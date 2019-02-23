S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Elusive Stock Market Pullback Remains Just That. The 'Melt Up' Continues

Chinese trade issues were overblown from the beginning. As the issue comes to a resolution, we could see some selling.

Far too many investors only look at the data they want to see. That can be a costly mistake.

The equity market is forward looking; it doesn't pay to dwell on the past. The focus should be on future earnings and global economic improvement.

"That's been one of my mantras - focus and simplicity. Simple can be harder than complex: You have to work hard to get your thinking clean to make it simple. But it's worth it in the end because once you get there, you can move mountains." - Steve Jobs

The Dow, Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 are now riding a nine-week winning streak. Eight out of nine weeks of gains for the S&P now. Equity markets continue to grind higher despite the uncertainty in the trade war, Brexit negotiations, U.S. government shutdown, and strange economic releases such as the recent retail sales data. With all these issues on the back of a straight up 17+% S&P 500 rally, you would think there would be a few more sellers, but that has not been the case.

Clearly stocks are "overbought" now, but they can stay that way for a while. Last week the net percentage (percent overbought minus percent oversold) exceeded 70%. That was the highest reading in well over a year. However, if anyone can remember the markets before the December selloff, the mantra here has been strength often begets strength.

The S&P has rallied to within 4.7% of the all-time high and has now cleared another resistance level. Those who believe in using ALL of the data placed before them and following the Long-Term trend until it is decidedly broken have reaped the recent rewards of that strategy. The point gain in this rally doesn't tell the real story. More impressively all Advance-Decline Lines closed at record highs. In other words, the broad list of stocks has performed far better than most think.

Of course, those who are obsessed with the S&P, the 200-day moving average, busy yelling "Cyclical Bear Market", "Bear Market", "Recession", have no idea what is developing under the surface. Another case of looking at only the data they want to see.

It usually comes down to fact versus opinion or perception when we separate successful investors from the people that struggle with their investments. Looking at the issues that surrounded investors in the last three months, it was easy to fall into the latter of those two camps. In fact when it comes to investing, this happens just about every day, but it's amplified when fear is present. Opinions and perceptions were everywhere, the facts were big ignored.

I recently read an article that spoke about Positive versus Normative economics. Positive economics is objective and fact based, while normative economics is subjective and value based. These principles can apply to the art of investing as well. The difference in the two approaches is unique, and after review it appears to have the possibility of separating the successful investor from the unsuccessful.

A positive statement can be verified against evidences or historical instances and can be approved or disapproved. A normative statement is usually based on an opinion and remains a value judgment that originates from personal perspectives, feelings, or opinions involved in the decision making process. Furthermore, statements for positive economics connect cause and effects that can be tested for authenticity and applicability, while those for normative economics are generalized recommendations and may be difficult to test or prove with certainty.

At first glance it sure sounds like a common sense approach to investing versus an emotional biased filled strategy. Breaking it down to simpler terms, the positive approach looks at ALL of the factual data at hand, then assigns a probability to what may occur based on those facts. It's also known as the "what is" approach. The ideas are measurable; they can be proved or disproved.

On the other hand, normative economic statements are rigid, based on an opinion, and remain as a value judgment that originates from personal perspectives, feelings, or opinions. In doing so they often dismiss many data points, and can sound authoritarian. It is also called the "what should be" or "what ought to be" approach.

When we apply these principles to the last three months to market activity, we see how they could easily affect investor judgment, and more importantly their portfolios. As the market headed down to lows in December, I saw a lot of what should be and what ought to be commentary and it was all based on what these analysts believed HAD to occur. If you ask me a pretty rigid approach. The thought of using all of the factual data and how markets really work wasn't given much thought.

Using the what is approach at or near the market lows gave an investor an edge. It was void of emotion, yet flexible and open minded. It took into account how markets have been shown to work time and time again. That wasn't all this approach did; it allowed one to look around and see other data points that weren't in sync with the incorrect calls "that the worst is yet to come".

Was it pure luck that the strategy to stay on board with the equity market near the lows was correct? Investors can decide that for themselves. As you form your opinion on that, don't take the what should be approach, instead look at some of the facts. Look at how history repeated itself. It was there for all to see, the same events that took place in 2015/2016 played out before investor eyes here in 2018/2019.

It is OK to make mistakes, we all do, but when the same mistake is repeated over and over that practice will surely separate the also ran crowd from the successful.

Economy

Scott Grannis shares his views on the economy and the stock market, concluding mixed signals may have stocks in a holding pattern now.

Plunging retail sales in December made headlines last week. Evercore ISI notes that over the past 20 years, there has been an 86% correlation between the S&P's fourth-quarter performance and holiday sales. They believe that December's plunging stock prices clearly weighed on investor sentiment and spending. The problem was exacerbated when consumer confidence began to fall from multi-decade cycle highs and the government shutdown began on Dec. 22.

