Noble Corp.: Strong Results, Improving Market Environment, High-Grading Fleet

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, offshore drilling contractor Noble Corp. (NE) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite solid as the company beat the expectations of analysts on both its top- and bottom-line numbers. Indeed, if we take a closer look at the actual earnings report, there are a few things to like here as the company's fleet delivered very solid performance and entered the year with strong contract coverage across its jack-up fleet. However, the company as a whole continues to struggle under the weight of the continuing challenging conditions in the offshore drilling industry, which have been straining the firm's cash flow and resulted in an asset impairment during the fourth quarter.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Noble Corp.'s fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

Noble Corp. reported total operating revenues of $309.892 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 5.98% decline over the $329.585 million that the company reported in the same quarter of 2017.

The company reported an operating loss of $21.745 million during the quarter. This was a marked improvement over the $110.294 million that it had in the year-ago quarter.

Noble Corp. began the year with 75% contract coverage across its jack-up fleet.

The company's fleet achieved 97.3% uptime across its fleet over the course of 2018. This was a new record for the company.

Noble Corporation reported a net loss of $30.825 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $12.979 million loss that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that one of the first things that someone perusing these highlights is likely to note is that the company's revenues declined year over year. However, the company did see its top-line performance improve compared to the third quarter of 2018. During the most recent quarter, Noble Corp. had contract drilling services revenue of $292 million, which compares to $267 million in the third quarter of 2018. This was primarily driven by improved performance across the company's floating rig fleet, which saw a 23% increase in operating days. This is one common metric used by offshore drilling contractors that corresponds to the total number of days during which a given rig operates during a given period. The number of rig days is cumulative so two rigs each operating on the same day would result in two rig days. The reason why this is important has to do with the fact that rigs are compensated for each day that they actually operate, which will be discussed later in this article. The primary reason for the quarter-over-quarter increase in rig days came from the Noble Clyde Boudreaux, which operated for the entire fourth quarter offshore Myanmar (it only operated for part of the third quarter), and the Noble Tom Madden, which began work on a contract in Guyana in October. These developments caused the revenues from the floater fleet to increase 17% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

The company also saw solid performance across its jack-up fleet. The shallow-water segment of the fleet delivered a utilization rate of 94% during the quarter as opposed to 93% during the third. The reason for this came primarily from the Noble Sam Hartley jack-up that started work on a new contract in the North Sea in October. However, this was partially offset by the Noble Tom Prosser completing work on a contract in East Timor in November. It has not been working since then and so has not been producing any revenue for the company. In fact, it has been costing money as the rig has been undergoing its five-year special classing survey since completing this contract. While Noble did not divulge an estimated cost for this survey, such work has been known to cost upwards of $100 million so this definitely does not represent an insignificant expense for the company. Fortunately though, this situation will change shortly as the rig is scheduled to begin work on a contract in Australia later this year so it will be once again generating revenue for the company.

Noble also continued its work at modernizing its fleet, the importance of which I discussed in a recent article. In late December, one of Noble's oldest jack-up rigs, the Noble Gene House, completed work on its final contract as it was retired from service afterwards. The replacement of this rig prompted the company to exercise an option to purchase a newbuild jack-up, now called the Noble Joe Knight. This rig comes complete with a three-year contract, which is almost unheard of in today's environment as nearly all contracts are for periods of under one year. A three-year one can certainly be a benefit, though, as it ensures that the rig will continue generating revenue for the company for an extended period. The downside here though could be that if dayrates improve significantly within the next year or two then this rig, and by extension Noble Corp., will not be able to benefit from it until this contract ends. I have some doubts about this being a realistic possibility, however.

There was one other factor that positively impacted Noble's revenues during the fourth quarter as compared to the previous one. In the fourth quarter, Noble had only a 2.1% downtime rate across its fleet, an improvement over the 5.2% rate that it had in the third quarter. The reason why this is important is due to the way that offshore drilling rigs are compensated. Basically, a rig only receives dayrate for time that it actually operates performing drilling services for its customer. A rig is not compensated for time that it spends out of operation receiving maintenance or repairs. Thus, an ideal situation that maximizes revenue would involve a rig having no downtime at all and instead spending all its time performing work for its customers. This is not feasible, though, since an offshore drilling rig is a highly sophisticated machine that requires regular maintenance in order to operate at optimal efficiency. Thus, the challenge for the drilling contractor is to minimize downtime while still ensuring that all rigs receive the maintenance that they require. Noble did a much better job of this in the fourth quarter than it did in the third, as evidenced by the lower downtime percentage.

One of the major problems that offshore drilling companies have had over the past few years is a lack of contracts. This has resulted in these companies being forced to cold-stack rigs in order to save money, and in many cases, a rig that is cold-stacked for too long will degrade to the point where the contractor is forced to retire it. Fortunately, though, the market has improved somewhat over the past year or so, at least in terms of contract tenders, as exploration and production companies have sought to increase their offshore exploration programs. Noble has benefited from this. As we enter 2019, Noble has 75% of its total rig days for the entire year of its jack-up fleet covered by contracts, which is quite solid contract coverage. The ultra-deepwater segment has lagged somewhat behind that of the shallow-water segment but Noble still has contracts covering 49% its rig days for the year. This is likewise quite solid coverage.

In conclusion, Noble Corp. delivered quite solid results here, although it is certainly evident that Noble continues to face a very challenging market. The company does fortunately boast strong contract coverage over the course of this year, providing much needed revenues as well as some evidence that the market continues to recover, albeit slowly. The company also continues to modernize its fleet, which should improve its competitiveness. Unfortunately, though, the company continues to struggle under a heavy debt load. Overall, though, it appears to be continuing the weather the industry weakness quite well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.