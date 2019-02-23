Unilever PLC (UL) Presents at CAGNY Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2019 (Transcript)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) CAGNY Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference 2019 February 21, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Jonathan Feeney

Thank you very much. Good morning. We can find our seats. Well, welcome once again to day 3 of CAGNY. I'm Jonathan Feeney conference co-chair and it’s my honor to once again introduce Unilever and their Chief Financial Officer, Graeme Pitkethly. And I would like to take this opportunity right now to thank him and all the Unilever for sponsoring this morning's break. Thank you.

It’s an exciting time at Unilever. They have a new CEO, Alan Jope after the successful 10 year tenure of Paul Polman and have nearly 60% of their sales in fast-growing emerging markets. But I think the most important thing I learned about Unilever, I learned in the beautiful countryside home of their founder at an analyst day a couple years ago from a Unilever executive who is generally speaking off the record, he said other companies listen to their spreadsheets, we listen to our people and I found the people, the legacy of Unilever to be something really special and something that they really treasure and advance every day.

So with that Graeme, please take it away.

Graeme Pitkethly

Thanks, Jon. One of the things that you learned pretty fast in Unilever is that company is -- frankly has got much, much better recognition if you are in Indonesia or in Turkey or in Brazil or in India. And when we come to the US it’s a little bit less, it’s always a little bit less. And then if you were here a couple of years ago you’ll remember that we weren’t still well prepared with how to do the presentation on the plane, and I ran into a massive technical problem, which was that I didn't know how to embed any of the videos into the presentation. So myself and Andrew Stephen kind of gave up on it. And we just sadly got a two minute ad video and it’s going to work we think. So just settle in with your coffee. And before I hand over to Richard I just want to show you just two minutes of some of the work that we have done this year and some of the brands and just remind you about who we are. So enjoy your coffee and enjoy a little bit of the ad video. If you could play that please. Thanks.

Richard Williams

Great, I hope you enjoyed that. It may reflect on Graeme's story. But after two years, we still haven't learned how to embed a video in a presentation. Okay. Good morning, we are really pleased to be here in CAGNY, and to take off the fourth day. I will cover some background about Unilever, and our latest results before handing over to Graeme to talk about our four key themes, which are purpose, growth and margin, emerging markets and digitization.

First, let me draw your attention to the user disclaimer in relation to forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Unilever has massive global reach. We are present in a 190 countries with almost 60% of our sales in the emerging markets of Latin America, Asia and Africa. Our distribution is multi-tunnel and extremely deep and broad. We reach 2.5 billion consumers everyday with products from our three divisions, Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshments and Home Care.

With a strong portfolio of global brands and iconic local jewels, with €12 billion brands, which are shown here, because 85% of our sales we hold either the number one or number two brand positions in the countries’ sales where we operate, and 13 of our brands are in the Kantar Top 50 brand ranking.

Finally, we have what we believe to be the most international talent bench in our industry. 80% of the company leadership in our emerging markets is local talent, and we are the number one consumer goods employer in the remarkable 44 of the 52 countries where we can measure it. This delivers both diversity in our global teams and deep experience in our local markets.

Turning to 2018 full-year results, we delivered 3.1% underlying sales growth excluding our recently divested spreads business. The growth was led by emerging markets and in particular, Asia. Volume made up two-thirds of the growth and as expected pricing increased throughout the year as commodities rose. Our margin delivery continued strongly up by 90 basis points, bringing our underlying operating margin up to 18.4%. This was led by good gross margin performance and tight overhead control driven by our supply chain savings, zero-based budgeting and restructuring programs, which collectively saved over €2 billion.

The growth in margin translated the underlying earnings per share up by 12.8% at constant exchange rates and 5.2% in current money with strong cash flows.

Beyond those headlines, we completed the share buyback of €6 billion at the end of November, which returned cash to shareholders following the spreads disposal. This means that including dividends, we've returned over €10 billion to shareholders in 2018. We sustained a high teens return on invested capital of 18.8%, maintained our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at around 2 times, and delivered savings of over €2 billion with about two-thirds in supply chain and one-third in overheads and branded marketing investments, while still increasing our media spending by €60 million.