On the other hand, surging employment, accelerating wages, and the Johnson-Redbook measure of same-store sales might be suggesting the government shutdown hampered the Census Bureau's ability to collect and process the data.

January retail sales probably won't be great either. The Pacific Northwest is currently experiencing its snowiest winter in 70 years, while the Polar Vortex has dealt the Midwest and Northeast their coldest winters in a half century. This is our fourth brutal winter in the past five years, which has negatively impacted first-quarter GDP in the past as consumers typically stay indoors during extreme weather.

Then there is the data reported by Walmart (NYSE:WMT). It weighed in on the state of retail sales by handily beating estimates, and reporting the "best holiday quarter in years". All adding more doubt to the government's poor retail sales report.

U.S. Markit composite PMI improved to 55.8 in the preliminary February report versus 54.4 in January, and is back to where it was last February. It's the best reading since June. The employment component rose to 55.0 versus 53.2 previously. Input prices were also higher than last month. The composite was supported by a 2 point increase in the services index, its best since June. The manufacturing index fell 1.2 points to 53.7 versus 54.9, and is the lowest since September 2017.

Tim Moore, Associate Director at IHS Markit:

"February data provides a positive signal for first quarter economic growth, with U.S. businesses reporting the fastest output expansion since the middle of 2018. Service sector firms led the way, supported by solid improvements in business and consumer spending. Private sector payroll numbers increased to the greatest extent for five months, which adds to hopes that robust domestic demand will act as a growth tailwind over the near-term." "Historical comparisons suggest the latest survey data are indicative of an underlying economic growth rate of around 2.5% annualized, although the PMI is designed to monitor private sector companies so the impact of the government shutdown may not be fully captured."

Philly Fed drops to a 31-month low of 4.1 from 17.0 in January and 9.1 in December.

One picture is all anyone needs to know about the strength of the labor market these days.

Source: Bespoke

NAHB housing market index rose 4 points to 62 in February, better than expected, after rising 2 points to 58 in January. It was at 71 a year ago. The index has dropped measurably from the cycle high of 74 in December 2017 (best since 1999). The 56 from December was the weakest since May 2015 at 54.

Existing home sales fell 1.2% in January to 4.99 M, a three-year low, after a December revised decline to 5.00 M (was 4.99 M). Sales fell in all regions except the Northeast.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"Last month's home sales of 4.94 million were the lowest since November 2015, but that he does not expect the numbers to decline further going forward. Existing home sales in January were weak compared to historical norms; however, they are likely to have reached a cyclical low. Moderating home prices combined with gains in household income will boost housing affordability, bringing more buyers to the market in the coming months."

The median existing-home price for all housing types in January was $247,500, up 2.8 percent from January 2018 ($240,800). January's price increase marks the 83rd straight month of year-over-year gains.

This median home price growth is the slowest since February 2012, and cautions that the figures do not yet tell the full story for the month of January. Lower mortgage rates from December 2018 had little impact on January sales, however, the lower rates will inevitably lead to more home sales.

Total housing inventory at the end of January increased to 1.59 million, up from 1.53 million existing homes available for sale in December, and represents an increase from 1.52 million a year ago. Unsold inventory is at a 3.9-month supply at the current sales pace, up from 3.7 months in December and from 3.4 months in January 2018.

Global Economy

The IHS Markit Eurozone Composite PMI posted 51.4 in February, up from 51.0 in January and the highest in three months.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"The Eurozone economy remained close to stagnation in February. The flash PMI lifted only slightly higher during the month, continuing to indicate one of the weakest rates of expansion since 2014. The survey data suggest that GDP may struggle to rise by much more than 0.1% in the first quarter." "Germany is on course to grow by 0.2%, buoyed by its service sector, but France looks set to stagnate or even contract very slightly. The rest of the region is meanwhile suffering its worst spell since late 2013, with growth having slipped closer to stalling in February." "Some uplift was also seen as companies stepped up preparations ahead of Brexit and disruptions from the 'yellow vest' protests in France eased. However, the general picture remained one of a more subdued business environment than seen throughout much of last year."

German IFO dropped to 98.5 from the previous reading of 99.3. That is the sixth straight month of declines.

Chinese exports jumped 9.1%, smashing expectations for a 3.3% decline. But history suggests exports tend to be strong just prior to the Lunar Chinese New Year (Feb. 5 this year), only to tail-off afterward. So we will see if any new uptrend is real. China is the only developed country now that is involved in any type of stimulus programs. Investors also need to realize that the transition from a manufacturing entity to one that is more service doesn't happen overnight and doesn't come without issues.

Flash Japan Manufacturing PMI falls to 32-month low of 48.5 in February (from 50.3 in Jan).

