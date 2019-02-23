XLK Weekly: Buy-Side Breakout Above Last Week's Resistance, Price Discovery Higher To 70.68s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher based on last week’s unsecured high development. A buy-side breakout attempt did develop early this week as minor price discovery higher developed to 70s early into Wednesday’s auction before selling interest emerged, halting the auction and developing balance, 70s-69.32s, through Thursday’s close. A gap higher open and buy-side continuation developed in Friday’s auction, achieving the stopping point high, 70.68s, into week’s end before closing at 70.64s.

19-22 February 2019:

This week saw narrow, two-sided trade in Tuesday’s trade at/near last week’s unsecured high, 69.69s. Buying interest emerged in size late in Tuesday’s auction, 69.71s. A buy-side breakout developed early in Wednesday’s auction, driving price modestly higher, achieving the stopping point high, 70s. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower back through the buy-side breakout/prior resistance, 69.69s, as pullback developed to 69.35s later in Wednesday’s auction. Minor structural buy excess developed there as balance development ensued, 69.35s-70.03s through Thursday’s auction.

Minor pullback developed in Thursday’s auction to 69.32s as a re-test of the buy-side breakout area/prior resistance unfolded. Key support held as buying interest emerged, 69.63s/69.73s, ahead of Thursday’s close. A gap higher open developed into Friday’s auction before buy-side continuation developed, achieving the stopping point high, 70.68s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 70.64s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw minor buy-side continuation as a buy-side breakout above last week’s unsecured high occurred to 70s. Selling interest emerged there, halting the auction and driving price lower as balance developed around key resistance. Two-sided trade developed at/near resistance through Thursday’s auction before a buy-side imbalance drove price higher to 70.68s, forming an unsecured high. Within the broader context, this week’s buy-side auction occurs within key supply overhead, 70s-71.30s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s unsecured high. Unsecured highs generally do not hold as resistance and thus imply either a repair (sell excess) or buy-side continuation is most likely. In simplest terms, the market continues to seek price where the buy-side auction will be shut off. Sell-side failure at the current unsecured high opens the door to buy-side continuation to key supply overhead, 71.30s/74s-76.29s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at the current high would target key demand clusters below, 70s-69.40s/67.60s-67.20s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path into next week remains buy-side with the expectation that a meaningful sell response could develop within the key supply cluster, 70s-71.30s, at some point in the near-term. It is also worth noting XLK has closed higher in eight out of the last nine weeks. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral between 57.57s and 76s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. Following the momentum low of November 2018, recent market activity has formed a price low which now serves as meaningful support. The market has auctioned from levels of extreme pessimism and now trades near extreme optimism. This warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for technology shares.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.