U.S. IPO Week Ahead: A Biotech, A SPAC, And e-Sports To Go Public

Two IPOs and a SPAC plan to raise a combined $350 million in the week ahead.

Several companies may launch March IPOs, including cardiovascular disease device maker ShockWave Medical (SWAV), Diamondback midstream services unit Rattler Midstream Partners LP (RTLR), Chinese online brokerage Futu Holdings (FHL), and NASH biotech Cirius Therapeutics (CSTX).

Bookrunners Super League Gaming (SLGG)

Santa Monica, CA $25M

$97M $10 - $12

2,272,727 Northland

Lake Street Capital Markets Operates a platform that facilitates and streams e-sports competitions. Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO)

Lexington, MA $100M

$709M $20 - $22

4,761,905 Goldman

JP Morgan Early-stage biotech developing oral microbiome therapies. Tortoise Acquisition (SHLL.U)

New York, NY $225M

$281M $10

22,500,000 Barclays

Goldman Blank check company led by Vincent Cubbage and focused on the energy industry.

This week's largest IPO by market cap, Kaleido Biosciences, plans to raise $100 million at a valuation of $709 million. Kaleido was formed by prolific biotech VC Flagship Pioneering, and its executive team includes the former CMO of GlaxoSmithKline and the former CEO of Cubist Pharmaceuticals (sold to Merck for $9.5 billion). Like last year's Evelo Biosciences (EVEL), also backed by Flagship, Kaleido is developing therapies that target the gut microbiome.

Super League Gaming, the week's only IPO with revenue ($1 million in the LTM), is attempting to raise $25 million at a market cap of almost $100 million. The company touts the large and fast-growing market of e-sports, though its current platform is still at an early stage and unprofitable.

Tortoise Acquisition, a blank check company led by the former CEO of Lightfoot Capital Partners and Arc Logistics Partners, plans to raise $250 million to start looking for an energy business to acquire.

IPO Market Snapshot