E-commerce is now 5% of the business and it's growing at 50%. We launched 18 new brands in 2018, and improved our speed-to-market for local innovations by up to 50%, and we are rolling out locally developed innovations to more markets.

Finally, we have agreed to acquire the Horlicks and Boost brands in India and other markets which will add around €550 million turnover in a fast growing segment of fast growing markets. So where does that lead us against our 2020 program? We have moved the underlying operating margin from 16.4% in 2016 to now 18.4% which puts us well on track to reach 20% by 2020.

Our savings delivery is ahead with over €4 billion coming through supply chain, BMI and overhead. We have once again at the net debt EBITDA target we set ourselves of around 2 times. We returned the spreads disposal proceeds of €6 billion to shareholders this year and we are already delivering against our cash conversion and ROIC targets. This puts us well on track to achieve our 2020 goals.

With that introduction, let me hand over to our CFO, Graeme Pitkethly.

Graeme Pitkethly

Thanks, Richard. Thank you. So let me kick off by introducing the four key themes that we've chosen today to try to illustrate for you just how we are progressing Unilever on its growth journey.

Here we go. First of all, purpose. We aim to be both purpose led and future fit. This is the next stage in our journey as a company ensuring that the concept of purpose is deeply embedded throughout Unilever, in our people and in particular in all of our brands. And by being future fit we mean that we are always going to be efficient and we are always going to be effective. We are going to be ready to predict and respond to whatever the future holds for us.

Secondly, second theme, growth and margin. Unilever has consistently delivered strong long-term value creation through a financial growth engine that is fueled by both top-line growth and margin and will continue to do so.

Thirdly, we are going to talk a bit about Unilever's position as the emerging markets company. This is important because these markets continue to be clearly growth-fits in this sector. And we will talk later about why Unilever is well-positioned to take advantage of this.

And finally, we will talk digital. And whilst digital is very much part of making Unilever a future-fit, it is now impacting every aspect of our value chain and I want to share with you briefly how we are digitizing the whole company with our digital transformation. But let me start with purpose-led and future-fit and the sustainable living journey that we have been on.

It was a 130 years ago that our founder William Lever whose [house] is family, whom Jon referred to earlier. It was 130 years ago that William Lever boiled up his first batch of commercial salt and first started talking about making cleanliness commonplace. And in 2010 Unilever doubled down on this historic foundation by launching the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan. The plan formalized our goal to put sustainability at the very heart of our business and was really quite groundbreaking at the time.

Now we set ourselves, we set out very transparently and since then we have hit many important milestones in making sustainable living more commonplace and in making the world overall a little bit better. Small actions big difference was one of our mantras at that time. Just look at some of these numbers. We have touched 650 million people through our programs on handwashing, safe drinking water, sanitation, oral health, and self-esteem that’s over 8% of the world's population.

We've also achieved a 31% reduction in the waste associated with people using our products that's pair of consumer use, that's a 31% reduction pair of consumer use. And even as we grew our business, our CO2 omissions reduced by 52% by having better energy efficiency in our factories. We've also supported 1.7 million small scale retailers that's mom-and-pop stores, it's tokos, it's kiranas in India to access initiatives that grow their incomes alongside ours. And we did all of that in a diverse and inclusive company, which has 49% female managers.

And today we continue to work William Lever’s legacy by putting purpose at the center of our brands, making sure that all of Unilever's leaders are equipped to lead for a sustainable living and ensuring that our business strategy and our sustainability agenda are as tightly integrated as we can possibly make them. They are not separate programs, it is one single strategy.

And this is why what helped us to deliver a total shareholder return of 290% over the past 10 years. And the words of our new CEO, Alan Jope, “It is not purpose ahead of profit but it’s purpose driving better profits.” Today we have 24 sustainable living brands, now that means a brand that combines a strong social or environmental purpose and contributes to the company's ambitious sustainability goals. Those 24 brands account for about 60% of our portfolio, and they grew 46% faster than the rest of the business, and delivered more than 70% of Unilever's growth. The top brand is a particularly good example of embedding purpose.

