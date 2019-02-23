Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

U.S. markets closed for President's Day.

Tuesday:

Pressure towards a different Brexit solution boosted the pound as the resignation of seven Labour MPs from the U.K.'s main opposition party weighed on the influence of Jeremy Corbyn and his Brexit strategy. The faction now sits in the U.K. Parliament as a new group of MPs, known as "The Independent Group," after citing concerns with the main opposition's "Brexit" position, "bullying" and "anti-semitism."

Wednesday:

Minutes from the Fed's last meeting reaffirmed the U.S. central bank would be "patient" with respect to further interest rate hikes. Most FOMC officials also indicated they were ready to stop shrinking the central bank's $4.1T asset portfolio this year and believed an action plan should be released soon. It was a busy week for central banks, with speeches from Mario Draghi and many U.S. Fed officials.

Thursday:

German manufacturing activity dropped to its lowest level since 2012 in February, with IHS Markit's PMI slipping to a record low of 47.6%, leaving the country's resilient services sector to keep the economy afloat. "The uncertainty relating to U.S.-China trade tensions and weakness in the autos industry - were highlighted, although there were also reports of growing competitive pressures within Europe," said Phil Smith, economist at IHS Markit.

Friday:

President Trump held a positive meeting with China's top trade official, Liu He, with only a week left until the temporary truce between the two nations expires. The latest meeting occurred amid the most significant progress yet toward ending the seven-month U.S.-China trade war, with negotiators drawing up six memorandums of understanding on structural issues: forced technology transfer and cyber theft, intellectual property rights, services, currency, agriculture and non-tariff barriers to trade. After the meeting, Trump confirmed reports that he is planning to meet with Chinese president Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida at the end of March.