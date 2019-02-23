MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Continue To Underwhelm

MannKind's (MNKD) investors saw another week of frustrating script numbers post this week. For the week ending February 15th, scripts came in at 588. If it was not clear to investors earlier, it should be clear now. The MannKind direct selling program is very likely cannibalizing retail sales. I look for this to be a talking point on the quarterly call next week. I expect management to state something along the lines of, "Weekly scripts do not show the whole picture. If the scripts from the direct selling program were included, the script total would be above what we delivered in Q4 of 2018." Such a statement gives enough information to excite the average retail investor, but falls short of giving the critical information.

In my opinion, the direct selling program was established, in part, to use up manufactured Afrezza that failed to sell last year. Faced with expiration dates, it is better to get some revenue than nothing. One major flaw in the program is that it takes existing consumers away from scripts that generate higher revenue. It is a good dynamic for the consumer, but not so good from generating much needed revenue. Just look at the numbers. The average retail per Afrezza script is about $1,500 per script. On the direct sales program, the max revenue per script is about $597 (assumes patient buys 3 titration packs). When you consider that the cost side (sales and marketing, COGS, and discounts) is about $3,000 per reported script, you can see why the company has a cap on the direct selling program. The bottom line is that a good talking point does not always mean that the bottom line improves.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Quarter Over Quarter

From a quarter-over-quarter perspective, reported scripts are tracking about 10% lower than what was delivered during the same point in Q4 of 2018. Last year, the Q1 dip was about 2%. As stated earlier, some of the dip we are seeing is likely the result of the direct selling program. Regardless of how well the direct selling program is doing in terms of scripts, the issue will be the fact that the current level of sales does not offer confidence that the revenue will grow to the needed levels for equity appreciation. Quarter-over-quarter estimated net revenue is tracking just one half of 1% higher.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Projections and Estimates

As I have cautioned readers, MannKind is tracking below my 2019 projections for scripts as well as revenue. Part of the impact on this is the direct selling program. Another part of this is quite simply the fact that thus far the advertising campaign is delivering limited results. At this stage, with numbers showing what they are, I will be assessing the projections in the days ahead. Estimated net revenue is tracking 17% below my projected net revenue. Some additional net revenue will come into play with the direct sale program, but I highly doubt that it makes up the full difference.

Source of Charts - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Cash

With the latest numbers in, I am estimating that cash remaining as of February 15th was a bit over $53 million. This gives enough cash to get through Q3. One major issue with the cash situation is the status of any milestone payments from United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR). In the past, MannKind has anticipated that it will receive two $12.5 million milestone payments in 2019. I would imagine that one of those payments is tied to the initiation of a phase 3 clinical trial on the partnered PAH drug I call Dryvaso. I would imagine that the second payment is tied to results of that trial. With no clinical trial date being announced, and knowing the speed at which the competitor's phase 3 is taking, I am removing one $12.5 million from my cash projections. This means that the cash runway now falls short of finishing Q3.

This makes the 26.6 million warrant shares priced at $1.60 very critical. If the warrants get exercised, they would bring $40 million into the coffers. Exercising of these warrants is not automatic and the typical play around warrants is a bit toxic. If these warrants are not exercised, then the topic of sourcing additional funding becomes much more important much more quickly than many imagine. If these warrants are exercised, it will essentially get the company to the end of 2019. Investors would be wise to track the cash situation closely and bear in mind that under the best case scenario, the cash lasts only until the end of the year.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

Television Ads

It appears that the television ad campaign has started up again, though at a more modest pace. Over the past week, there were 158 airings of the ad vs. weekly numbers above 300 at the beginning of the campaign. I estimate that the cost of the ads thus far is $2.7 million. This campaign was something that I would classify as a modest one. Thus far, the results in terms of scripts are less than thrilling.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on ispot.tv data)

Other Happenings

This week we saw some results from a One Drop clinical trial posted. The results look good, but when one starts to compare to other data, the results are underwhelming. In this study, patients that used Afrezza and the One Drop system lowered their A1C by an absolute 0.93%. A previous One Drop study that One Drop uses in its marketing touts absolute A1C reduction of 1.3% for type 2 diabetics. Meanwhile, the data in the Afrezza FDA label says that Afrezza alone reduced A1C by 0.82%. While any reduction in A1C is positive, this data does not look overly impressive when compared to these other results. In concept, MannKind is trying to collaborate with One Drop, but this data does not offer the best selling points to work with. In its own marketing material, One Drop cites several studies. Here is where they rank in terms of A1C reduction:

-1.9% A1C (3-month study)

-1.6% A1C (3-month study)

-1.36% A1C (4.1-month study)

-1.34% A1C (6-month study)

-1.32% A1C (3-month study)

-0.7% A1C T1 and -1.27% A1C type 2 (4.8-month study)

-1.22% A1C (3-month study)

-1.07% A1C (4-month study)

-1.01% A1C (3-month study)

-1.0% A1C (1-month study)

-0.93% A1C (3-month study)

As you can see, the One Drop study with Afrezza ranks 11th out of 11 in terms of A1C reduction for type 2 diabetics. In fairness, there are always issues when comparing studies, but the simple reality is that from a marketing standpoint, the results of the One Drop/Afrezza study are not overly compelling. It is unfortunate that some folks put a lot of weight on this study in their investment thesis because these results are certainly not earth shattering from an equity perspective. Personally, I believe that Afrezza can perform better than these results indicate. Whether a second study should be generated could be debated, but for now, this is what these companies have to work with.

One Drop works with all of the players in the space. There is no exclusivity between MannKind and One Drop. If investors were thinking that the relationship would be a compelling revenue driver, you may want to put those thoughts on hold. Simply stated, One Drop has much better selling points to work with on competing products. One Drop is in the business of promoting One Drop, not in the business of promoting a specific product.

In other news, we saw a new analyst come to the MannKind story this week. A new Leerink analyst, Pasha Sarraf initiated coverage with a $3 price target. Leerink was one of the firms involved in the December 2018 stock offering that was tied to the purchase of 26.6 million shares at $1.50 and the 26.6 million warrants priced at $1.60.

Sarraf starts with an outperform rating and a target of $3 per share. The analyst called 2019 a "do or die" year for the company. Sarraf did not offer financial performance metrics, but instead seems to tie the price target to more speculative things:

This is a 'do or die' year for MannKind. Our specialists say they have the best fast acting insulin on the market. Period. The company and Afrezza are being re-launched with new leadership and recruiting new blood from big experienced pharma companies, a devoted sales force, new sales strategy, same patient minded doggedness. With monitors and enormous amount of data becoming available, patients will see how off they are in their postprandial time in range. Afrezza can fix that. The promise of their technosphere inhalation platform was confirmed with the United Therapeutics deal in PAH. MannKinhd has >20 more assets like them sitting on the shelf. We recommend jumping on their re-launch.

The MannKind bulls and bears will likely have a lot of goodhearted debate over the opinion of this analyst.

The bottom line is that MannKind remains a trader's stock and remains within the trading ranges I have outlined. The more narrow trading range is $1.20 to $1.50, while a wider trading range (tied to events and news) can be seen between $1.00 and $1.70. With the likelihood of positive talk in the quarterly call and a profit for Q4, look for the equity to test the top end of the range before selling back off to mid range once again. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.