Dove is now the largest brand in Unilever. It's got sales approaching to €5 billion. It's a brand with an average seven year growth rate of 8% and did 7% last year. It's available in more than 170 countries, and according to the 2018 Kantar World Brand Footprint Report, Dove is there in one of the three global households. Now you might say only one over three, and I think you'd be right with that. That means there is two more to go, and so we can expect Dove's penetration to keep on growing over time if we do our jobs properly.

In fact, we estimate that only 275 million people use Dove every day, and that a Dove product is used only 4.5 thousand times a second. So there is plenty of scope to improve that and grow the brand further.

Now Dove's success is driven quite simply by having a strong and consistent purpose. That was a purpose that's being crafted over 60 years and communicated very carefully and very effectively and that purpose is to invite women to embrace their own unique beauty. Dove has and it always will stand for something.

And we are very proud and you can see it in the little gif image here that Dove has recently been accredited by PETA as cruelty-free brand. Dove has been successful through constant innovation into premium ranges like Dove Derma series, range expansions like the launch of face care in China or entirely new category launches like Dove Men & Care and Dove Baby.

Dove is also a great example of content-driven marketing, I want to show you one of the most recent examples of content-driven marketing from Dove that went live just two weeks ago at the GRAMMY Awards. Dove partnered with Kelly Rowland to develop Crown, it’s a music video centered around self-esteem and confidence. And we chose the GRAMMY’s night to drive engagement and conversation. It’s quite different to a traditional ad campaign and it requires a very different mindset and investment structure. It’s a couple of minutes long, but it is a great example of what we mean by content-driven marketing behind a strong with purpose. If you could run the footage please.

So I hope you enjoyed that in the first, it’s a real good example of as I said content-driven marketing behind a brand with real purpose. In the first two days we reached 428 million impressions at a 15% improvement versus our benchmark engagement rate and 95% positive conversations around our piece of content. This kind of content really works and it does it behind brands that are relevant and brands that have purpose. Wrapping up purpose-led and future-fit, we’re making Unilever faster, more agile and closer to the consumer.

We have already be on this journey for some time with our connected for growth organizational change and I’m going to talk in a second about two important elements of being future-fit that’s savings and digitalization, but a purpose-led and future-fit Unilever is something that you will hear us talk a lot more about in the months and years ahead.

And with that let's move on to talk about the nuts and bolts of value creation, or more specifically about growth and about margin. Let's cover margin first, since this has been the source of a lot of interest since we first disclosed externally our margin goal of 20% by 2020.

We have grown from a 16.4% underlying operating margin in 2016 to 18.4% at the end of 2018 and we have a very clear and sensible path to reach 20% by 2020. There are four major building blocks of our margin progress. First of all mix and then our three key cost and reinvestment programs, 5S, ZBB and restructuring.

Turning to mix, mix comes from shifting our portfolio into higher growth and accretive segments. By growing faster in Beauty & Personal care for example, we grew margin through positive mix. We are also expanding our range of premium products and driving trade-offs within categories such as laundry where people move from powders to liquids to cast, et cetera.

And in aggregate, in our emerging markets our margin accretive to Unilever and therefore faster growth in these regions also drives positive mix into the margin.

The 5S program is a holistic program covering pricing, product sourcing and product design. In total, all these programs were targeting €6 billion of savings on the way to 2020 with $4 billion coming from supply chain and 5S is a very important part of delivering this. As part of 5S through our design to value workshops we can better understand the key attributes of our products that are the most relevant for our consumers and identify those attributes that are less relevant.

Our ZBB program has been managed on an unprecedented scale in terms of cost base and global reach. We went from a pilot in Thailand in 2015 to a full cost program across the corporate center, all three of our divisions and the top 20 markets in Unilever. And our ZBB program is set to continue on through 2020.

We have delivered savings across both BMI brand and marketing investment and overheads and have been extremely careful to ensure that we’ve reinvested at least two-thirds of those savings to keep our growth engine fueled, increasing brand media spend, using the fuel generated from ZBB savings. And we made available up to €3.5 billion of restructuring investment on a multi-year basis to change Unilever to be future-fit. For example, reshaping our cost base following the disposal of the spreads business or resetting our factory production footprint.

