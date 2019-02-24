Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) CEO Kathy Warden Presents at Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference February 21, 2019 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathy Warden - Chief Executive Officer and President

Kenneth Bedingfield - Corporate Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Raviv - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Kathy Warden

[Call Starts Abruptly]

…so to talk about some of the changes that I see on the horizon at Northrop Grumman.

But I first want to reflect on the fact that Wes Bush, our former CEO, over the last nine years has done a tremendous amount to create value in our company. And I truly respect his contributions. There is a lot to build upon.

Our company has enhanced its performance over the last decade, with a true focus on operations and capital deployment to create value for our shareholders. And I have a capital deployment strategy very similar to what you've seen Wes execute and I'll talk more about that later. We also have done a lot to build a strong culture in our company. And I see that as an important foundation for our performance and something to build on.

We find ourselves though in a different opportunity space than when Wes first took over our company nine years ago. We have opportunity for budget growth both in the U.S. and internationally. And we've built a portfolio that's very well aligned to where see spending priorities. So I'm talking specifically about the National Defense Strategy, the Missile Defense Review, the National Security Strategy, all which outline a set of priorities for the U.S. Government.

And the portfolio that we have accumulated over a number of acquisitions, both long term and most certainly with the Orbital ATK addition to our company have positioned us very well to fulfill the needs that the government expresses.

So I have our team focused on growing the business, continuing to demonstrate operational excellence and building on the strong performance. We have made some adjustments to our measures for the team to align their incentives with this growth-oriented environment and also, performing with more operational efficiency and agility to address our customers' growing schedule demands for a quick turn, ability to field solutions very rapidly.

Jonathan Raviv

And with the future in mind, can you touch a little bit for the room on your - a little bit on your past, the pieces of the business that you've worked on, led, and some lessons that you've taken from there in order to - almost pivot to this new environment that we're in?

Kathy Warden

Yes, so I joined Northrop Grumman 10 years ago. Before that, I had both industry experience as well as commercial experience in the beginning of my career. And I have been running P&Ls of various sizes for almost 20 years now.

In the most recent past with Northrop, I was the COO and led all the operations for the company as well as the integration of Orbital ATK, which gave me a good familiarity with that new sector that we've stood up as Innovation Systems. And prior to that, I ran two pieces of our company, the first was Mission Systems and - or actually the first was Information Systems and that business then was integrated with our electronics business and I stood up our Mission Systems sector as it exists today.

Running both of those organizations gave me familiarity with most of the Northrop Grumman portfolio. And I have continued over the last year-and-a-half to have responsibility for, as I've said, all of the operations of the company.

Jonathan Raviv

So now talking about the environment that we exist in today, one of the things that strikes me is that from a fundamental perspective, there's a lot of demand out there growth is generally pretty good across the industry, but it does - that transition, that growth environment is different for the industry than it has been over the past, 5, 6 years before that we were in shrink mode.

So, what does growth look like for a defense company in terms of what you're spending your time looking at, what you're spending your money on, in capital expenditures, have been a very large use of cash for your company for the past few years. How does a company grow in this sort of environment?

Kathy Warden

So the company grows by having the capacity to fulfill demand. And we saw the need for that, and as you mentioned, Jonathan, we did start to invest in that infrastructure and equipment to support and fuel our growth several years ago. We have executed that through the build-up of centers of excellence across the organization, and we now have won programs that rely on that infrastructure.

But we also are able to go after new business in the coming years to continue to expand our presence at those centers. And we've shown an ability to attract the talent that we need to support that growth as well.

We've been hiring about 8,000 people each year and high-quality individuals. We're focused on retaining that talent, so that we can perform on the programs that we've won. And that's going quite well. So it's not just a matter of PP&E. It's also a matter of having the people that we need to execute on this growth, and I'm really pleased with how our team has performed in that regard.

Jonathan Raviv

And when you make these sorts of investments, when you're hiring someone or some ones, maybe thousands of some, when you're spending billions - you're spending in aggregate billions on capital, how are you doing that math, right? How are you making - what is the return dynamic in terms of magnitude or perhaps timeframe?

So I think one of the concerns these days at least is sustainability of growth. Oh, sure, you're growing this year, next year and next year, but what about 2024? I know it's a long way away, but I feel like some of the pieces you're putting into place right now are not here for a quick three year party and then it just sort of falls away. So like, you could talk a little bit about the - that kind of timeframe dynamic here.

