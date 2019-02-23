Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 2/21/19

by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 2/21/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now on the rise, as companies open trading windows to insiders after releasing recent financial results. Insider activity will continue to increase in coming weeks and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • E.W. Scripps (SSP);
  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • EQT (EQT), and;
  • DISH Network (DISH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Safety, Income & Growth (SAFE);
  • Sonos (SONO);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • Northrop Grumman (NOC);
  • KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV);
  • ForeScout Technologies (FSCT);
  • Dolby Laboratories (DLB);
  • Avalara (AVLR), and;
  • Arrow Electronics (ARW).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS);
  • Redfin (RDFN);
  • Pluralsight (PS), and;
  • Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Gadicke Ansbert

DIR,BO

TCR2 Therapeutics

TCRR

JB*

$20,599,996

2

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$6,451,797

3

Redmile Group

BO

Xeris Pharmaceuticals

XERS

JB*

$5,880,000

4

Kelman Glenn

CEO,DIR

Redfin

RDFN

AB

$499,495

5

Smith David Joseph

VP,HR

EQT

EQT

B

$320,208

6

Defranco James

VP,DIR

DISH Network

DISH

AB

$306,700

7

Peirce Mary

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$184,106

8

Lushko Jonathan M

GC,VP

EQT

EQT

B

$150,473

9

Istar

BO

Safety, Income & Growth

SAFE

AB

$145,321

10

Jolson Joseph A

CEO,DIR

Harvest Capital Credit

HCAP

B

$134,406

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Warburg Pincus

BO

Avalara

AVLR

S,JS*

$460,881,988

2

Venbio Select Advisor

BO

Mirati Therapeutics

MRTX

S

$50,137,860

3

Bush Wesley G

CB,DIR

Northrop Grumman

NOC

S

$24,850,105

4

Kalish Rami

DIR

ForeScout Technologies

FSCT

S

$11,454,900

5

Budge James

CFO

Pluralsight

PS

AS

$9,806,296

6

Index Ventures Growth I \(Jersey$4

BO

Sonos

SONO

S

$5,312,185

7

Long Michael J

CB,CEO,DIR

Arrow Electronics

ARW

S

$4,892,463

8

Sokoloff Jonathan D

DIR

Shake Shack

SHAK

AS

$4,658,013

9

Dolby Dagmar

BO

Dolby Labs

DLB

AS

$4,564,756

10

Svlsf Iv

BO

KalVista Pharm

KALV

S

$4,401,354

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