As a result of these programs, we are really confident about delivering both growth and margin. And having said that, I do want to state clearly again, as we have very often, and as Alan confirmed on our full year results webcast a few weeks ago that if there ever were a choice to be made between growth and margin, we would always chose growth, because that quite simply delivers more value over the long-term.

So let's move on and let's talk about growth. We set out to deliver growth that is consistent, growth that’s competitive, growth that is profitable and growth that is responsible. To have consistent growth we used the breadth of our portfolio and our geographic reach to avoid or minimize the impact of one-time shocks. Our wide portfolio means that we have access to emerging market growth demographics without all of the volatility that usually associates with those markets.

Our total company average growth rate over five years is at 3.5% with emerging markets growing faster than that at around 6%. We strive for competitive growth. In the last five years market growth has been around 3% to 3.5%, putting our growth just ahead of our markets.

Competition is always changing in consumer goods and increasingly that competition comes from smaller local players as you know. A really remarkable statistic is that in six of the top Beauty & Personal Care markets, there have been no fewer than 6,000 brand launches over the past two years alone. Now most of these launches are not successful, but our job is to manage this fragmentation, understand that swarm of new entrants and always respond to changing consumer demands.

Profitable growth requires that we get the right balance of price, volume and mix, as well as continuing to drive strong savings and efficiency programs always. And finally, our growth must be responsible, which means as I said putting purpose at the center of our brands and making progress on restructuring, environmental and social goals.

Now in 2018 our headline growth was muted by a few specific events that even after aiming all for those, we think we have the capacity still to grow faster. There are number of ways by which we can achieve this. We are targeting the high growth segments within our divisions. For example, following natural and wellness trends with new brands such as Love Beauty and Planet, smacking trends with Red Red and Prepco and more premium hair & skin care through our prestige beauty brands.

We also built positions in high growth segments with acquisitions, such as Horlicks in the Health Food Drinks sector in India. We've also been steadily shifting the shape of our portfolio across divisions, both organically and through acquisition, increasing the relative size of Beauty & Personal Care to now over 40% of our turnover.

We must always be present in the right channels to win, so we invest a lot in channel capability, in particular, in e-commerce. We work in e-commerce across multiple models, including subscription with brands such as Dollar Shave Club and partnering strongly with pureplay platforms such as Alibaba and Amazon.

We also have significant opportunity in channels such as the outer home market with models like Ice Cream Now!, where you can get ice cream delivered to your door, your sofa at any time of day, and through our Unilever Food Solutions business which serves both the front and back of hosts in restaurants, hotels and foods businesses all over the world.

The Health & Beauty channel is another opportunity for channel-specific innovation and communication. I think we can all agree that there will be disproportionate growth from the emerging markets, driven both by population growth and just-in living standards. We estimate that we’ll get more growth from markets such as Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan in the medium-term but in the whole of Western Europe even after allowing for currency devaluation. And I've already spoken about our sustainable living brands, which as I said it grew 46% faster than the average.

The results of all this is balanced growth that delivers value creation. Our EPS growth in constant currency has been impressive as Richard said it was 12.8% in 2018 after 11% in 2017. Even after a year of particularly strong currency headwinds current EPS has been 11% and 5% over the last two years and that has helped to deliver a top third total shareholder return over the last five years against our peer group.

Let me move now to the theme of emerging markets. The IMF estimates that there will be another 300 million people, that’s another USA, living in emerging markets just by 2021. In contrast, there will be hardly any population growth at all in developed markets. But in addition to simple population growth 800 million more consumers will live in cities and that gives us more kitchens and more bathrooms to clean. 400 million more households will reach the middle income bracket driving up per capita consumption of our products. Our products are very much targeted at that demographic and economic step up. And of course 200 million more women will enter the workforce.