Kathy Warden

Well, I'm glad you asked the question, because we think in a long-term timeframe. Most of our company is long-cycle business, so aerospace being the longer cycle. But even our Innovation Systems and Mission Systems portfolios work in a 5 to 10 year lifecycle for development. So we need to lay in the infrastructure ahead of when we have to execute the production on these programs and that requires some lead time.

And as we said, we've been doing that. But when I look over a 5, 10 year horizon, I see a portfolio in our company that is extremely well aligned to where the threat is evolving. And in my view, that is the greatest indicator of whether the opportunity space will be sufficient to support those investments that we're making and yield the returns that we anticipate.

And I'll just go back to the comment I made about the priorities right now, both by the U.S. and our allies, is around being able to operate in environments where there is an elevated threat and have the capabilities to both penetrate those environments as well as continue to have effective military support.

And we are aligned quite well with a portfolio that is strong in space, strong in stealth, strong in missile defense, strong in sensors and protective systems, all of which align to where those priorities are outlined today. And I believe will be - have continuity, because they are threat-based. And the threat environment isn't going to change in short term intervals.

Jonathan Raviv

And then how that leads to your - so let's get a little more micro on just the sales line. You all have talked about mid-single-digit growth both this year and you had some confidence quite in advance to talk about 2020 growth as well. What are some of the puts and takes in maintaining that growth and perhaps even accelerating that growth as some of your larger programs, which we understand to be maybe flatter this year, start to ramp up at some point without getting into too much detail, without breaking any rules around classification, of course?

Kathy Warden

Yes, yes. So we have been clear that some of our programs have climbed or ramped very aggressively in the last couple of years. We've seen 30% growth in three years at our Aerospace Systems sector. Last year, we saw strong double digit growth in Innovation Systems. And that is a result of having very rapidly climbed either development or production ramps on our key programs.

We see some of that starting to flatten in 2019, still growing, but at a reduced rate, but we also see the next ramps still ahead of us. And so when we look over a longer term, very pleased with our growth, our gaining of share in the markets in which we participate. And I am confident in our ability to continue on that path.

We tend not to get too focused on any individual year, because to your point, there are program dynamics that come into play and just where they are in their lifecycle on the compare of where they were a year ago. F-35 and B-21 in our portfolio are the most notable large programs that are driving that dynamic in 2019.

Jonathan Raviv

And then your perspective on the opportunity to accelerate thereafter, whether it's Manned portfolio, Unmanned portfolio, but then also you have some headwinds you're still digesting in 2019 that probably should be over, come 2020, in the current - assuming your current portfolio?

Kathy Warden

Right. So as I mentioned, our large programs, we expect to continue to be well supported in the budget. And there is ramp on those programs in the out-years. We don't necessarily provide an outlook beyond 2020. I did provide some general trend data for 2020 in the mid-single-digit rate for top-line growth, but there's opportunity on that.

And as we look beyond 2020, I certainly see the opportunity for us as we continue on the path with these programs that are already in backlog. And you've seen our backlog continue to increase across Aerospace, Mission Systems and Innovation Systems. That portends for a healthy growth rate going forward over a multiyear period.

Kenneth Bedingfield

And Jon, I would just go back to some of Kathy's earlier comments as well with respect to the alignment of the National Defense Strategy, Missile Defense Review and others, that the technology that we have and the people that we have and the amount of restricted business that we have should all support our ability to continue to grow the business relative to the needs that we see our customers are going to continue to have as we try to continue to make sure that we can project power globally.

Jonathan Raviv

On margin kind of goes back to the question of how do you execute in the growth environment. And your predecessor started from a lower margin place and things weren't growing so much. There's a lot of probably things you could do and leverage to pull.

What are some of the levers that you are pulling now and more specifically, within the businesses? And again, this goes back to your experience within the corporation, especially as you've grown. What is some of the give and take between those two things? I mean mix is declining. Ken, you've said it for a long time. Mix is a big deal here. When is it - a big deal, does it ever go the other direction? And when might that be? I mean is there a chance to get back to 13% segment margins in the future Or it's not why you're growing and it should be fine because profits are growing. What's your perspective on that?

Kathy Warden

So I'll start and ask Ken to weigh in. But my view is that mix does play a role in the margin rate that we're able to attain. You want more development work because it's actually what's supporting your growth and overall your margin dollars. So we don't see the trade of taking on more development work and having a short-term impact of suppressing margin rate as a negative; we see it as a positive because those - all those development programs also generally have the tail of production work, which will be an opportunity for margin expansion.