Joe Hayes, Economist at IHS Markit:

"Survey data for Japan's manufacturing sector ebbed into negative territory in February, reflecting sharper reductions in demand and production. Although the initial Q4 estimate revealed a bounce back in economic activity, the PMI suggests underlying business conditions are unfavourable. This was further highlighted by output expectations turning negative for the first time in over six years, which comes as no surprise given the international headwinds Japanese manufacturers are facing such as a China slowdown and the global trade cycle losing further steam. Unless service sector activity can offset manufacturing weakness, the chance of Japan entering a recession in 2019 looks set to rise."

"Political turmoil continues as 7 members of opposition Labour pulled out of the center-left party this week, with a variety of concerns related to Brexit, allegations of anti-Semitism in Labour, and the policies of the party's leader. Today, three Conservatives have joined them, reducing the tiny majority that Prime Minister May's party (with support from ultra-conservative the Northern Irish DUP) holds in the Commons. As a result, Brexit coalitions get muddier and a general election (forced by a failure to pass legislation through Parliament) looks more likely."

Earnings Observations

The Q4 earnings reporting period unofficially came to an end this week as Walmart ends the season on a positive note.

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q4 2018;

With 89% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 69% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 61% have reported a positive revenue surprise.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 13.1%. If 13.1% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the fifth straight quarter of double-digit earnings growth for the index.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.2. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4) but above the 10-year average (14.7).

For CY 2018, companies are reporting earnings growth of 20.0% and revenue growth of 8.8%.

However, analysts expect a decline in earnings in Q1 2019 and low, single-digit growth in earnings in Q2 2019 and Q3 2019.

Q1 2019 - Analysts are projecting a decline in earnings (-2.7%) and revenue growth of 5.2%.

Q2 2019 - Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 0.7% and revenue growth of 4.7%.

Q3 2019 - Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 2.2% and revenue growth of 4.5%.

Q4 2019 - Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 8.8% and revenue growth of 5.4%.

CY 2019 - Analysts are projecting earnings growth of 4.5% and revenue growth of 4.9%.

The Political Scene

China-U.S negotiations on the trade issues continued with both sides showing optimism to reaching a deal. President Trump met with Chinese Premier Lui on Friday. Before any deal is even announced, the consensus is that all will remind the same and not much will change. Of course, there are other voices to be heard that would disagree with that. The views investors will be bombarded with now are the result of what political party the "talking heads" are affiliated with.

Unfortunately, it's been this way for a while, and it isn't about to improve anytime soon. There is overwhelming bias in the opinionism that an investor now has to sift through. The news stream today is making it more difficult for investors to know what is fact and what may be a biased opinion. That has totally distorted the picture that is being presented.

I would not be shocked if there is NO deal announced, after all these negotiations don't get resolved in a matter of months. Perhaps it will just be a market appeasing headline indicating the March 1st deadline has been extended. With the S&P at these levels, a sell-off on that news would also not be a surprising event. If that does indeed occur, it would present a buying opportunity. The reason - from the outset I was not in the camp that was calling for all-out trade wars and global mayhem, and said so on March 2nd 2018:

"A reality check please. We will now hear opinions from both sides, from Global trade wars, to not much effect at all. Most will be politically motivated as each won't let this issue go by without stating their agenda. One only has to go back to Brexit and remember all of the talk of how that situation was supposed to knock the globe off of its axis, to understand that the far-fetched assumptions being bandied about now, are just that. My early take on the situation, it is wildly overblown."

When that was penned the S&P was 2,694; this Friday, the index closed at 2,785. Consider where the S&P would be today if the institutional investment community thought this was a real game changer. This isn't a trade war, it is a negotiation to resolve trade issues, and the fact is the S&P is less than 5% off the ALL time high, and that speaks volumes.

The Fed

I remember the events back in 2015/2016 when Janet Yellen was commenting on her concern over the slowing global conditions that were present in that time period.

"Even though the financial stresses that had emanated from abroad at the start of this year have eased, global risks require continued attention. Much of the turmoil early this year appeared to be associated with concern over the outlook for Chinese growth, which in turn has broad implications for commodity prices and global economic growth. Recently, the renminbi has moved in a more predictable fashion and Chinese capital outflows have abated. However, it is widely acknowledged that China faces considerable challenges as it continues to re-balance its economy toward domestic demand and consumption.".

With global growth worries today similar to that time frame and continuing to weigh on markets, I do wonder if this Fed will be driven purely by U.S. data. Perhaps it has already started to incorporate the ongoing slowdown in Europe and China into the equation. If so, that may easily explain a more dovish stance now.

Sentiment

As seen in the weekly AAII survey this week, investor sentiment showed growing optimism, but nothing extreme. Bullish sentiment was up a little over 4% to 39.3%. The percentage of bulls now sits at the upper end of the range, but is nowhere near "extremes".