When we think about the opportunity for growth in our categories, you see that the emerging markets opportunity covers over that of more developed markets making it the engine room of growth in Unilever. Now this chart shows the absolute opportunity in our categories using Euromonitor and Oxford Economics’ GDP forecast. It’s without inflation. And so it represents very clearly the opportunity that Unilever is well-placed to capitalize on. Just a few factoids about our presence in these markets. In China we have 15 factories, seven sales offices, 90% of our managers are locally recruited and locally trained.

We’re India's largest fast-moving consumer goods company with a heritage of over 80 years in India and we’re the fourth most valuable company there. Nine out of 10 Indian households use our products every day and according to Forbes we’re the most innovative company in India.

In Indonesia we’re the number one employer of choice among students across all sectors in the economy with a 6,000 strong workforce with nine factories. In Pakistan we’re investing $120 million over the next two years to enhance our manufacturing operations across the four factories that we have there and Brazil of course is our third biggest business worldwide and we hold a very, very strong number one share position there.

Today almost 60% of our sales and a little bit more of our underlying operating profit comes from the emerging markets and that gives us a natural tailwind when consumers there are doing well.

Our emerging markets volume growth and that for me is a really critical metric in Unilever, emerging markets volume growth has increased now for the third year in a row and this is encouraging, particularly as Brazil one of our largest businesses finished 2018 with two consecutive improved quarters of growth even after neutralizing the impact of the major transport strike that was in Brazil last year.

This is also more important as pricing can often be eroded by currency devaluation, whereas volume growth fundamentally means more consumers buying more of your brands and consuming more of your products. We have very broad exposure in emerging markets and that reduces the overall inherent risk of the volatility of those markets. And I just said those emerging markets are margin accretive to Unilever.

We’re investing for growth also in the second tier of emerging markets which for Unilever are countries like Mexico, Pakistan, South Africa, Turkey and Thailand. These countries alone account for 20% of our turnover and 30% of our growth and we have very high relative market shares in those markets.

In addition we have a third tier of nascent geographies where we’re growing rapidly and investing that’s markets such as Myanmar and Ethiopia. Now we invest for growth and we develop our markets in the emerging markets in three different ways. First is, consumers become more affluent, they look for more benefits in their products. These benefits can often be convenience-driven such as moving from a soap laundry bar to a detergent powder and then to liquids and then on to monodose capsules.

Secondly, we can move consumers across subcategories within a brand just as we have done with Dove moving from bar soap to shave gel to deos to shampoo and onto skin care. And thirdly, we use market development to build multi-category businesses in new geographies all over the world.

Typically we start in laundry and in bar soaps and then we expand into tea, we then expand into hair care and food and finally as the markets on logistics are developed we introduce categories like ice cream and deodorants. It's this last form of market development where Unilever I think really stands out from its peers because our category portfolio and our presence in 190 countries allows us to be constantly expanding what we do in each geography as that geography progresses through the development phases.

But to win in this future world we need a quite different set of capabilities that puts the consumer first in all of our innovation and growth plans. And this is where our fourth and final theme digital capability is absolutely vital.

Technology changes the way we work, it changes the way we shop, it changes the way that we live. We are in a world of hyper fragmentation. Consumers want products that are tailored to them and they often want it right now. And that applies to everything from soap bars to groceries to takeaways to entertainment and to transport. And this fast changing landscape presents opportunities for those who are agile enough to take them both small players and large players can take advantage of how digital and data opens up new possibilities. As expectations, platforms, channels change we see a huge opportunity to better understand and connect with our consumers and to digitize across our entire value chain.

Now we can do this by leveraging the simply huge amount of data that’s being generated. As a foundation we are well advanced in implementing a cloud-based data link strategy that ingests directly from source the data that we need to deliver advanced analytics and insights to our business users across our functions and across our markets. The amount of data being generated is simply huge. Whilst consumers are generating a lot of the data through that fragmented shopping journeys we are generating far more data internally which we need to harness to deliver unique insights and speed up our ways of working.

