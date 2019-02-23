NGL Energy: A Look At The Company's Performance And Execution In The Last Few Quarters

I started covering NGL Energy Partners (NYSE: NGL) last July with a very simple thesis. Potential total shareholder returns were extremely high due to the company's double-digit distribution yield and rock-bottom valuation. Risks were very high as well due to the company's excessive commodity price exposure, history of financial underperformance, and very weak balance sheet. Management had a very clear medium-term strategic plan to reduce these risks and weaknesses; all they had to do was execute. Three quarters have passed since my last article, so I decided to check back on the company.

NGL's recent financial performance and overall execution have been outstanding, even better than management expected. The company has managed to substantially reduce its most pressing risks and weaknesses, all while achieving double-digit growth in most key financial metrics and avoiding a dividend cut. There is even talk of share buybacks. A lot of work remains to be done, but the company is in a much better place now than it was in the past. I believe that NGL remains an incredibly attractive investment opportunity with the potential for outsized investment returns, albeit with moderate risk as well.

Business Overview

Quick overview of the company before taking a look at its most recent performance. NGL is an MLP with diversified operations across the United States, but focusing on crude oil midstream assets and services. Four main business lines:

Crude Logistics, focusing on crude oil midstream assets. One pipeline, lots of rail, trucks and storage facilities. Water Solutions, which treats, processes and disposes of waste created from the production of oil and natural gas through fracking. Midstream, although it's a relatively niche market. Liquids, which focuses on the buying, transportation, storage and sale of NGLs, mostly wholesale propane and butane. The company is considering exiting this business line, or significantly paring it back. Refined products and renewables, which focuses on the blending, storage and sale of refined energy products.

Simple investment thesis. Investors should see very attractive total shareholder returns due to the company's double-digit dividend yield and attractive valuation relative to its peers:

Strategic Plan is Working - Risks Minimized or Eliminated

NGL's managers embarked on a very clear, straightforward, and ambitious strategic plan in 2018. NGL was to divest itself from a significant portion of its assets, especially those related to its retail propane business, use the proceeds to pay back a portion of its (gargantuan) debt load, and transition to a fully self-funded organic growth model focusing on the company's crude logistics and water solutions business lines. Significant operational changes and financial transactions were necessary for the above, and there was substantial execution risk.

I believed, and still do, that management's plan had correctly identified the most pressing issues facing the company, and was very likely to be a proper solution to these. More importantly, I expected the plan to lead to measurable improvement in several key areas:

Management just has to execute their strategic plan adequately enough and NGL should see a much improved balance sheet, significantly less commodity price exposure and earnings volatility, growing cash flow, and a return to dividend growth in the medium term. (Source: NGL: Should You Buy This MLP's 13% Yield?)

NGL's execution and results were as expected, with the company showing clear progress in all of the above metrics.

Significantly Less Commodity Price Exposure

NGL successfully completed the sale of its retail propane assets this past July. Proceeds totaled $1.1 billion, mostly from the sale of $900 worth of assets to Superior Plus Corp. (OTCPK:SUUIF). The assets were valued at a 10.9 EV/EBITDA ratio, slightly above NGL's own valuation, but mostly in line with the retail propane industry.

As these assets were heavily dependent on propane prices, their sale meant the company was able to substantially reduce its exposure to energy prices. As such, NGL currently derives about 70% of its revenues from business lines with little commodity price exposure, under long-term fixed fee-based contracts, significantly more than they did in the past (less than 50%). Very good numbers, although most blue-chip MLPs and midstream operators generate +85% of their revenues from these same sources.

The company is also, as per their latest earnings call, considering selling off their refined product business line. As with their retail propane operations, this business line also has some commodity price exposure, excessive maintenance requirements and low profitability. Earnings are down and the business hasn't performed as well as management would have liked. Divestment seems like the logical choice, if done at a reasonable price.

I believe that NGL's reduced commodity price exposure, and shift towards more midstream assets and away from more volatile business lines, will serve to massively de-risk the company and its revenues/earnings, a clear boon to NGL's shareholders.

Improved Balance Sheet

Proceeds from these asset sales were mostly used to pay back some of the company's debt load. As a result, NGL's balance sheet has seen very strong, and drastic, improvement during the past few quarters. Debt has gone down by almost $500 million in the past three quarters, or equivalent to 17% of the company's total debt load. NGL also announced it would be redeeming a further $328 million worth of short-term notes due next month, total debt reduction would be equal to 30% of the company's total debt load:

NGL's compliance leverage, management's preferred balance sheet metric and important for certain debt covenants, has also seen drastic improvement. It currently stands at 2.96x, significantly lower than management's 3.25x target, and down more than 40% since 2017:

NGL's balance sheet still remains a bit weaker than those of its larger peers. Not great, but the company was in much worse shape a few quarters/years ago:

Note: I calculated NGL's metrics subtracting out the debt owed for March.