So that's still ahead of us as we've taken on this development work, and it's had somewhat of a dampening effect on margin rate. We're growing margin dollars and we see the opportunity to expand rate again as these programs move into production. We also work very hard on our cost structure within the company.

It's something that we've been doing. I'm proud of the fact that our margin rates today are much higher than they were when Wes took over. That's also about when I joined the company, and we've been working hard on it in all of our sectors to ensure we have a competitive cost structure. And we'll keep doing that.

We clearly have an opportunity with Orbital ATK and the cost synergies that we have and just the benefit that we will get through the scale of our larger company. So all of those things create some opportunity in addition to good old-fashioned performance, right, which is how we have largely driven the performance improvements and margin rate that we've seen over the last decade. It's been through high-quality program performance. So those are really the three levers that I manage with the team and we have opportunity there.

Kenneth Bedingfield

And I'll maybe just comment on the sectors and say that as I think about our margins at the sector level, AS has performed I think, admirably as they've grown the business 30% over the last three years and maintained really solid margins. And we've guided AS for 2019 at a rate pretty similar to where they delivered in 2018.

As I look at MS, they're growing the business a solid 13% performance in 2018, and that's right where the guide for 2019 was. So we're looking at similar performance 2018 to 2019. As Kathy said, we expect the team to perform and hopefully deliver some upside.

Innovation Systems, our newest sector, again, strong performance in 2018 and we've guided to a similar level of performance for 2019. And then TS has been industry leading in terms of its peer group with its margin rate. We do see a little bit of compression at TS in 2019 as they look at some competitive bids as well as some of the work that's come out of the portfolio actually had a pretty good mix to it.

But as they look at going forward I still think, mid to high 9% is awfully darn good for that business and they continue to perform well from a margin perspective. And I think there's upside there as well if they can perform in 2019 as they did in 2018.

Jonathan Raviv

And you front ran that question a little bit, just on the Orbital ATK process. I mean you're pretty well into it, but there's still probably a lot of work to do. What are some of the key items that you're working on right now? What have you accomplished? What do you hope to accomplish in the next six months? And what milestones can we look - can we see externally perhaps in order to track that progress?

Kathy Warden

Well, the integration is going exceptionally well. The team has managed to perform through what can be a distraction of a transaction of this sorts and we have not seen any perturbation in our performance within the business.

As a matter of fact, you saw they had very strong results in 2018 as we were working through the start of integration. It is a process that lasts over many months, and so what we've accomplished so far is the standup of the new sector, integration of a management team for that sector that includes both legacy Orbital ATK and legacy Northrop Grumman leaders in place.

We have been able to do some standardization of our benefits and our employee systems, which is important to get through that quickly so that we can have talent mobility across the enterprise and also ensure that we're retaining the talent through those changes that can be quite personal. All of that has gone well. We do still have some infrastructure work ahead of us - consolidation of systems. That's normal and that tends to take a bit longer. But we're executing very well on our cost synergies.

We identified a target of $150 million of cost synergy, run rate of gross cost savings by early 2020, January 1, 2020 and we are on track to achieve that. And we've seen our revenue synergy opportunities outpace our expectations and start to flow into our plan this year. So across the board, by the standards that you would look at, we are performing well on the integration and I'm really proud of the Innovation Systems team for being able to keep their focus on growth and execution to deliver for their customers through this.

Jonathan Raviv

And sort of combining the Orbital integration opportunities, especially on - well on those sides. Innovation Systems is a very unique - in a unique place compared to an Aerospace. I mean all your businesses are unique, but Innovation obviously stands out. But you mentioned adjusting the measurements and some of the incentives that you have in place for leadership. At what levels are those incentives placed? What are you - kind of going a little bit more, what has changed, and how it might vary from business to business, just because it seems like not everyone has the exact same thing to do?

Kathy Warden

The opportunity for our team, as I mentioned, is to continue to focus on top line growth at healthy margin rate. So we introduced a new measure into our annual incentive plan this year around segment operating income growth. The team has two key levers there. They can grow the top line, they can improve the margin rate, and the combination of those will generate the healthy income growth that we're looking for from each of our segments.

