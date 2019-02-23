Kraft Heinz: Kitchen Sink Quarter, Tough Times Continue

Kraft Heinz has real issues, but the situation is manageable if smart divestitures are delivered upon and leverage is reduced, although management has some mindset changes to make.

The situation is concerning, although reduced expectations mean that I am willing to average down to $39 and change.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) announced its kitchen sink quarter as the list of bad news is long. A huge impairment charge, a big dividend cut and projection that earnings could come under continued pressure make the situation look dire. The only bright spot is that divestitures are more easily accretive at these lower multiples, as volumes are increasing, leverage is addressed in a minor way, and this M&A "machine" might itself become a target at some point.

I have averaged down, although I do not expect a swift recovery anytime soon.

Bad News Show

Kraft Heinz reported a string of bad news, including a huge impairment charge, a big dividend cut and concerns about its margins. Let's start with the first. Kraft Heinz reported a huge $15.4 billion goodwill impairment charge which is mostly related to its US refrigerated and Canada retail business, as well as the brands of Kraft and Mayer.

This decision is related to structurally rather than lower anticipated earnings power of the business as the company is addressing the issue of a high payout ratio in combination with high leverage as well. The quarterly dividend has been cut from $0.625 per share to $0.40 per share, a whopping 36% cut in the quarterly payout. Further deleveraging might come from divestitures as some smaller deals have recently been announced, but no real significant moves have been made just yet.

The last piece of news is quite bad as well and that is the fact that a subpoena has been received from the SEC as long ago as October, resulting in an investigation in the procurement area, notably into accounting policies and internal controls. The company has investigated the issue and recorded a $25 million correction, as issues in previous quarters appear to have been immaterial. Nonetheless, not a great news to go alongside the dividend cut and the impairment charge.

The Numbers

The headline numbers were not even that bad. Fourth-quarter sales rose by 0.7% in dollar terms as organic sales were up by 2.4%, with this achievement being largely made undone by a 2.2% headwind from currencies offset by some small acquisitions. The composition of organic growth is very painful, however, notably on the margin front. Volumes were up by 4.0%, offset by a 1.6% reduction in prices despite an inflationary environment, as this is weighing on margins. Weakness is notably seen in the core US markets in which prices were down by 2.8%. Despite solid organic growth in all the non-US regions, the core US segment still makes up 70% of sales in Q4 as this overshadows the overall results.

Excluding the huge impairment charge, as well as a $0.14 per share integration charge, Kraft Heinz reported adjusted earnings of $0.84 per share, down from $0.90 per share in the final quarter of 2017. Nonetheless, it appears that investors are no longer buying these adjusted metrics all that much. For the entire year, adjusted earnings per share were down two pennies to $3.53 per share.

More interesting is the development in terms of EBITDA, as this has been trending down quite a bit. Fourth-quarter EBITDA fell from $1.97 billion in the final quarter of 2017 to $1.70 billion in Q4 of 2018, with adjusted EBITDA for the year having fallen from $7.8 billion to $7.1 billion. This is worrying with net debt standing at $30.6 billion by the end of the year, more or less equal to the number reported last year.

The good news is the dividend move as that will save some money. Cutting the dividend from $2.50 per share to $1.60 per share per annum, the $0.90 per share reduction amounts to $1.1 billion in actual dollar terms each year. That is very much needed as leverage stands at 4.5 times based on the annualised Q4 EBITDA performance. Note that not all of the money can be used to reduce debt as real investments into brands and marketing are needed to turn the corner.

Despite the severe margin pressure, adjusted operating profits in Q4 still came in at 19.8% of sales. While this was down from 22.2% in the final quarter of 2017, these are still margins at which peers look with great jalousie.

Final Remarks

On the final days of 2018, I laid out a call for Kraft Heinz in which I concluded it was time to shop at $43 per share, with shares trading at 12-13 times adjusted earnings seen at the time. I recognised the concerns of high leverage and about the margins (although recent volume trends have been encouraging) as the company announced some divestitures as well towards the end of 2018. This deleveraging has been (partly) offset by a small acquisition in the better-for-you segment as well.

I noted that divestiture meant that leverage ratios have probably fallen to 4 times, although it could increase a bit again following the dismal earnings results in Q4. I even noted that I would not rule out a positive reaction to a dividend cut. While one can argue that the bombshell 25% fall in the share price relates to the dividend cut, there was more bad news. This includes the impairment charge, comments about a soft 2019 and concerns about the SEC subpoena as well. I furthermore noted that the involvement of Mr. Buffett might not be ruled out either as I have been critical about the zero-based budgeting strategies, as 25-30% operating margins are simply not sustainable in a very competitive industry.

Hence, I am averaging down at $35 in dollar terms, effectively reducing my average cost to $39 per share. With annual revenues of $26 billion and change, I believe sustainable operating profits might come in at $5 billion, based on margins reported by peers. Including nearly a billion in depreciation charges, I see operating earnings at $4 billion. With interest costs at around $1.2 billion and working with a 25% tax rate, I see net earnings at $2.1 billion in a true long term sustainable way. That works down to earnings power at around $1.70 per share, which means that multiples remain sky high, yet margins continue to be much higher than these levels, although they are coming down.

As such, investors should not expect a quick fix, but long-term appeal might emerge here, as valuation at $35 is a whole different game than a $95 valuation not so long ago. In either case, comments made by management which indicate that the company wants to play a major role in industry consolidation are not comforting, certainly not as adjusted EBITDA is set to fall to $6.3-$6.5 billion this year, which makes that leverage multiples are not falling, in contrary. Furthermore, management was not really open on the call, nor did it seem to recognise the severity of the situation.

Despite all the concerns, I have decided to double down to $39 on the back of the still solid earnings power in relation to the valuation, although leverage remains a real point of concern, yet it should be comforting if net debt falls down to $30 billion or less. The good news about the lower valuation is that divestitures at a solid multiple to perhaps private equity firms means that value could be created this way, driven by the low valuation of the overall business currently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.