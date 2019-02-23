Kraft Heinz: Don't Cry Over Spilled Ketchup

The fourth lesson is that hedging can ameliorate the damage when a stock gaps down. I show an example with a hedge on Kraft Heinz.

The third lesson is that stop losses won't protect you when a stock gaps down below your stop price.

The second is a simple screen that would have kept you out of Kraft Heinz.

In light of the Kraft Heinz collapse, I present a few relevant lessons. The first is that no stock is safe from steep drops, even if Buffett owns it.

Image credit: Shane Graphique.

"Hey, Professor!" Charles turns around to see a very short, very wide man stamping and scraping his feet on the cinders. His blunt, wide head is lowered beneath his mountainous shoulders, and a massive nose ring loops between his snorting nostrils. "Who are you? asks Charles. "I'm a real angel," says the man. "Then where are your wings?" "Don't be stupid! That's just a cliche." Even before these words are out of his mouth, the man has begun running toward Charles, ramming his blunt forehead into Charles's solar plexus and knocking him onto his bewinged back. It is a moment before Charles can catch his breath. He sits up and asks, "What did you do that for?" "To teach you a lesson." "What kind of lesson is that?" "What other kind of lesson is there?"

- Stephen O'Connor, "Here Comes Another Lesson"

Lessons From Kraft Heinz's Big Drop

Seeking Alpha contributor Trapping Value was kind enough to mention me in the comments of his cleverly-titled piece on Kraft Heinz (KHC) ("Buy When There's Ketchup In The Streets?") when the question of hedging came up. As it happens, I scanned for an optimal, or least expensive, put hedge for Kraft Heinz before the bad news broke on Thursday, and I'll show how that ameliorated the stock's drop here. I'll also offer a few thoughts on how you might be able to avoid the next Kraft Heinz.

Lesson One: No Stock Is Safe

If you hadn't followed KHC's recent troubles, you could be forgiven for being surprised to learn that the stock is at an all-time low since the merger which formed the current company in 2015.

Data by YCharts

Kraft and Heinz are such iconic brands that you can find images of people dressed up for Halloween as some of the brands' signature products. On top of that, KHC was owned by Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), the holding company of the world's greatest investor, Warren Buffett. This is another example of the reality that no stock is safe. Today's blue chip can end up being tomorrow's disaster.

Lesson Two: You Can Avoid Some Disasters

As I wrote above, no stock is safe, so there's no way to avoid all stocks that end up doing poorly. That said, I have been presenting up to five portfolios per week to my Marketplace subscribers every week since July of 2017, and KHC appeared in zero of them, because it failed the first of Portfolio Armor's initial two screens. That screen is a simple one: to pass it, all a stock needs to do is have the mean of its most recent 6-month return and its average 6-month return over the last 10 years be positive (in the case of KHC, since it hasn't been around 10 years, Portfolio Armor uses Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) as a long-term proxy for it). KHC has failed that screen since 2017.

Lesson Three: Stop Orders Won't Save You

The 5-day chart of KHC below offers yet another dramatic example of a gap down after a bad quarterly release.

Data by YCharts

If you had a stop order or a limit sell order to sell your KHC shares at, say, $40, you wouldn't have gotten out at $40 on Friday, because the stock never traded at that price then. You would have been down more than 27%.

Lesson Four: Hedging Can Ameliorate Declines

Unlike stop orders, put options give you the right to sell a security at a pre-determined price, regardless of how far the security gaps down. Here's an example in the case of KHC. As of Thursday, these were the optimal puts to hedge 1,000 shares of KHC against a greater-than-15% decline over the next several months (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

As you can see above, the cost of those put options on Thursday was $1,200 (calculated conservatively, at the ask price of $1.20.). So your total position value (underlying security + hedge) as of Thursday's close was ($48.18 x 500) + $1,200 = $49,380.

On Friday, the bid on that put options contract was $8.40 and the ask was $8.70.

Screen capture via Nasdaq.

At the midpoint of the spread, the put protection above was worth $8,550. Since KHC closed at $34,950 on Friday, your total position value was $43,500. $43,500 represents an 11.9% decline from your position value of $49,380 on Thursday.

Wrapping Up

There's no way to avoid all stocks that do poorly, but you can avoid some simply by not trying to catch a falling knife. For the rest, you can hedge to limit your downside risk. Consider keeping this in mind as you review other stocks in your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.