to try to figure out different ways, using product, to help enter the lunch, daypart, the evening daypart and the spaces in between, the snacks.

Enter new categories, we had some excited launches - exciting launches here in the United States over the last year, and there'll be more coming. Offer more choices, and I'll get into this a little bit in a minute and then expand our sports line which is one of the big pillars.

So just going deep and fast through our products. Filling gap, this is a probiotic launched in the United States. Products targeted at specific demographics. A vitamin that is formulated for mothers who are either breastfeeding or who have new babies in their homes, selling very well in the U.S.

A collagen beauty booster called SKIN, multiple flavors in multiple markets aimed at skin health and beauty. Adding flavors, our core product, Formula 1, not just adding the traditional flavors that you might see at a Baskin-Robbins or somewhere else, but actually taking our flavors and getting culturally appropriate and fitting our flavors to meet specific demographic needs in specific communities.

This is actually one of our Indian flavors - in India, kulfi, which is a dessert in India. Kulfi-flavored Formula 1. We have - this is a red bean and coy seed flavor for China. And then seasonal flavors: Halloween, harvest, different seasonal flavors around the world. And then of course, more traditional flavors based on consumer insights, banana cream.

Increasing convenience is really about making sure that our products don't always require a blender and a kitchen or a nutrition club, which we'll talk about in a bit. We want to get into products that you can put in your handbag, put in your desk and use throughout the day, including small Protein Bites. We have multiple flavors launching, some of the newer flavors are absolutely delicious. Each bite, 4 grams of protein.

We're doing the same in our sports line, which is H24, Herbalife24, with different flavors, and then increasing convenience in Nutrition Clubs. So a lot of our customers receive their nutrition through Herbalife through an Herbalife Nutrition Club. I want to go into that a little bit later. These are locations that are independently set up and operated by our distributors and providing them with the ability to use powdered soymilk rather than liquid milk, doesn't require refrigeration, allows them more utility.

Different flavors of protein powders in smaller pack sizes and then of course, we were talking about this dayparts. In Russia, we launched a nighttime and evening shake that actually helps you sleep better in addition to being high protein.

Soups using very similar ingredients, different flavor sets, different formulations, Mexico, Brazil and a number of other countries, it's a part of our future as well.

High-protein iced coffee is big. It's trending, we got there a little earlier than some of our competitors, and we have an amazing product, low sugar, high protein and the kind of caffeine you would expect in a cup of coffee. It's selling in the United States, and our plans are to take this and other flavors to other regions as well, including EMEA.

It's a brand-new category for us. We haven't been in the beverage space like this before. We have tea, but we've never been in the coffee space, and we expect that it's going to take us down on a ever expanding line. Not just on flavor but also forms of protein coffee. Dips and other condiments that are all geared - snacks that will all be about protein content.

We also recognize that there are trends in the U.S., in Europe, to a lesser degree in Asia, and South America around the whole movement of clean labels, vegan content, non-GMO, organic, and we are increasing our portfolio by looking at our formulations and formulating to this specific customer needs, providing all of our customers with choice.

This is a PRO 20 Select, which is a 20-gram protein version of what we offer today. And I think this one launched in EMEA. We have different protein sources. So soy has been our mainstay. We also use whey protein in some of our sports lines, but this particular one is pea, quinoa and rice protein.

And then of course, a really higher-end, tri-blend clean label that was launched in Europe. More choices, right? So finding ways to offer different sizes of product, depending on the use location or the customer need. These are all parts of that broader strategy that I described.

Expanding the sports line is an important pillar, right? Because of the trends, it's an important part. It anchors the upper end of our portfolio, and we believe it has a lot of legs. You saw the relatively small share of this market that we currently hold.

Building out new products with ever increasing amounts of protein and flavors within those - within that particular line, but also now getting into things like BCAAs, which are amino acids specifically for sports performance and eventually, other products in this line as well.

Expanding out the flavors in the bars - the protein bars that we sell under this brand and then trying to make sure that people understand just how important and how high quality the product line is.

By the way, our Herbalife24 product line is what's called NSF, it's an independent testing agency. NSF certified, meaning it's free from banned substances and is therefore highly sought by athletes from Ronaldo at one end all the way through Olympic teams such as the Olympic team in Vietnam, which we have sponsored as well.