NGL's improving balance sheet is obviously directly beneficial for the company and its shareholders. It serves to massively reduce risk, interest rate payments, and will be instrumental in allowing the company to self-fund its future organic growth projects, leading to long-term revenue and earnings growth.

Growing Cash Flow

Deleveraging, especially through selling off assets, can sometimes lead to short-term reductions in revenues, earnings and cash flows, but this has not been the case for NGL. As the company's retail propane operations weren't all that profitable, asset sales didn't have a large impact on the company's bottom line. By my calculations, and as per management's comments, decreased revenues and operating cash flows were almost completely matched by decreased interest expenses, the net effect was only very minimally negative. NGL was able to massively deleverage its balance sheet without jeopardizing its earnings, very impressive.

The above, combined with some small acquisitions, organic growth projects, greater volume/throughput on certain assets, and slightly widening margins have led to incredibly good financial results for the company. NGL has posted double-digit growth rates for key financial metrics throughout the year. EBITDA has grown 22%, while DCF has skyrocketed by 82%. Last quarter's results were a bit less impressive, but strong nonetheless:

(Source: NGL 3Q 2018 10-Q)

Management has also reiterated guidance for the year, and seems on-track to meeting it.

Return to Distribution Growth

NGL's rapidly strengthening balance sheet and growing earnings means the company's dividend is becoming safer and safer. NGL's current DCF coverage ratio of 1.1x is not too great, but much stronger than it was in the past. I believe it is the first time in a couple of years in which NGL's dividend has been covered at all.

If the company's financial performance remains within guidance and expectation, NGL could soon be returning even more cash to its shareholders, either through a distribution increase or share buyback program. Management gave a very thorough explanation of their capital allocation strategy in their latest earnings call:

I'd like to talk some about distributions, common units [ph] buybacks and growth opportunities. First, we have been very clear that distribution increases will not happen with a double-digit yield. Even though, our common units coverage ratio was climbing rapidly, and soon will be at 1.3 times or better. Second, growth opportunities providing a higher return than common unit buybacks will be a priority. And third, with leverage it at 2.5 times or less, and growth opportunities funded, it makes more economic sense to repurchase equity than delever further. Our balance sheet is expected to continue to improve for our fiscal year end at March 31, with compliance leverage expected to remain under 3 times. All these efforts have put us in the financial position to be able to repurchase units should the market continue to discount our unit price. The MLP space has not been a large purchase of its equity. But when many of us are trading at a 10% to 20% of the 52-week low and can capture of 15% yield, it is like purchasing an asset at 6 to 6.5 multiple with no operating risk or maintenance capital requirements. (Source: NGL 3Q 2018 Earnings Call Transcript)

Management's capital allocation strategy is very sensible, logical, and pretty self-explanatory. Share buybacks for up to $150 million can very easily be funded through the company's revolving credit facility, at an average interest rate of 4.81%. Considering the company's +11% yield, these buybacks would be very accreative to shareholders, and would massively boost the company's coverage ratio to boot. Some rough estimates of what investors can expect from a possible buyback program:

Shares redeemed: 8-9%

EPS/DCF per share growth: 6-7%

Dividend coverage ratio increase: 0.14x-0.16x

Debt/EBITDA ratio: 4.90

Although buybacks seem like a very good idea, I don't think they are very likely or advisable. NGL already distributes the vast majority of its DCF to shareholders, initiating a share buyback program would weaken the company's balance sheet and jeopardize management's shift toward a fully self-funded organic growth model. I think they could happen if the stock continues trading at very distressed levels, to ensure buybacks are very accretive, and the company's financial performance continues improving, so the balance sheet can take the extra hit. I just don't see these two things happening at the same time.

Still, the fact that management is talking about returning even more money to shareholders is somewhat of an indication of the company's improved performance. Dividend growth, or share buybacks, are probably going to happen, but most likely in the next two or three years, at the earliest.

Conclusion - Great Execution - Great Investment

NGL's overall financial situation has markedly improved during the past few quarters. At this point, and considering the company's yield, valuation, and negative market sentiment, NGL is mostly an execution story. If the company is able to meet guidance and expectations for the upcoming quarter(s), the stock will most likely see a very nice pop. I believe that NGL could very easily trade at a 10%-11% yield if this were to happen. Greater upside is plausible, as most larger MLPs trade at significantly lower yields and valuations, but I don't think the market will forget, or forgive, the company's past performance so easily. NGL offers investors a double-digit distribution yield and the possibility of substantial capital appreciation, contingent on the company continuing to execute. I believe the company is a very strong investment opportunity, although some risks remains.