And so that is a measure that had not been part of our plan historically, and we introduced it and also gave it fairly significant weighting in this annual incentive plan cycle. We continue to also emphasize free cash flow in our incentive plans, and that is a component of both our short-term and our long-term. In the short-term, it's more about conversion; in the long-term, it's about free cash flow generation.

But those two elements of our plan are the most important for you to see as indicators of what I'm asking the team to do and how it aligns with what I'm talking to you about is our growth potential over the next handful of years.

Kenneth Bedingfield

And from a long-term incentive perspective, no major change on the long-term incentives; continues to be some weighted to TSR. We did add a component of cumulative free cash flow a few years back and this year, we are also including return on operating assets essentially as a new metric for our senior leadership team. It's essentially pension-adjusted returns on working capital and PP&E.

And we think it better aligns us with our team, the broader team that also has cumulative free cash flow and a return on operating assets as a metric and just the senior leadership team with the TSR.

Jonathan Raviv

And when you make these sorts of adjustments, it's in this cycle, you used the word, Kathy, how long - so what's the average time, because you have to change metrics? I mean, one could imagine you change metrics is, you focus on new things in the different cycles. How long do cycles generally last in your experience when you're setting up these sort of incentive programs or incentive structures, I should say?

Kathy Warden

Well, I will say we've had tremendous consistency in our incentive plan for a number of years, and that is a result of the incentive plan being aligned to the environment that the team was operating in and it was largely around margin rate cash flow, because in a down market, those were the kinds of things the team can control and really focus operationally on performance to drive value creation. Now we want the team thinking more broadly about their value creation options and including a more volume-based measure was an important change to make.

I don't anticipate that changing for a number of years again. I can't tell you exactly how many because we base that more on market conditions then we do any set objective of revisiting it in a time frame. But I believe at least for the next three to five years, that's something we would want to keep front and center with our team.

Jonathan Raviv

Can we talk about the portfolio a little bit? The mixture of business has gotten more mix since Orbital ATK came into the fold; it sits as its own stand-alone segment. One would guess it's probably not going to be its own standalone forever. But how do you - when you look at the business, how do you think about the mix and where you're aligned and maybe where you could maybe add to or maybe where you could subtract from? How are you sort of taking that all into account as you pursue the growth items that you do have on your plate?

Kathy Warden

I'll start by reiterating how pleased I am with the portfolio we have. It is well-aligned to what we believe are the priorities for today as well as the future. And so I don't see a tremendous gap in our portfolio; I really don't even see a gap at all. We are well positioned with the portfolio that we have today. And I'm happy with how the portfolio is performing and operating. So it's really a question of keeping our eyes open at any given time for other things that might create value and add and complement the curing capabilities that we have. But there is nothing that I am looking to add right now.

I want to optimize the portfolio that exists within the company. Part of optimization is looking at how it is structurally aligned. And I was clear that as we brought Orbital ATK into the company for me to be able to manage performance in these first 18 months or so, I wanted both our investors and myself to be able to look at this organization on a stand-alone basis, and not only drive the synergies that we anticipated but also the performance enhancements along with the management team there. And then assess, as we define revenue synergies, how best to go capture those revenue synergies across our company. And that's exactly what we're doing. And as I mentioned, I'm really pleased with where we are in that process and still see some room ahead of us this year to get that work done.

Jonathan Raviv

And on the other side of the equation? For example, I think on the last call, you talked about consolidating the services business. Well just - let's just focus on that by itself. What does that enable for that part of the services business and it's the part of the business you are familiar with and also one that has been a drag on growth for a couple large things. But what has the new structure enable?

Kathy Warden

We have a new structure in our technology services organization that consolidated three units to two and that enables cost benefit, but it also gives that team a more focused ability to go after larger deals and improve their win rate, and they have been doing that. And I'm pleased with the progress that they are making. We'll continue to monitor that throughout the year as well.

And really when I think about the services portfolio, you can classify it in two ways. One is logistics modernization and sustainment work. That part of the business has been growing. It is well aligned with both our Aerospace and our Mission Systems business. And so we're just asking them to continue doing what they are doing. It's been going well. It's the other piece of the business where we've been doing some portfolio shaping, moving out of segments of that market and doing the repositioning that I just spoke of.

And so our focus is making sure that that team is aligned to be competitive in the markets in which they serve and then operationally disciplined in their performance to generate both growth and good margin performance as Ken said.

