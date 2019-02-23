IntriCon's Guidance Disappoints, But There Is Significant Potential Still

There is a considerable amount of investment taking place to gear up for future growth.

The 2019 revenue guidance is disappointing, but there is the potential for growth further down the line, especially in their indirect hearing aid channel.

The shares were down 15% after disappointing earnings, although revenue growth was very brisk and the shares quickly recovered.

The Q4 results of IntriCon (IIN) disappointed, coming in at $0.09 where $0.17 was expected. The shares crashed another 15% as they are already well off their previous highs.

One might remember the following graph from two previous articles we wrote on IntriCon. Is it time to get back in?

The parabolic rise, followed by a crash as we argued that the share price got a little ahead of itself. But the share price is now stabilizing, and the important thing is that the company keeps on improving:

And, as we will argue below, this improvement will continue with the following impulses:

Supplying crucial parts to Medtronic (MDT) for their CGM (continuous glucose monitoring) devices, both in the present and upcoming versions.

Supplying parts to other producers of CGMs, like Smith Medical.

Rapid expansion of production capacity.

Leveraging their core competencies in other markets.

Rapid growth in their value-based indirect (and to a lesser extent direct) end consumer segment for hearing aids.

You might remember the company has two main segments:

Supplying crucial parts for CGM to customers like Medtronic and Smith Medical.

Hearing aids, with three different segments, a DTC (direct to consumer) part, an ITC part and the legacy OEM business.

Apart from that, it also sells $2.5M (in Q4) of parts to other medical applications, and management is intent on leveraging their core competencies to diversify their medical revenue further.

CGM

Well, their supplying CGM businesses with stuff like CGM systems, sensor assemblies and related accessories is doing particularly well, growing 64.8% in Q4 (y/y). Supplies to Medtronic grew even faster at a whopping 74.8% in Q4 (y/y).

And for those that are worried this growth isn't sustainable, there were some comforting thoughts during the Q4CC. IntriCon is very much involved in Medtronic's upcoming version of its CGM, the NextGen-780, from the Q4CC:

It was exciting to look Medtronic talk about their business and kind of the robust growth there anticipating coming from the diabetes group and more importantly the CGM piece of that business. They did mention that they will be releasing the 780 – the 7ATG [ph] in fiscal 2020, their fiscal 2020. And that is a platform that we are currently designed in.

At the same time, the company is scrambling to increase their production capacity to meet this rapid demand (Q4CC):

Expansion efforts in 2018 included a newly leased 37,000 square foot medical manufacturing in clean room facility in Minnesota, an additional 10,000 square foot medical assembly space in Singapore, 13 new molding presses and a high-speed printed circuit board assembly line.

It's not surprising that this temporarily depressed their gross margin a bit.

There wasn't much news about other customers in this space apart from the fact that they are engaged in validation and qualification of several key production lines for their present customers, which we suppose includes Medtronic.

Hearing aids

Their overall hearing aid business revenue grew 10.3% in Q4 (y/y), with the value-based IDT segment growing particularly fast at +79.9% (y/y) in Q4. The DTC segment (HHE or Hearing Help Express) was essentially flat and the legacy OEM business actually declined in the quarter, which was expected.

That spectacular growth in the IDT segment came largely from its largest insurance customer, but management argues that this is a "vast unpenetrated space" and they are working on partnering with other "formidable" companies.

Their DTC segment HHE's revenues were $1.5M in Q4 and the company is still in the process of calibrating their marketing and advertising campaigns.

Here is where they bank on their value proposition, selling at a quarter of other businesses with self-fitting technologies, upending traditional business models. In order to boost these technologies, the company acquired Sentibo Smart Brain self-fitting software source code from Soundperience (Q4CC):

Sentibo Smart Brain self-fitting software is designed to improve both channel productivity and the quality of first time fittings, resulting in lower prices, greater access and increased customer satisfaction.

The marketing for HHE can also benefit from the way their clients in the IDT segment are faring. They have a three pronged approach for marketing:

Mail order going to existing database

Advertising in print media

Outbound telesales

The latter two are efforts to increase the database of clients and targets. Telesales is ramping up in terms of effort (Q4CC):

When we took over the business, I think we had about 35 employees, we now have about 80 employees and about 20 of those are dedicated to outbound telesales. We expect to increase that to 40, hopefully by the end of Q1.

That could reduce operational margins a little in the near future

Margins

Margins have been falling back a bit on the large CapEx efforts ($3M in the quarter). Apart from the direct cost, it leaves excess production capacity lingering for quite a while as the company is gearing up for future growth.

Management believes that their long-term gross margin can reach the high 30s due to the leverage when this growth emerges.

Cash

The gearing up for coming growth (both CapEx as the telesales effort) is having a toll on cash flow.

The balance sheet is healthy with no debt and $8M in cash and $38M in securities.

Guidance

Revenue between $128M and $133M for 2019, or 11%-12% growth at midpoint.

Gross margins for the full year 2019 at 30% to 31.5%.

Valuation

EPS in 2018 was $0.64 and isn't expected to rise much this year with average estimates at $0.66 (or $0.72 according to SA), giving the shares a robust multiple of 37.

Conclusion

We're disappointed at the 2019 revenue guidance; we thought that with two segments growing at a very high rate, overall growth would be higher than the 11%-12% from the guidance (Q4 growth was above 40%, after all).

We understand that it takes investments to produce that growth so we're not all that worried about the low earnings growth (based on analyst estimates).

While we see these shares higher over the longer term, there is little to suggest they're going to be significantly higher in the near future. The picture could change quite a bit if they manage to get a second big customer for their IDT segment, let alone if they get more. That would be a game changer for the stock.

