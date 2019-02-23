The Ultimate Shorting Ratio?

Shorting stocks is a very difficult thing to do for most investors because, on average, the stock markets of the world tend go up a lot more often than they tend to go down, so when shorting, one will always be battling a bullish headwind. It also doesn't help when most of one's fellow investors don't do much in the way of analysis, when buying or selling stocks. Then it gets even worse for the short seller as she/he also must deal with the phenomenon where anyone with a computer (or even just a smart phone), an internet connection, and a brokerage account can buy or sell any stock at any time; expertise is no longer a requirement in order to invest on Wall Street.

Many years ago, Mycroft created a ratio to help short sellers to improve the probabilities in combating the headwinds mentioned above and named it the Badwill Ratio.

Badwill Ratio = (Goodwill + Intangible Assets)/Diluted Shares Outstanding

Badwill to Price Ratio = Badwill Ratio/Market Price Per Share

"Goodwill is an intangible asset associated with the purchase of one company by another. Specifically, goodwill is recorded in a situation in which the purchase price is higher than the sum of the fair value of all identifiable tangible and intangible assets purchased in the acquisition and the liabilities assumed in the process. The value of a company's brand name, solid customer base, good customer relations, good employee relations, and any patents or proprietary technology represent some examples of goodwill." - Source: Investopedia

Goodwill is basically what a purchasing company overpays in order to acquire another company and the overpayment is made in order to avoid other firms making a competing bid or to make the current owners feel good about selling their shares in a takeover or merger.

"An intangible asset is an asset that is not physical in nature. Goodwill, brand recognition and intellectual property, such as patents, trademarks and copyrights, are all intangible assets. Intangible assets exist in opposition to tangible assets, which include land, vehicles, equipment and inventory. Additionally, financial assets such as stocks and bonds, which derive their value from contractual claims, are considered tangible assets." - Source: Investopedia

Intangible assets can easily be manipulated, and how can one accurately value a trademark or a patent and what is a brand worth? All are open to interpretation, and sometimes managements tend to assign greater values the firm's assets than they actually are worth when reported on the Balance Sheet.

We at Friedrich Global Research use the Badwill to Price ratio in order to catch potential manipulation by management or spot overvaluation based on the fact that too much a firm's assets are intangible vs. tangible.

We have no problem with Goodwill or Intangible assets when the Badwill to Price ratio is 33% or less, but have a problem with both when the result breaks above 33% and a serious problem when it breaks above 100%. Over 100% tends to indicate that the "Emperor has no clothes" and that there may be manipulation by management going on from either too many mergers or acquisitions being done (where more and more Goodwill is being booked) or from overvaluing intangible assets.

Two recent examples of Badwill causing a serious decline in the stock prices of what many investors consider safe and rather conservative firms had to do with CVS Health Corp. (CVS) and Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Problems of CVS

CVS Health Corp. recently reported this bad news to its shareholders.

CVS, which owns a large chain of pharmacies in addition to its PBM and now insurance business, also revealed a $2.2 billion fourth-quarter goodwill impairment charge related to its long-term care business, which houses the Omnicare unit it bought in 2015. It had taken a $3.9 billion charge in the second quarter. - Source: CNBC

If one were to look at our Friedrich Datafile for CVS and look at the Badwill Ratio result at the bottom and its corresponding Badwill to Price ratio result towards the top of the datafile, one would have noticed that a WARNING signal was flashing.

Warnings are assigned when one of three things occur:

Sell Price is achieved

Two periods of negative revenue growth are achieved

Badwill to Price is greater than 33%

The IBM Curse of Falling Revenue

When any of these three events occur, a warning signal is automatically triggered regardless of whatever else our Friedrich Datafile results are showing, as Wall Street hates nothing more than negative revenue growth as the Datafile for IBM (IBM) below clearly shows:

When a warning signal flashes, investors are encouraged to consider selling the position to avoid unnecessary risk. At a minimum, investors should dig a little deeper to understand the additional risk that caused the warning signal.

The Kraft Heinz Dilemma

As for Kraft Heinz, we have an extremely serious problem of Badwill that you can see in our Datafile below:

The Badwill to Price at Kraft Heinz as of February 3, 2019, was 177%, which would have made it a serious short. Some of our subscribers have indeed shorted it, greeting the following news reported by Seeking Alpha News Editor Charles Schultz Food stocks crumble after gigantic Kraft Heinz write-down with a smile as this is what happened to Kraft Heinz's shares in Pre-Market trading:

The reason why both CVS Health and Kraft Heinz cratered is because of the write-down of excessive Goodwill by both companies and that is why Badwill is such a powerful indicator. Now it is also interesting that Kraft Heinz also got a subpoena by the SEC related to its accounting practices. Remember that the Badwill Ratio is designed as a way to catch manipulation.

Possible Future Short Candidates

Going forward, those were two past examples of the power of Badwill to Price in action for the short seller, and here is a current list of some Large Cap stocks that a short seller may want to look at for potential shorts. Of course, you need to do some due diligence to determine which, if any, of the following companies can overcome their Badwill problem. But we think that this is a good place to start.

In conclusion, it is our belief that Badwill to Price analysis is the ultimate tool for identifying short sale candidates, and it is our hope that readers may add the two ratios mentioned in this article to their own investor toolbox in order to help in performing due diligence. At the very least, we think it is a good place from which to start and hope investors would use these ratios to help avoid making mistakes on the long side. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them in the comment section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.