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed a build as inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels. At 454.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 6% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.5 million barrels last week and are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year.

The price of crude oil remained resilient this week, trading above the $55 breakout level two weeks ago. WTI closed the week at $57.20, up $1.50. The technical picture looks favorable for a continued run in the commodity.

The Technical Picture

The rally off of the lows has been picture perfect in the sense that market internals have supported the price action. Over the last several weeks, the gains have been accompanied by strong breadth. The S&P 500's cumulative A/D line has made a new high this year, even as the S&P 500 still remains below its highs.

While the rally has been strong, needless to say, this type of momentum can't go on all year. Breadth remains strong but is extremely overbought.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

Over 20 years of breadth data suggests a pullback should be expected soon, while it also tells us to not expect a deep correction.

The real tests for the index are now here. It is what we spoke about last week:

"The more important area of resistance resides where the two arrows are drawn on the chart. The November and December rally highs."

The 200-day moving average was the first resistance to go and now the index closed above the December 3rd high of 2,790. Note that the Dow, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 have already surpassed their December 3rd highs. The rally is very broad based.

Short-term support appears to be in the 2,720-2,740 range. For the moment, I am targeting the 2,600-2,620 area as a worst-case level for a pullback. On the flip side, if the S&P can rally and close above 2,815, an assault on the old highs could be next.

Short-term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise, and will lead an investor into the same trap that just caught many analysts who called for more pain when the S&P was off 19+%. Then compounded that mistake by reciting how the bears had more to say all during this rally.

Similar to my strategy of not jumping to a Bearish conclusion when the selling intensified in December, I continue to see no reason to now jump to an extreme Bullish view. Investors who followed the patient view need not be concerned now. Not much has changed with the S&P now very near all-time highs.

Above-average performance comes with the attribute of not being afraid of looking wrong. Most people in the business of investing are afraid of doing just that. It's why many wring their hands as market volatility picks up. No one wants to remember their calls for a long Bear market in December. Nor their insistence that the ensuing rally was suspect and more selling was on the way as the S&P climbed higher.

Far too many complicate the picture. The more you change your views, the more behavioral risk you create for yourself. Open up more alternatives and you open up the box labeled "mind games". When an investor plays that game, the worse off they will be.

The patient investor sees the stock market more clearly. They know the pitfalls, and they let the market do what it's gonna do, while the impatient investor tries to make the market do what they believe it should be doing. The last three months have taught many investors and pundits a lesson.

Those that remain resilient to the natural volatility of the markets are far better off for a couple of reasons. They have been through the pitfalls of the behavioral risks that comes with being impulsive. Secondly, when the markets take on a fearful look they immediately switch to the Long-Term view. That is the ONLY way to proceed. In doing so they minimize the day-to-day, week-to-week moves that scare most people into a myriad of mistakes. Once that is done the picture comes into focus, and it's why I opened this segment by saying the patient investor sees the stock market more clearly. They can better align their emotional behavior to the stocks they are trying to manage. The risk of mistake plummets and the total return increases.

Investors now wonder if the rally continues, if it is time to raise cash here and wait until prices come down, because in their mind it is time for stocks to falter. Each can decide how they want to proceed, but all I can say is that logic also sounded good at S&P 2,600, and again at S&P 2,700. If one has a time frame of more than 1-2 months, then the best way to proceed now is continue to manage your portfolio and look for opportunities.

When we cut through all of the commentary and opinion, one only need have the direction (Long-Term trend) of the stock market correct to be successful. While it sounds good at the time, any and all of the commentary telling investors to move from Bull to Bear, back to Bull mode in a period of 2-3 months turns out to be worthless. The slightest misstep along that path and it will turn what is the speed bump we just witnessed into a fatal crash.

It's all about using the primary trend that is in place to your advantage. No it's not a BUY and HOLD strategy. It is all about navigating a trend to garner the lion's share of the gains that are being offered. This often poses a lot of problems for some to grasp, but until one gets it, they will find themselves reacting to the market instead of controlling their own destiny.

Despite what many see as a complex situation, it really is simple. Until the primary trend changes, there is little need to overreact. Still not sure that is the way to proceed? Haven't we just seen that successful strategy play out? Didn't we see that work to an investor's advantage in the 2015/2016 scare? The fact is while it was tested, the Long-Term BULL trend line remains intact.

I'm not here to convince anyone. After a while an investor will come to the conclusion that the short-term whipsaw advice that was being touted falls well short of the strategy that has shown to work over decades of successful investing. I'll leave the also ran crowd to decide what to do now as they figure out any changes in positioning they wish to make at this juncture.

Instead, I will tweak my portfolios as necessary and stay the course. It continues to work well.

Best of Luck to All!

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

