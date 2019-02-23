KKR: Too Much Money Chasing Too Expensive Targets

Although the downside seems limited for KKR, we can say the same about the upside given the lower expected returns going forward for private investments.

This leads to rising valuations and leverage a.k.a. "more risk for less return".

KKR (NYSE:KKR) claims its shares are worth more than $40 and expects its book value to rise from the current $15.57 per share to $32 in 5 years' time and to $63 in 10 years' time. Given the high level of "dry powder" and the high valuation levels, the expected return for private investments is far lower than the assumptions KKR uses for its lofty price target.

Downside Vs. Upside

Value investing and venture capital investing are not the only ways to invest, but they share many elements like fundamental analysis, circle of competence, rationality, a margin of safety, and most importantly, a search for a mispriced asset.

In venture capital and private equity, the mispricing occurs because very few investors or asset owners understand optionality. This allows a VC to buy what are essentially long-dated, deeply-out-of-the-money call options from companies at prices which are a bargain.

Wise VCs engage in tinkering in domains which tend to produce a small downside and potentially massive upside.

Famous investor Sam Zell said it this way:

"Listen, business is easy. If you've got a low downside and a big upside, you go do it. If you've got a big downside and a small upside, you run away. The only time you have any work to do is when you have a big downside and a big upside."

So, how high is the downside and how big is the upside for KKR?

Limited Downside Risk

Bull markets don't die of old age, and neither do expansionary economic periods.

It is nevertheless wise to keep a close eye on the economic landscape, and this is exactly what nowcasters like James Picerno are doing. When we look at his Recession Probability Estimate, we can only conclude that a recession is not around the corner.

Exhibit 1: Recession Probability Estimate

The low recession risk implies the downside should be limited for KKR.

So the second part of the question remains to be answered: How big is the upside?

Past performance

Private equity returns in the United States have outperformed various equity and bond benchmarks over the long term, according to data from Cambridge Associates. Private equity returns are compiled from 1,481 US private equity funds and are available net of fees on a quarterly basis.

Exhibit 2: Past performance

Source: Cambridge Associates, FactorResearch

As a result, private equity is flourishing. The number of active buyout firms has risen considerably.

Exhibit 3: Number of active buyout firms

The amount of capital raised has surpassed the levels reached just before the global financial crisis.

Exhibit 4: Fundraising

Indeed, alternative investment firms have $1.8 trillion in "dry powder" waiting in reserve and more than half of that is held by private equity funds.

The fondness for private equity among institutional investors is easy to explain: It comes down to high returns, low volatility, and a lack of correlation to traditional asset classes.

With $1.8 trillion sitting on the sidelines, too much money may end up chasing too few deals, creating high acquisition multiples that don't augur well for expected returns.

Dry Powder

According to Preqin, private capital dry powder even reaches $2tn!

Exhibit 5: Dry powder

Dry powder rises when commitments outpace deployment of capital. On the former, many investors continue to allocate larger amounts to private equity. The number of buyout funds continues to grow, the last five years have been strong years for fundraising (particularly by the largest funds), distributions have exceeded capital calls, and the level of commitments relative to stock market capitalization is at its highest level with the exception of 2007. A recent survey of institutional private equity LPs showed that only 5-10% planned to allocate fewer dollars to private equity, or to reduce their allocations over time. The rest planned to either maintain or increase them (split roughly 50/50 between each answer). Private investments are hot!

Exhibit 6: Dry powder by category

The strongest dry powder growth occurred at the biggest funds.

Exhibit 7: Large fund dry powder

KKR is a good case in point.

Exhibit 8: KKR's growth in dry powder

Rising leverage

Another familiar late-cycle theme is the expansion in both the amount of corporate credit being provided and the loosening of terms under which it is being provided.

The global leveraged credit market is approaching $3.5 trillion, over 1.6x the size of the market in 2009 and leverage levels continue to climb.

According to Covenant Review, in the past three years, leverage in large cap, broadly syndicated M&A-related deals increased from 6.4x EBITDA in Q1 2015 to 7.7x in Q1 2018.

The quality of adjusted EBITDA is also lower as the percentage of EBITDA that is based on "add-backs" has increased from approximately 10% in Q1 2015 to over 30% in Q1 2018. Furthermore, these add-backs now increasingly include items such as projected cost savings from initiatives not yet implemented, to name one of the more creative categories we have seen.