We are ingesting more than 150 different data sources across internal systems and external sources into our data lake. This comprises around 5,000 individual data objects. On the chart here we have just shown a few of those objects just for pure illustration. But for example the obvious ones are device IDs, the social listening data, promotional satellite data from stores, third-party data on the weather, real-time data from our SAP systems, production machines and even data from our ice cream cabinets. The build out of our data lake is taking place at a rate of 1.5 terabytes per day. It is a key foundational building plot and a scale benefit but it's also a journey. So let's focus for a moment on opportunities that the digital transformation brings to change our marketing models.

By getting the right insights from our consumers we can be sure that when we can be sure that when we talk to them, they will listen and they will respond to our message. A digital hub is a game changing way of working being deployed right now in our markets. It is the way we bring data-driven marketing to life. Gone are the days of just having brand managers assisted by advertising agencies. We know that people are working in real time around one table making dynamic changes as companies develop.

This chart is just illustrative, but it shows the job titles that we have in our digital hub, and you can see that these are very, very different roles through the way that we operated just a short time ago.

For example, these teams create distinct audiences by segmenting the data that we hold by geography, by interest and by demographic. Our content creation specialist makes targeted content, which consumers want to watch. Our data governance specialist ensures we manage the data in the correct way and a measurement and optimization specialist ensures that we build ROI by driving more views and more conversion to clicks and buys.

We are investing in people capability and digital marketing because we recognize that marketing is no longer just creating big campaigns. It is now about having the right people with the right capabilities around the globe and around the table to manage campaigns in real-time. And as a result of that the cost of our marketing department as a proportion of total people cost has gone up since 2016 in addition, of course, to increasing our media spend and digital channels, which now sits at around 40% of our entire media investment in the company.

Additional hubs are being rolled out around the world and by 2020, we aim to have digital hubs established in 24 countries. Getting the right talent is absolutely crucial. We’re leveraging existing talent to up-scaling them on digital marketing and also by recruiting new talent in-house. With almost 1,300 digital marketeers today, and 85% of our marketeers globally have completed our digital world training.

The digital hubs are already in place, are delivering. We have more than 70 communication campaigns created this way now and they show a clear step-up in performance. One of our Dove campaigns saw a 60% increase in click through rates and in Ben & Jerry's we saw 67% increased conversion. It's a big change in how we market.

At the backend of these campaigns, we've also been focusing on ensuring that our investments always work hard in terms of programmatic buying which we do through our in-house programmatic trading desk, and our ability to use evolving technology to address issues around durability, verification and of course brand safety.

As I said a few moments ago, digital and data is not only about marketing, it impacts the entire value chain of the company. And we have digitizing widely across our business and pairing it with data at scale. Technology and data analytics sit at the core and we’re building out the data analytics tools to drive our decision-making in consumer and marketing insight in innovation and talent and customer development, in operations and in our supply chain.

So let me wrap-up, I'm going to finish back where we started our value creation model. Unilever's value creation model is a model of superior long-term value creation delivering on both growth and margin. It comes from a purpose-led and future-fit organization underpinned by the Unilever’s sustainable living plan. We have a multi-stakeholder approach, with that approach puts the consumer first, thereafter, our customers, our suppliers, the planet, our employees and the societies in which we operate. And in this way that our shareholders benefit more for longer and that frankly is Unilever in a nutshell, we will always put the consumer first, because we know that by putting the consumer first and maximizing what we do for that consumer and the partners that sell our products, we will simply deliver more value for longer. We’ve got just over 10 minutes left Jon.

And I think that’s I got to say, and we will both Rich and I are happy to take some questions from you.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

[Steve Li] from BlackRock. So two questions, Graeme, one is obviously there is a concern that your margin is going up, your sales growth is decelerating, do you want to just address that handle? And then the second think is on the quote, Alan something along the lines of -- actually it’s not the amount of investment that we’re making that’s the problem, it’s a lack of digital, I think it’s people or capability, do you want to talk a little bit about that?

