VC Deals: SoftBank Leads $1B In Freight Startup

1. SoftBank leads $1B in freight startup

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) led the $1B round in freight startup Flexport at a $3.2B valuation. SoftBank managing partner Michael Ronen will get a seat on the Flexport board.

Flexport moves freight globally using air, ocean, rail, and truck. The startup bills itself as a freight forwarder and customer broker for modern logistics. Flexport says revenue doubled last year to $500M and the company now has about 1,000 employees across 11 offices around the world. The new infusion will deepen tech capabilities, fuel strategic market expansions, and invest in supply chain expertise.

2. SoftBank, Alphabet bet on storage app

SoftBank Vision Fund led and GV (GOOG, GOOGL) participated in a $200M round in on-demand physical storage startup Clutter. Fifth Wall Ventures and Four Rivers also joined. Total equity funding now stands at around $300M. As part of the investment, SoftBank Investment Advisers' Justin Wilson will join the Clutter board.

The Clutter app lets people store belongings without leaving the house through a tech-driven platform of movers and storage containers. The service is currently available in eight U.S. cities plus Orange County and the funding will help consolidate the existing markets and push launches into new markets.

Competitors: MakeSpace ($57.6M in total funding), Trove ($8M), and Closetbox ($19.8M).

3. GV, Salesforce invest in online payments

GV and Adams Street Partners co-led and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) took part in the $75M round for UK-based online payments startup GoCardless.

GoCardless processes direct debit payments for business and will use the new funds to expand into the United States. Clients include subscription-based services like The Guardian and Financial Times and tech companies including Box and Sage. The startup says it processes payments for 40K merchants and over $10B in transactions each year.

Competitors: Stripe (STRIP), Adyen, and Square (NYSE:SQ), which focus more on card payments than bank-to-bank transactions.

4. Goldman, Dell back in-memory database platform

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) and Dell Technologies Capital (NYSE:DELL) participated in a $60M Series E round for in-memory database platform developer Redis Labs. Francisco Partners led and Viola Ventures and Bain Capital Ventures joined. Total funding now sits at $146M.

Redis develops the self-titled in-memory database and is the commercial provider of Redis Enterprise, which offers a variety of data modeling techniques and has partnerships that include Pivotal and Red Hat. The new funds will go towards furthering the global expansion and creating new partnerships.

Competitors: Other players in operational database management systems include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services, MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

5. GV, Salesforce fund IT management platform

GV led and Salesforce Ventures joined the $50M Series D for IT performance management platform ThousandEyes, bringing total funding to $110M. Thomvest Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Sutter Hill Ventures, and Tenaya Capital joined.

ThousandEyes offers network intelligence software that monitors, troubleshoots, and maps internet performance from a SaaS-based platform. Clients include Comcast, eBay, and HP with over 65 members of the Fortune 500. ThousandEyes will use the money for accelerating go-to-market activities, global expansion, and digital experience innovations.

Competitors: SolarWinds, Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