Exhibit 9: Leverage

Rising valuations

The more important issue might be this: whether the pace of investment is slow or not, the price paid for buyouts is rising at the same time that there is a growing pool of dry powder, and increased competition from strategic buyers. Given ample access to low-cost, covenant light debt and a lot of equity capital, private equity managers have bid up the cost of new assets: debt and acquisition multiples have risen to a new high for the cycle.

Other reasons for high acquisition multiples: competition from strategic buyers whose average deal sizes have doubled in recent years, and the declining number of US public companies for private equity investors to choose from.

Exhibit 10: Price multiples

With so much money sitting on the sidelines, too much money may end up chasing too few deals, creating high acquisition multiples that don't augur well for expected returns.

Expected returns

Currently, a record is reached in both the number of buyout firms and the amount of capital those firms have to deploy. The increased crowding of the marketplace has directly elevated valuations and correspondingly reduced the inherent return on equity benefit of a leveraged buyout when measured on a free cash flow yield basis devoid of enterprise value expansion.

The Ares LBO Yield, a quarterly calculation we compute to measure the reward and relative value for a "market" leveraged buyout transaction, is approaching levels not seen since the prior credit cycle peak in 2007.

Exhibit 11: Ares LBO Yield

Exhibit 12: LBO yield calculation

While this metric tells a very important side of the rate of return story, it does not fully capture the current market forces elevating the risk side of the private equity asset class. An Ares LBO Yield of 9.7% does not provide much cushion from the potential for exit multiple contraction, fundamental misses in earnings projections, the potential for unrealized adjustments to EBITDA that were used upon entry to value the business, or the impact of a rising interest rate environment.

This low LBO risk premium becomes even clearer when considering that in Q3 2018, the 9.7% Ares LBO Yield is only at a slight premium to the 7% yield implied by the Credit Suisse Leverage Loan Index for what is a senior, liquid investment. Historically, the Ares LBO Yield has generally traded at a 5-7% premium to the Leveraged Loan Index.

AQR comes to the same conclusion. It observes that private equity has grown in popularity despite a decreasing expected and realized return edge over public equity counterparts.

Exhibit 13: Expected returns

One can clearly discern a downtrend in private equity expected return from the 1990s to the 2010s, driven by richening multiples. The early 1990s and 2002-5 were halcyon years when both valuations and the cost of debt were low; it is no wonder then that those vintages delivered high subsequent returns.

AQR's current estimate of private equity expected return is undoubtedly low compared to history.

KRR's own return assumptions stand in sharp contrast to the ones above. KKR expects returns between 13% and 17.5%!

Exhibit 14: Return assumptions KKR

Valuation

KKR claims (based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation) its shares are worth more than $40. The parts are:

Management fee value Balance sheet (or book) value Performance fee value

Traditionally recurring management fee earnings receive a multiple similar to those of conventional mutual fund managers (who trade at a PE of around 16 currently), while the less predictable and less sticky performance fees receive a lower multiple, e.g. half of the one used for management fees. The balance sheet is valued at one-time book value.

Exhibit 15: Sum-of-the-parts valuation

Off course, if returns will be significantly lower in the coming years in comparison with the nice returns from the past, this will have a very negative impact on performance fees. And it remains to be seen what the impact will be on management fees. Disappointing return figures will also negatively impact valuation multiples.

Our more conservative valuation gives a fair value per share of $27.6.

Exhibit 16: Sum-of-the-parts valuation

Can you time private equity investments?

Private equity performance, both for buyouts and venture capital, has been highly cyclical: periods of high fundraising have been followed by periods of low absolute performance. This seemingly predictable variation makes us wonder if we can time our investments to private equity? Research by the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise Research finds modest gains, at best, to pursuing investable strategies that time capital commitments to private equity. This occurs because investors can only time their commitments to private equity funds; they cannot time when their commitments are called or when their investments are exited.

The story is different of course for investments in private equity players that are quoted on a stock exchange like KKR.

Conclusion

Given the dramatic growth in private equity assets and high buyout multiples, the next decade of absolute and relative private equity returns will probably be lower than during e.g. the 1990s, absent a major correction which brings down both public and private valuations. In both cases, it is for the time being best to shun KKR and wait for better times to invest. Those times will arrive when the expected return for private investments is much higher compared to listed equity and leveraged loans than is the case today. The downside will be limited and the upside will be big and that's when "you go do it" as Sam Zell would say.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.