Graeme Pitkethly

Sure. I mean two really good questions. So on the question of our growth, let me just tackle that head on. We aim to grow ahead of our markets and you may have heard me say before that if you see markets growing around 3%, we would expect to outperform those markets. Many, many ways of measuring that you can look at percentage of business winning share, you will get absolute basis points of market share improvement but Unilever is performing at its very best and we're being absolutely as competitive as we can be. I believe that we should grow 1% faster than our market growth that’s what I say externally and it’s absolutely what we talk about inside the business.

Now our markets are at historically low, if you look at the 10 year cycle, we have historically low rates of growth right now. In the last 12 weeks we think our markets are growing somewhere between 2.5% and 3%. And so in that context the growth that we're getting is ahead of our markets and it’s not back in the sort of 60% business that it was, it’s more closer to about 50% of our business winning at the moment.

So that’s why we’re confident we have got more to do and we're acknowledging that we have had the opportunity to grow a little bit faster, particularly the investments we've made and the organizational changes that we’ve put in place particularly in new brands and the acquisitions started -- start to pull through, but we acknowledge that there’s opportunity to grow a little bit faster but we are -- in terms of the growth performance from last year, we thought it was pretty solid. We had a few bumps in the road, I mean I don’t want talk the complexities of Latin American and accounting in front of you but I do think you have to deeply understand how that's impacting things. There is a technical chart sitting in our Q4 deck that explains exactly what we're doing for example with Argentinean pricing but if we included Argentina pricing in our headline growth number we did a 3.6% last year. If we back out the impact of the sales that we lost through truckers strike in Argentina you could easily get up to the higher end of the sort of 3% to 4% range that we’re signaling for 2019.

On the -- and it’s too easy to think about growth in margin as proving in different directions there, I hope I’ve demonstrated we are absolutely committed to the fact that the value creation model, the value creation engine for a complete Unilever is both growth and margin development and we measure our growth relative to the markets in which we operate on that basis, 18 was a pretty solid year.

Alan’s point around capability build, I think it is indeed much, much more detailed and much more strategic than just how much money are you spending, I mean just to tackle that one. We spent about €7.9 billion a year in brand and marketing investment. Our investment in media went up by €60 million last year and in Beauty & Personal Care went up by much more than €60 million. So we are absolutely able to save and invest back in the right areas. But that wouldn’t get you there.

What will get you there is building those capabilities to drive purpose-centered brands to have really relevant brands and communicate across that fragmented consumer landscape with content, with content that really provides value and is attractive in a meaningful message for consumers. If you just spread out in terms of big campaign that’s not going to have the same impact that it used to have five years ago and certainly 10 years ago. And in order to do that you have to build capability and a lot of the capability that we are building is by hiring, recruiting and it doesn't sit in the brand and marketing line of the P&L. It drops down into overheads. So the whole lineage of the overheads line should continue to go down and your brand and marketing investment line should continue to go up. We have to start thinking a little bit more deeply about that because clearly we are investing in all of the companies in this space in order to build that capability for the future the cost can get booked in different lines of the P&L. But that I think is the strategically more difficult things to how do you recruit the talent and the capability to make sure you are producing the content-driven marketing messages that are relevant buying your brands.

Unidentified Analyst

I guys. I have two questions. One is just a description from your behalf of momentum of the local competitors right now in the emerging markets, so that’s slowed at all or that’s still going on? The second question is just around pricing which means adult markets perhaps in the US. How is that looking right now especially how the cost look like, they are stabilized or even rolling over right now like revenue?

Graeme Pitkethly

Sure, so I talked on that statistic that we uncovered tailend of last year about 6,000 brand launches in the top six Beauty & Personal Care markets it’s really, really stunning when you think about it. The swarm of activity that’s taking place. The ability for new brands to emerge, take China for example in skincare lots and lots of new brands arriving but also lots of brands that don’t sustain. And I think what we see is there is a shift in each of our markets and it’s different geography by geography, but there is a permanent group of new entrants who are quickly turning through that have a permanent feature in each market. And our job is to examine exactly we’re listening to those brands exactly -- have a radar tuned up 100% and understand what our consumer is telling us when they support those brands, what are the trends, what are the emerging things that we ought to bring into our brand. There is also a sense most of those brands fail of course, one or two have done will make the jump. I mean halo top here in Utah, here in the US and the ice cream category is a good example and you got up to 6% share in packaged ice cream, it’s dropped down a little bit from there but 6% share of US packaged ice cream. So it’s a stunning position.