Jonathan Raviv

Okay. On cash flow. Some of the major cash flow building blocks going forward, I think working capital is a big focus not for Northrop itself, which is important obviously, but also for the Orbital. What are the steps in order to ring - excuse the word, but ring some of the working capital out of that organization and when do we start to see some of those benefits?

Kenneth Bedingfield

So I would say - I think that this is a business that has the ability to generate a nice set of cash flows as we look forward. And to me before I get into any of the other building blocks, I think, I want to focus on the growth. And as we grow the business and we continue to generate the strong margins, we should be able to turn that income into cash and have a nice growing free cash flow profile and if we can continue to buy back some of our shares - and we talked about a $750 million planned reduction, our plan to spend on buybacks for 2019, then it should also have a nice sort of free cash flow per share growth as we look at it as well.

So I want to focus on the growth that I think is the biggest driver of the cash. And then the other pieces I would say, working capital - we've built some working capital the last few years and quite frankly at a rate a little bit ahead of sales and we're looking at an opportunity to kind of a working capital a little bit flat 2019 and 2020. 2020 should have a little bit of benefit of reduced working capital.

We also start to get a little bit of a tailwind from the depreciation expense from the CapEx that we've invested and that's sort of expense that - the cash has previously been expended and therefore that has some cash tailwind. We've also talked about a little bit lower CapEx as we look forward trending down to about 2.5% of sales.

And then, I would also just comment that pension is a relatively small component of our cash flow on a net basis. Less than 15% of our cash comes from pensions and when I say net basis, I mean, cash in excess of the funding that is required. And the funding for our pension plans is only about $750 million and that is for the next three years. So it's like a 150-or-so next year and 200-and-change and then the rest. And we certainly work to continue to manage the funding down to the extent that we can.

So I'm excited about our cash flow profile as I look forward. And it should be something that we bring along with us as we grow the business.

Jonathan Raviv

And if I put all those pieces together, Ken, maybe the question comes back to sustainability. The low pension, the relatively small pension I should say is good for your cost competitiveness. From an investor perspective, one would say maybe it's just good for figuring out what multiple to put on your cash flow. But as I do tease out this process into the 2020s, is there a scenario where pension required - required pension conditions could tick up a lot in 2022, and therefore cash could go down?

Or are we in a position now where given the visibility we have the capital that's in place, the CapEx tailwinds coming down, that cash flow can continue to grow and compound over the years?

Kenneth Bedingfield

I don't have a major concern about cash flipping on us from a pension perspective. We laid out the three years of what cash recoveries are and what the funding is in a presentation that's posted on our investor relations website. And we've said previously and I'll repeat that, as we look beyond that, for some number of years, we don't believe that our funding requirements would be in excess of the recoveries given the active management of our pension assets, the strong returns that we've generated over the long-term, as well as many years of pre-funding through the downturn where we were deploying less capital towards CapEx, because we weren't sure sort of which programs we're moving forward. Wes and Jim Palmer and the team had actively put some money into the pensions during that time, which has really given us some benefit today.

Jonathan Raviv

And this stuff tells a bit into capital deployment as well. Kathy, you mentioned that we should expect similar capital deployment going forward. Maybe not as much going into the pension since Jim invested a lot that back in the day, but how - so a little more on that. How do you approach capital deployment, again, in an environment that is actually quite different than what we had under your predecessor's watch?

Kathy Warden

Right. Absolutely, so we still think of generating cash and deploying it to create value. Right now, we've been investing more in our business as a result of the opportunity that we see for growth and fueling that growth, both organically as well as the acquisition of Orbital ATK, but we also still prioritize managing the balance sheet and that means getting back to our BBB+ investment grade credit rating and with that in mind, we have laid out a plan to do that.

And certainly, paying a competitive dividend and share repurchase is an important part of our cash deployment strategy as well. So when you think about it at the macro, it's exactly what you would have heard from Wes. For the last eight years, it's a matter of what's the priority, given the opportunity space that we see at any given point in time, but we're always managing those elements of our strategy to find value creation opportunities.

Jonathan Raviv

You could have just said your capital allocation deployment priorities are classified and we would have just moved on. That'd be more of a Wes' way to take on that. But I'll go with that. Thank you for that perspective.

You did announce a $1 billion accelerated share repurchase late in the fourth quarter of last year. I mean, so clearly, there was something that you saw where we're seeing or perceiving that the market wasn't perceiving; otherwise, why would you buy so much so quickly. So you took a view on your stock.

