Brandywine: New Developments Will Create A Cash Cow

These two projects will become cash cows for Brandywine, providing increasing incremental returns into the 2030s.

Ground has been broken for both Broadmoor in Austin and Shuylkill Yards in Philadelphia.

Development takes a lot of preparation and there is a significant lag between the initial investment and the return.

Brandywine has a solid plan and they have been executing it.

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) continues to work their plan, in a sector that is out of favor with the market. Since I invested in BDN, the price has experienced some gyrations but has been range-bound.

Investors have had some opportunities to invest at as low as $12.32, and the price has since recovered from that dip. The price is essentially flat since my original article. Investors have been rewarded with two dividend increases, with the dividend rising from $0.64/year to $0.76/year.

Looking at the fundamentals, BDN continues to improve, growing FFO and CAD. 2018 FFO came in at $1.37, compared to $1.29 in the prior year. Occupancy remains stable at 93.3% occupied and 95.5% leased.

BDN has an impressive development pipeline, a healthy balance sheet and is well positioned for stable long-term growth.

Office Space

Office space is generally characterized by long-term leases, with stable and consistent increases. Tenants desire stability because generally, they intend to stay in an office for an extended period of time. Moving offices can be disruptive for business and it is not something they take lightly. When tenants are moving out, there is usually a significant amount of warning, moving an office does not occur overnight.

For REITs, this provides a high level of stability when leases are new to middle-aged. They get the expected amount of revenue and it grows at a predictable rate. The downside is that economic conditions can change radically over the course of a lease. As the leases age, market rent might grow faster or slower than the built-in escalators. The REIT can become trapped in leases that are well below market rents, and they cannot increase it until the end of the lease. Or, they could find that when leases expire there is a significant decrease in rent.

Additionally, tenants tend to want their office space highly customized to reflect their company. This can lead to higher capital expenditures for new leases than is seen in other sectors.

BDN's Approach

BDN's approach to the office market has two major features that sets them apart from their peers.

They specialize in targeted areas. They build/buy trophy quality buildings.

Looking at the chart, we can see that BDN gets their net operating income from Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Philadelphia suburbs, Austin and Metro D.C.

Over the last year, BDN has more than doubled their exposure to Austin by buying out the interest of their previous JV partner. They intend to continue expanding in that market as they believe the long-term fundamentals are favorable.

Their primary market is Philadelphia, where BDN has managed to develop an impressive portfolio.

Since BDN has decided to focus their investments, they have become a dominant player in the Philadelphia office market. With their focus on class A and trophy office space, BDN caters to high-end tenants and owns buildings that are landmarks.

Philadelphia and Austin are both cities that have strong future potential. BDN is going to be one of the parties driving that with their significant developments that are rebuilding entire sections of the cities.

Development

BDN has several developments underway, including the recently announced 405 Colorado in Austin, which was discussed in another article. Not satisfied with impressive high-rise buildings like 405 Colorado or the recently completed FMC Tower, BDN has committed to two major development projects.

The Broadmoor redevelopment in Austin is an ambitious project using the 66-acre IBM (NYSE:IBM) campus that previously had approximately 1,000,000 square feet of office space. IBM will continue to lease 800,000 square feet, while BDN develops another 5,000,000 square feet of mixed-use space. The new space will include office, multifamily, hotels, retail, and a 10-acre park.

The project will take 5-10 years to complete depending on demand and construction times. BDN does not start physically constructing a new building until a portion of it is leased by a strong anchor tenant.

BDN completed redeveloping a previously existing building last year. They have plans drawn up for a 350,000 office/retail building as well as a 300-unit residential site that they plan on starting construction on one or both in the next 4-5 quarters.

The Schuylkill Yards development is even more ambitious. The project will be a multi-phase $3.5 billion project that is expected to take 20 years. It will consist of 5.1 million square feet of mixed-use space in the University City section of Philadelphia. This is an area where BDN already has a strong presence, so BDN will not only benefit directly from the developments, but their surrounding buildings should benefit from the increased activity as well.

In the recent conference call, Jerry Sweeney provided an update:

Just given its size, a quick update on Schuylkill Yards. We did update the disclosure in the supple on page 15. Design and pricing work continues at an excellent pace. We have seen a real upsurge in activity through our marketing campaign and our pipeline today currently stands at over 1.5 million square feet including several hundred thousand square feet of life science uses. Equity sourcing discussions on Schuylkill Yards also remain extremely encouraging. To refresh everyone's memory, Schuylkill Yards is in a federal qualified opportunity zone, which has generated significant interest from a variety of capital sources looking for both excellent real-estate investments with federal capital gain deferral advantages. The goal for Schuylkill Yards is to have the projects in a position to start over the next four quarters, of course assuming favorable market and financing conditions.

Both of these projects provide BDN with an avenue for consistent growth that will provide increasing returns as time goes on. In these types of large scale developments, early tenants generally pay lower rents than future tenants. Meanwhile, the incremental costs of adding additional space decrease as shared infrastructure has already been paid for.

Each step of the way, BDN will have the flexibility to fund buildings themselves or bring on a JV partner. Historically, they have frequently turned to JV partners for developments outside their core competency of office space. Additionally, BDN will have the option to collect long-term rents or to sell the buildings for large gains to put into future developments.

Conclusion

BDN has been working on these development projects for a long time. In recent years, they have sold off portions of their portfolio and have invested in the land and buildings that they intend to redevelop. This results in declining FFO and significant investment that does not provide an immediate return.

BDN has been stagnant for several years, an unavoidable result of repositioning a portfolio and preparing for such large and ambitious projects. For observant investors, the pessimism created from year after year of little to no growth creates an opportunity.

The Broadmoor and Schuylkill Yards developments will add over 10 million in square footage. To put that in context, BDN currently has slightly over 16.2 million square feet in service. These projects will be significant catalysts that will fuel growth for decades.

From 2010 until mid-2016, BDN had a fixed dividend. Their raises in 2016, 2018 and now 2019 are just a taste of the benefits that investors can expect now that growth is resuming. BDN is changing from a no-growth investment paying a modest dividend, to a dividend growth stock that can be expected to have strong year-over-year growth and consistently rising dividend payouts.

The market has not yet realized that the train is leaving the station. Despite significant growth potential, BDN is still trading at 11-12x FFO. BDN is a great investment for income investors looking for long-term growth and have the patience to hold through the 2020s.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BDN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.