Our job is to understand the trends and in some cases that will give us focus for M&A activity as well because a lot of those trends we are able to scale them and give them the next phase of growth that they would be looking for.

So turning to Asia, just a little bit on that point. Indonesia is a good example where local competitors have got stronger positions. Our business in Indonesia which was a fantastic engine of growth for many, many years started to come back but it’s been through a tough couple of years and a lot of that has been local competition. A great example is [Muslim] beauty, we’ve got our own position zone in [Muslim] beauty but a lot of local competition was able to get on to that position much more quickly.

Forgot the second part of your question, pricing, yes pricing. Again we will have to segment a little bit but on developed markets, Europe first of all, we started to see some pricing come through in Europe I mean it typically has been a multiyear story of quite strong volume growth but negative pricing, just reflecting the competitive nature of the marketplace the trade dynamics in Europe, et cetera, we don’t expect for that to change but we have seen a little bit of pricing come through in European space.

In North America we had a little bit of pricing come through in Q3 last year and we gave it up again in Q4 and that reflects very strong promotional dynamics in a couple of categories, dressings in particular, but also ice cream. So again the US is starting to look a little bit like parts of Europe, but evolving in a different way and at a different rate, so it's landing pricing in developed markets now you can't just sit back and say okay let's take a next price increase, our cost base is going up. You have to use tools like net revenue management. You have to use innovation and you have to drive mix within the portfolio to land what we would describe as smart pricing not just working prices.

Jonathan Feeney

One last quick question?

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Emerging markets have been your main revenue engine growth so far. I was wondering whether you have plans to accelerate growth in other maybe more developed that size of those markets such as the US Mexico and Japan?

Graeme Pitkethly

Yes, thanks for the question. It's easy for me to stand here and say that Unilever is a 60% emerging markets company and certainly I focused on emerging market volume growth over the long-term. I think that is a tremendous engine of value creation for Unilever, and the thing that's really quite distinctive about our company, but that doesn't mean that there are some very, very important markets which are -- which we wouldn’t classify in the emerging bucket, but got a fundamental problem with the term emerging markets and developed markets because that's just not the way any particular market is. There are aspects of all within each market itself. US is a very, very important market for us, it's the biggest business in Unilever, it’s about 16% of Unilever. I said at the outset sometimes Unilever doesn't get name recognition in United States but our brands certainly do brands like Dove and Hellmann's, this is the engine room and those are really, really big brands for Unilever.

Almost to the point earlier, the US has got fundamentally good demographics. If you go and examine the -- one of my favorites is just looking at the age profiles of different marketplaces and you look at Italy and Spain and you can trust back to Mexico and even United States, United States still has very healthy demographics. Immigration has driven population growth and that drives fundamentally the growth in a very large market. What we've intended to do, we made many, many investments in North America. Our business is performing competitively with market growth and pricing challenges and one or two competitive challenges are being quite strong in the last year or two.

But we are totally committed to it, it’s a very, very important market for us, one where we see great, great opportunity. A lot of the acquisitions that we do, we tend to buy businesses that have got an established base in North America, where we have the opportunity to take that and scale that internationally. It's quite important because at the moment you do an acquisition you effectively whatever happens, you're going to be paying in hard currency, you got to convert your euros or your dollars into whatever you're paying for the asset and having a established base of hard currency earnings in a large and growing market like North America is quite attractive for us. You can see a number of the acquisitions have done that.

We mentioned Mexico it's interesting in the context of a challenging year for us last year in Latin America. One of the real bright spots for the last two years has been our business in Mexico, Mexico has been growing at mid to high single-digits for the last couple years and we brought Quala business in North Latin America last year and we’ve already extended into our Mexican business where we have a very strong base, so we’re very optimistic about Mexico as well.

Jonathan Feeney

Okay, we will have to leave it there. Thank you, Graeme, Richard, and thanks again for the break. Great presentation.