How To Play Defense With Corporate Bonds

Transcript

Collin Martin: Risks are rising in the corporate bond market, and we think that it's time to play defense with your corporate bond investments and consider moving up in credit quality. The amount of corporate debt outstanding has surged over the past decade, and corporate profitability is expected to slow this year, but one of the biggest risks we see is that the makeup of the investment grade corporate bond market has shifted dramatically, with lower-rated issues making up a growing share of the market.

So how do you play defense in today's markets? First, take a look at what type of corporate bond investments you own. Investment grade corporate bonds and high-yield corporate bonds are very different types of investments. High-yield corporate bonds are lower-rated, are much more aggressive, and are more likely to suffer bouts of price volatility or sharp price declines. If investments like that don't match your risk tolerance, you might want to consider moving up in credit quality, reducing your exposure to high-yield bonds, and shifting that into investment grade corporate bonds.

Second, there are ways to play defense within the investment grade corporate bond market itself. Within the investment grade corporate bond market, bonds can be rated as high as triple-A, or as low as triple-B. Triple-B is just one notch above high yield or junk territory, and they come with increased risks. Today, more than half of all investment grade corporate bonds are rated triple-B compared to about a third of the market just 10 years ago. So, if you own investment grade corporate bonds, you're likely taking more credit risk than in the past.

So, if you own individual bonds, take a look at the credit ratings of your individual corporate bonds. If you notice a lot of triple-B rated issues, you might want to consider lightening up exposure there, reducing exposure there, and consider moving up into higher-rated bonds like those rated A or above.

It's a bit more difficult to play defense within the mutual fund or ETF markets. These types of investments are meant to track an index, and the indexes they track likely have a lot of exposure to triple-B rated bonds. So, what you can do is try to find alternatives, find funds, that focus more on the higher-rated parts of the market, again, like those rated A or better, or you can pair your existing corporate bond investments with higher-rated investments like U.S. Treasuries, which will help boost the overall credit rating of your fixed income portfolio.

