Mixed Messages: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 02.22.19

Suddenly, after proclaiming the rate tightening cycle over for weeks, the pundits suddenly see a more hawkish Fed and the possibility of a rate hike this year.

Gold pushed up against a significant resistance level this week and then sold off after the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting last month came out.

Gold pushed up against a significant resistance level this week and then sold off after the minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting last month came out. Suddenly, after proclaiming the rate tightening cycle over for weeks, the pundits suddenly see a more hawkish Fed and the possibility of a rate hike this year. What's up with these mixed signals? In this edition of the Friday Gold Wrap podcast, host Mike Maharrey talks about the latest Fed news and the economic fundamentals we should be focused on.