So would you mind just sort of sharing your perspective - on what your perspective was at the time, what you think the market was missing and why you saw value at that level?

Kathy Warden

I would say two things and then I'll ask Ken to add in. First of all, we've been out of the market for quite a while, because we were in the midst of the Orbital ATK transaction, so we had intended to get back into the market. I think what we saw in the fourth quarter was an opportunity to accelerate what we had already planned to do. And it was just based on our view of it being an opportunity for value creation.

Looking back now, we opened that plan and did the $1 billion share repurchase at an average price of $260 a share, which looks like a pretty good decision. So we simply are always looking for those opportunities and ensuring that we've got the flexibility to actually execute them.

Kenneth Bedingfield

Yeah, I would only add I think that the repurchase, $260 a share, was just shy of 4 million shares. I think it was about 3.84 million shares that we retired. And proud of the team for, after we did a major acquisition, got back into the share repurchase market I think two days after the acquisition closed or the transaction with Orbital ATK closed and then paid off some of the debt, some of our debt, some of their debt. And we're still able to get into an accelerated share repurchase that was helpful in sort of filling in the gap of what we weren't able to buy as we are going through the transaction.

And as Kathy pointed out, to create some value where we have confidence in our team and our ability to perform and we are quite satisfied with how that played out.

Jonathan Raviv

On your customer, you have one major very significant customer, but lot of different buyers within there. How has that behavior shifted or evolved in the last few years? Again, as the customer's gone from having a - well, a very resource constrained, being a very resource constrained place to having more resources, but still being very constrained.

And then you look forward you start to see, well, there are a lot of resources today but I don't know about that tomorrow because there is a risk of fiscal crowding in the U.S. entirely depends on budget, obviously, I mean, spending. So how is the customer responding to that? And how are you responding? I hear the word affordability a lot, so maybe loop that in as well.

Kathy Warden

Well, I think it goes to your point that the customer has more resource, but also a much broader mandate. And therefore, still feeling very resource constrained to do all that they seek to do. And this is happening with a backdrop of an evolving threat landscape that requires them to modernize and do that very rapidly.

So a few takeaways from my perspective is the top line matters, but the programmatic within the budget matter most, both to them in terms of having the capabilities that they need to address the threat environment, but also to industry in terms of how our programs line up against those priorities. And when we look at that alignment, I feel very good about where our programs sit.

I also would say speed is essential. And so, if a company comes to the table with an idea that's going to take 10, 15 years to field today, it's not going to be received the same way that would have been received five years ago. We have to be thinking about rapid capability development. We do well in that environment. We're working on a number of rapid capability programs right now. And our NGIS sector brought a real core competency in that, in their customer space as well and so we're leveraging that across the whole scale of Northrop Grumman.

So the two things that I am really focused on with the team is technology insertion at speed and having relevant capability in this threat environment, and I think we're well positioned on both fronts.

Jonathan Raviv

And it's the last thing in our last minute and change here. Just on talent, I mean, you referenced that you've hired a lot of people, but it seems to be the one thing that gets me forgotten in terms of challenges in this business among pension and margin and all this, is finding the right people to do these jobs, very complex jobs. And I think you've described this as one of your major focus points. So how are you attacking that in this new position, because you got to watch a lot of things? But how are you managing the talent issue here?

Kathy Warden

So I think at the core, people work for a company where they feel they're valued and their work is important. The great thing is we have a mission and serve a purpose that people can really line up behind. And so, we have not had trouble finding talent and bringing that talent into our company.

Over the last few years, the labor market is tightening, so this is a continued focus area for us. But we're also working on the culture and the environment within our company on a daily basis to ensure it's a place that people want to stay and bring their friends, frankly. So that's how we have continued to grow our workforce and those are the same tools that we'll use going forward. I am very conscious of the fact that everyone is looking for the same kind of talent these days.

It used to be that we were competing against other aerospace and defense companies for the kinds of engineering and computer science talent that we need today. We're competing against every industry for that very same talent. But our ability to differentiate is the same. It's about the purpose in our industry but, more importantly, the environment in our company.

Jonathan Raviv

Well, with that I want to thank you, Kathy, and thank you, Ken, for joining us today Thank you to the room also for joining us for this conversation. And, please feel free to have - enjoy the rest of your day. Thank you.

Kathy Warden

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -