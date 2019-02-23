Broad Based Breadth

Summary

One aspect of the rally in stocks this year that we can't stress enough is how strong breadth has been.

Besides the fact that the equal-weighted S&P 500 is outperforming the market cap weighted index by close to three percentage points YTD, the vast majority of S&P 500 Industry Groups are also either right at or very close to YTD highs.

Of the 60 Industry Groups, 26 hit YTD highs today and five of them are already up 20% YTD!