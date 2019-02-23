Cimarex Energy: Aiming For Disciplined Production Growth

Cimarex's EV/EBITDA multiple has gone down by over 50% from a few years ago.

Cimarex may be able to deliver double-digit oil production growth in 2020 and 2021 at $50 WTI oil and with slightly positive cash flow.

Cimarex may be able to generate over $100 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices.

Cimarex Energy (XEC) is another upstream producer that is focusing on avoiding cash burn and going for disciplined growth now. At current strip prices, it may be able to generate over $100 million in positive cash flow, and can still achieve neutral to slightly positive cash flow at $52.50 WTI oil while maintaining its dividend. Beyond 2019, it is aiming to grow oil production (which is currently around 32% of total production) by double digits while achieving at least neutral cash flow at $50 WTI oil.

Cimarex At $52.50 WTI Oil

At roughly $52.50 WTI oil, Cimarex is projected to generate approximately $2.533 billion in oil and gas revenue in 2019 before hedges. This is based on average production of 260,000 BOEPD (approximately 32% oil, 27% NGLs and 41% natural gas).

Cimarex may realise approximately $50.50 per barrel for its oil at $52.50 WTI oil, benefiting from the narrowing of the Permian oil differential for that portion of its production. The narrowing differential does turn the projected value of its hedges negative, though, largely due to its Midland basis hedges, which involve an average differential that is over $5 greater than current strip.

Thus, after hedges, Cimarex is projected to have around $2.507 billion in revenue.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 30,295,000 $50.50 $1,530 NGLs 25,623,000 $20.00 $512 Gas 233,892,000 $2.10 $491 Hedge Value -$26 Total $2,507

Cimarex is projected to have approximately $2.494 billion in cash expenditures in this scenario, resulting in around $13 million in projected positive cash flow at $52.50 WTI oil. As Cimarex mentioned, excluding its dividend, it would reach neutral cash flow at around $50 WTI oil.

$ Million Production Expense $327 Transportation, processing and other expense $247 General and administrative expense $109 Taxes other than income $152 Interest Expense $113 CapEx $1,465 Dividends $81 Total $2,494

Since a large portion of Cimarex's production is NGLs and natural gas, it is affected more than most upstream oil producers by changes in realised prices for those commodities, so that's something to keep an eye on.

Cimarex At Current Strip Prices

Current strip prices for oil are around $57.50 for 2019, which is $5 higher than the previous scenario. At this higher oil price, Cimarex may deliver $2.723 billion in oil and gas revenue before hedges or $2.644 billion including the effect of hedges.

Barrels/Mcf Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Oil 30,295,000 $55.50 $1,681 NGLs 25,623,000 $21.50 $551 Gas 233,892,000 $2.10 $491 Hedge Value -$79 Total $2,644

Cimarex's estimated positive cash flow at current strip prices is around $139 million for 2019, including paying for dividends.

$ Million Production Expense $327 Transportation, processing and other expense $247 General and administrative expense $109 Taxes other than income $163 Interest Expense $113 CapEx $1,465 Dividends $81 Total $2,505

Production Growth Notes

At 260,000 BOEPD during 2019, Cimarex's production looks like it will actually be a bit lower than Q4 2018 (which may have ended up at around 290,000 BOEPD, including Resolute's production). The Resolute acquisition is expected to close at the beginning of March, so one would expect Cimarex's production to be around 280,000 to 285,000 BOEPD for 2019 using Q4 2018 production levels and 10 months of Resolute ownership.

The Q4 2018 production numbers were a bit of a blip due to the timing of completions, though, as Cimarex mentioned that Q3 2018 production was around 253,000 BOEPD pro-forma for the Resolute acquisition. In general, it appears that Cimarex expects to deliver slightly over 10% oil production growth in 2020 and 2021 with a $1.5 billion capital expenditure budget along with slightly positive cash flow in those years.

Source: Cimarex Energy

The production growth is being driven by Cimarex's Permian assets (from both the Resolute acquisition and organic growth). Cimarex's Mid-Continent assets are projected to have slightly lower production in 2019.

Conclusion

Cimarex's 2019 production is expected to average slightly higher than its Q3 2018 production (but lower than its Q4 2018 production) pro-forma for its acquisition of Resolute Energy. Going forward beyond 2019, Cimarex is aiming to deliver double-digit oil production growth while avoiding cash burn at $50 WTI oil.

Cimarex benefits from its relatively strong balance sheet, with its net debt expected to be under 1.0x its projected 2019 EBITDA at strip prices once the Resolute deal goes through. Cimarex's enterprise value is approximately 5.2x its projected 2019 EBITDA at strip prices, making it a much better value now than a few years ago when its EV/EBITDA multiple was over double that (using slightly higher oil prices as well).

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.