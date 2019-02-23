Tracking Glenn Greenberg's Brave Warrior Advisors Portfolio - Q4 2018 Update

The largest three positions are Alphabet, Alliance Data Systems, and Charles Schwab, and they add up to ~42% of the portfolio.

This quarter, Greenberg's 13F portfolio value decreased ~16% from $2.35B to $1.97B. The top three holdings represent ~42% of the portfolio while the top five is at ~61%. The largest position is Alphabet which is at ~16% of the portfolio.

This quarter, Greenberg’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~16% from $2.35B to $1.97B. The top three holdings represent ~42% of the portfolio while the top five is at ~61%. The largest position is Alphabet which is at ~16% of the portfolio.

New Stakes:

Facebook Inc. (FB): FB is a 5.62% portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $124 and $162 and the stock currently trades at the top end of that range at $162.

Range Resources Corp. (RRC), frontdoor inc. (FTDR), and Antero Midstream GP (AMGP): These are minutely small (less than 0.1% of the portfolio each) positions established during the quarter.

Stake Disposals:

HCA Holdings (HCA): HCA was a large (top five) ~11% portfolio stake as of Q2 2018. It was established in Q3 2016 at prices between $74 and $81 and increased by ~45% the following quarter at prices between $69.50 and $82. Q1 2017 saw a ~14% reduction at prices between $74 and $91 and the stock was almost sold out last quarter at prices between $103 and $140. The stock is now at ~$144. The minutely small 0.02% remainder stake was disposed this quarter. Brave Warrior harvested gains.

Stake Decreases:

Primerica Inc. (PRI): PRI is a 6.81% of the 13F portfolio position established in Q3 2011 at a cost-basis in the low-$20s. H2 2016 saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $53 and $72.50. The stock currently trades at ~$123. There was a ~15% further trimming in 2017. Q2 2018 saw a ~13% increase while the last two quarters have seen similar trimming.

Liberty Global Inc. (LBTYK): LBTYK is a fairly large 6.45% of the portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2016 at prices between $30 and $41 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $26.50 and $38.50. The stock is now just below those ranges at $25.17. Q2 2017 saw an ~11% trimming at prices between $27.50 and $35. There was a one-third increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $26.50 and $32 while last quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $25.25 and $28.50. There was another ~14% selling this quarter at prices between $19.50 and $27.50.

Antero Resources (AR): AR is a 5.30% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2015 at prices between $34 and $45.50 and increased by ~85% the following quarter at prices between $20 and $34.50. Q1 2016 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $19.50 and $28. The following quarter saw a whopping ~120% further increase at prices between $24.50 and $30. The stock currently trades well below those ranges at $9.64. For investors attempting to follow Brave Warrior, AR is a good option to consider for further research. The last two years have seen only minor adjustments.

Citigroup (C): The 3.15% C stake was established last quarter at prices between $66 and $75. This quarter saw a ~14% trimming at prices between $49 and $73 and the stock currently trades at ~$64.

Nielsen Holdings NV (NLSN): NLSN was a large 8.27% portfolio stake purchased in Q1 2018 at prices between $31 and $38.50. Next quarter saw a ~12% trimming and that was followed with a ~55% selling last quarter at prices between $22 and $32. This quarter saw another ~11% trimming. The stock currently trades at $26.10 and the stake is now at ~3% of the portfolio.

Stake Increases:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): GOOG is now the largest position at ~16% of the portfolio. It was established in Q4 2017 at prices between $952 and $1,077 and increased by ~12% next quarter at prices between $1,001 and $1,176. Q2 2018 also saw a ~14% increase at prices between $1,005 and $1,175. The stock currently trades at ~$1,110. There was a ~2% trimming last quarter and a marginal increase this quarter.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): ADS is the second-largest 13F position at 13.30% of the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q2 2017 at prices between $235 and $263 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $210 and $265. There was another ~20% stake increase in Q4 2017 at prices between $220 and $254. The stock currently trades below those ranges at ~$174. Last year saw a minor further increase. For investors attempting to follow, ADS is a good option to consider for further research.

Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): SCHW stake was first purchased in Q3 2012 at prices between $12.50 and $14.50. Through 2015, the position had seen incremental purchases at higher prices. The nine quarters through Q1 2018 had seen a combined ~38% selling at prices between $23 and $58. The stock is now at $46.17. Last three quarters have seen only minor activity. The stake is the third-largest position at 12.65% of the portfolio.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): JPM is a large (top five) 9.61% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2014 and built up over the next two quarters at prices between $54.50 and $63. Q2 2016 saw an about turn: ~40% reduction at prices between $57 and $66. Q1 2017 saw another one-third selling at prices between $83 and $94. The pattern reversed in Q3 2017: ~20% increase at prices between $88 and $96. The next two quarters had seen a combined ~25% selling at prices between $95 and $119 while Q2 2018 saw a ~20% increase at prices between $103 and $114. The stock currently trades at ~$105. There was an ~8% further increase this quarter.

Raymond James Financial (RJF): RJF is a large (top five) 8.59% portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $88 and $97 and increased by ~9% this quarter. The stock currently trades below that range at $83.56. For investors attempting to follow, RJF is a good option to consider for further research.

D. R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar Corp. (LEN): These two medium-sized positions purchased last quarter were increased substantially this quarter. LEN is a large ~7% portfolio stake established at prices between $46.50 and $55.50 and increased by ~55% this quarter at prices between $38 and $47. It is now at $50.25. For investors attempting to follow, LEN is a good option to consider for further research - the Class B shares of Lennar (LEN-B) trade at a ~17% discount to the Class A shares. The ~2% DHI position was purchased at prices between $39.50 and $46.50 and increased by ~43% this quarter at prices between $33 and $43. The stock currently trades at $40.84.

Moody’s Corp. (MCO): MCO is a minutely small 0.05% portfolio stake established last quarter and increased by roughly one-third this quarter.

Kept Steady:

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Bank of America (BAC): These two minutely small (less than ~0.05% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenberg’s 13F stock holdings in Q4 2018:

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR, BAC, NLSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.