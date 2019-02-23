XLU Weekly: Buy-Side Breakout Above Last Week's Resistance, Price Discovery Higher To 57.06s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

The highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher based on the near-term (2-4 week) buy-side bias. A buy-side breakout attempt did develop early this week as price discovery higher developed, achieving the stopping point high, 57.06s, ahead of week’s end before closing at 57.05s.

19-22 February 2019:

This week saw narrow, two-sided trade in Tuesday’s auction at/near last week’s key resistance, 56.07s. Sellers in size trapped, 55.92s, late in Tuesday’s trade. A buy-side breakout developed early in Wednesday’s auction, driving price higher, achieving a stopping point, 56.39s. Buyers trapped there, 56.37s-56.32s, driving price lower in pullback to the buy-side breakout/prior resistance area later in Wednesday’s trade.

Structural buy excess developed there before buying interest emerged early in Thursday’s auction, driving price higher in buy-side continuation to 56.69s. Again, buyers trapped, 56.66s/56.58s, as micro-balance developed, 56.69s-56.40s, late into Thursday’s auction. Short covering inventory adjustment then ensued to 56.79s as buying interest emerged, 56.70s-56.76s, into Thursday’s close. Price discovery higher continued into Friday’s auction, achieving the stopping point high, 57.06s. Selling interest emerged there, again developing micro-balance, 57.06s-56.85s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 57.05s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw a buy-side breakout early week followed by price discovery higher to 57.06s, developing an unsecured high. The market has auctioned higher back to within the major supply cluster overhead, 55.55s-57.32s. Within the broader context, this week’s buy-side auction occurs as price trades at all-time highs.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s unsecured high. Unsecured highs generally do not hold as resistance and thus imply either a repair (sell excess) or buy-side continuation is most likely. In simplest terms, the market continues to seek price where the buy-side auction will be shut off. Sell-side failure at the current unsecured high opens the door to buy-side continuation beyond key supply, 55.55s-57.32s. Alternatively, buy-side failure at the current high would target key demand clusters below, 53s-50.76/52s-47.40s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path into next week remains buy-side with the expectation that the major structural resistance area will be challenged and likely fail. It is also worth noting XLU has closed higher in seven out of the last nine weeks. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias remains neutral between 57.32s and 47s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of neutral sentiment developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of December 2018’s correction, the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. Subsequently, price discovery higher back to major resistance and all-time highs has developed. The market has auctioned from levels of neutral sentiment to near extreme optimism as price approaches all-time highs. This warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for utility shares.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

