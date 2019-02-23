REITs Extend Rally To 7 Straight Weeks, Homebuilders Continue Surge

Housing data was mixed this week. Existing home sales came in shy of estimates, but homebuilder sentiment climbed for the second straight month as mortgage rates remain near 52-week lows.

Luck appears to have turned for the long-meandering REIT sector in 2019. The broad-based REIT ETF (VNQ) turned higher on the week in the final minutes of trading, extending its weekly rally to a record-setting seventh consecutive week. REITs appear to have broken out of their multi-year slump, climbing nearly 14% since the start of the year after trending sideways since late 2016.

While real estate has led the charge so far in 2019, the broader equity market has been no slouch, either. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) climbed for the ninth straight week, extending its best start to a year in more than three decades. The S&P 500 (SPY) gained 0.6% on signs of easing trade tensions between the US and China and solid earnings across most of the market. Mounting signs of a slowdown in the Eurozone region, along with dovish language from the Federal Reserve, has kept the 10-year yield near 52-week lows, boosting valuations of yield-sensitive sectors including real estate.

The resurgence of the homebuilding sector has been the story of 2019. After dipping more than 30% last year, homebuilders have jumped nearly 20% through the first seven weeks of this year. The homebuilder ETFs (XHB and ITB) climbed more than 2% on the week despite mixed housing data. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, an index that tracks the performance of the US housing industry, finished the week higher by roughly 1%, led by the real estate technology and home furnishings sector. Wayfair (W), Zillow (Z), and La-Z-Boy (LZB) each jumped double-digit percentages on the week.

Notable earnings in the REIT sector this week included Host Hotels (HST), CyrusOne (CONE), Extra Space (EXR), STORE Capital (STOR), Realty Income (O), and Spirit (SRC). Generally, REIT and housing-related earnings have been in line or slightly ahead of expectations. For REITs, continuing a trend of the past two years, forward guidance appears to be very conservative as REITs that missed guidance in past years were punished heavily by investors.

This week, we published our quarterly update Apartment REITs: Rents Rising, Again. Apartment REITs delivered another solid year in 2018. Fundamentals improved throughout the year as strong rental demand more than offset peaking supply growth. 'Renter Nation' is alive and well. Rising mortgage rates and tax reform have led to softening demand at the margins for homeownership, offset by strengthening demand for rentals. Same-store revenue growth ticked higher to 2.8% in 4Q18, the strongest since 2Q17.

Leasing metrics, arguably the most important of the statistics reported, were generally better than expected, highlighted by a roughly 150 basis point improvement in new lease rate growth from the same quarter last year. On average, REITs achieved 2.5% blended rent growth on new and renewed leases with all REITs in a tight range between 2-3%. Occupancy remains near record-highs at 96.3% as millennials have shown few signs of rushing back into the single family ownership markets.

Real Estate Economic Data

Receding Mortgage Rates Powers Housing Optimism

The resurgence of housing-related stocks in 2019 has been largely driven by the pullback in the 30-year mortgage rate, which had climbed through 2018 and reached six-year highs around 5.0% in November. At their peak last year, rates were higher by roughly 150 basis points on a year-over-year basis, the most significant climb in mortgage rates in decades. Since then, rates have pulled back by roughly 65 basis points and there are indications that buyers may be coming back from the sidelines. The MBA Purchase Index, a useful leading indicator of new and existing home sales, earlier this month jumped to the highest level since 2010 while the MBA Refinance Index rose to the highest level since last spring.

Home sales data, some of which was disrupted and delayed by the government shutdown, has yet to really show the positive inflection, however. This week, existing home sales data missed estimates, recording a drop of 8.5% on a year-over-year basis, the eleventh consecutive month of negative year-over-year growth. On a trailing twelve-month basis, existing home sales have declined nearly 4% while new home sales have been essentially flat.

Record-low inventory of homes for sale was the story of late 2017 into early 2018 and lack of supply was blamed for the above-trend climb in house prices during that time. Combined with these higher home prices, rising mortgage rates amplified the affordability issues in the single family ownership sector, fueling the slowdown that began around last summer. The inventory crunch has moderated as a result for both newly completed and existing homes, but at 3.1 and 3.9 months supply, respectively, inventory remains tight on a historical basis.

If nothing else, the last twelve months have reconfirmed that mortgage rates matter quite a bit to incremental single-family housing demand, a theme that we've been discussing since mortgage rates initially jumped in the wake of tax reform early last year. As rates have pulled back, homebuilder sentiment has improved, climbing for the second straight month in January after dipping to the lowest level since 2015 last November. All three sub-components of the Housing Market Index ticked higher for the month.

As a result of the government shutdown, data on housing starts and permits have not been released since mid-December. Finally, next week we will get a look at December housing data. At last check, total housing starts ticked lower to 4.4% in November on a trailing twelve-month basis, slowing from the 5.4% rate last month. Multifamily starts jumped to the strongest rate since 2016 at 5.2%, recovering following a slowdown in development activity amid fears of oversupply in high-end apartment markets.

The picture isn’t much brighter when viewed through the lenses of housing permits. While slightly beating estimates in October, total permits were higher by just 2.2% in November, the second slowest rate of growth since 2011. The multifamily sector, the bright spot of the starts data, has not shown the same strength in the permitting data. The Northeast region remains the weakest while the South and West regions have been the strongest so far this year.

2019 Performance

So far in 2019, REITs have climbed by nearly 14% while homebuilders have surged more than 17%. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has climbed nearly 12% on the year while the small-cap Russell 2000 has jumped 18%. At 2.66%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 3 basis points since the start of the year, and is more 60 basis points lower than the peak-levels of last November. Energy prices, including crude oil and gasoline, have recovered this year after sharp decline in late 2018, but remain well off their recent peaks in November 2018.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered an 11.4% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered an 11.2% annual return since 1994. The S&P 500, meanwhile, delivered a 10.7% annualized rate of return during this period.

Bottom Line: Luck Has Turned for Real Estate

Everything is going right for real estate in 2019. REITs eked out another weekly gain, the seventh in a row, pushed into positive territory in the final minute of trading. The broader equity indices are no slouch either. The Dow has climbed for nine straight weeks, capping off the strongest start to a year in more than three decades.

Homebuilders jumped another 2% on the week, pushing their 2019 surge to more than 17%. The pullback in mortgage rates continues to fuel rising optimism across the sector. Real estate technology was the strongest performing industry within the housing sector following strong results from Zillow. The firm pushed ahead on ambitious plans to offer multi-level housing services.

Housing data was mixed this week. Existing home sales came in shy of estimates, but homebuilder sentiment climbed for the second straight month as mortgage rates remain near 52-week lows. It'll be a busy week of economic data next week, with housing starts, Q4 GDP, ADP payrolls, and PCE all being released in a span of four days. Buckle up!