This is actually a magazine from U.K. that ranked our products as some of the highest -- in fact, they ranked -- if you look at this sheet, all of these products in the U.K. were winners, and if you look at the highlighted ones on this slide, these are our products that were ranked across the U.K. by Men's Fitness.

Technology is important, right? So we have a base over the last few years. We've invested hundreds of millions of dollars in building out our back office, our foundational technology platforms.

This strategy now has us focused on the distributor. How do we now leverage what we've built and start adding on systems that are primarily focused on helping distributors sell more stuff.

Clearly - let me see if I can get this slide to come up, it's about scalability, that was mentioned. It's about connectivity, making sure that we use these tools to help our distributors stay in close contact with their customers.

We want to be high tech, but we always want to be high touch. We'll never replace the relationship that exists between the distributor and the customer because it's fundamental to the sell, it's fundamental to the achieving of results, it's fundamental to the business, and it's fundamental to achieving customer experiences that cause the customer to refer others and to stay within the family.

Now we've talked a little bit about the distributor, but I want to, for emphasis, spend a little bit more time on this. So retention rates are a great metric because they are critically important to who we are.

They keep - it's like looking at the business through the eyes of the distributor. Before I go on, I just want to say, we actually have a video I think I want to show, the distributor video right now. So what I'm going to do is I'm going to play the video now because it says everything I was about to say.

It talks about the power of who the distributor is and the Nutrition Club. The setting in which they interact with their customers. And then I'm going to have John come up and close.

So let's play the - we skipped the sports video. We don't need that. The last video that was there.

John DeSimone

Great. So that's a -- hopefully a sneak peek at the Nutrition Club. But think of a nutrition club, it's got multiple functions. First, people come in to get a shake, not to get the canister that you saw with all the powder in it, actually you get a shake. Think of it like getting an Herbalife meal, okay?

And I think the strength of that approach is it becomes more accessible for people. It's do it for me and built around that is a community, lots of activity that goes on in the club. You can see people working out. We have tens of thousands of these globally. And I think it changes the impression where people think of when they think of direct selling.

So to the extent that you're interested more to learn about us, we would happily give you addresses of a - clubs near you, and you should go visit them. You'll learn more about our company going to see a club than you will from anything we can say sitting here on stage.

So with that, we're almost done. This is the key takeaways. It's where we started. We believe we're a growth company. Hopefully, today, you also believe that after hearing us speak. We generate strong cash, we have a good disciplined approach to use of that cash, including returning it to shareholders, and that's kind of the key takeaway. And I think we've got probably time for one or two questions.

We got time for, what, probably one question in here, and then we can go to the breakout.

Akshay Jagdale

Akshay Jagdale, Jefferies. Thanks for the question. Just high level, when you look at why your business model is kind of winning model, right? When I think of it, I think of price points being really affordable for what people are - the problem that people are trying to solve.

So maybe you can touch on the price point issue and then obviously, the power of the model itself and the platform that you provide. But can you just talk high level about the sustainability of those, and maybe I missed something that you highlighted?

John DeSimone

So we're in 94 countries, right? So the price point relevant to socioeconomic conditions in those countries can differ. I think one of the breakthrough elements of our model has been Nutrition Clubs because that price point now becomes just a daily price point, not a monthly price point, right?

You don't have to go and spend, say, $100 on a 30-day supply or set of products. You can go spend $3 on 1-day supply or $4 or depending on where you are, 30 pesos or 40 pesos or think about in the world. And it becomes more accessible.

And I use coffee as an example because when you think of Starbucks - I go to Starbucks, and I spend my $2, and I think it's $0.75 now on a cup of coffee, right? I go to Ralphs, which is a local supermarket and spend $10 on a pound of coffee that will last me two months, but I'm willing to spend that $2.25 because it's do it for me, it's convenient, there's a social element to it. That's kind of what a club is, except it's not really more expensive for serving than buying it on your own.

So it becomes more accessible because -- and it doesn't have the feel of a discretionary spend as much as a replacement spend because the objective is to get somebody to come and take that shake instead of a McDonald's or a Kentucky Fried Chicken.

And so ultimately, you're not spending any more money, you're getting a healthy meal, and it becomes a replacement spend. So I think the accessibility from a -- Nutrition Clubs has really been a breakthrough for us.

John Agwunobi

