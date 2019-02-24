National Holdings' (NHLD) CEO Michael Mullen presents Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NHLD) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call February 20, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Mullen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Glenn Worman - President and Chief Financial Officer

Jonathan Rich - Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking

John DeSena - Chief Operating Officer

Chelsea Nantz - Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Conference Call Participants

Chelsea Nantz

Good morning everyone and welcome to National Holdings Corporation's First Quarter for Fiscal 2019 Earnings call. My name is Chelsea Nantz, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications.

Joining me on today's call are four members of our executive leadership team: Michael Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Glenn Worman, President and Chief Financial Officer, Jonathan Rich, Executive Vice President and Head of Investment Banking, and John DeSena, our Chief Operating Officer.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Michael Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National.

Michael Mullen

Thank you, Chelsea. Good morning everyone and welcome to our 2019 First Fiscal Quarter Earnings call and our Corporate Update. I am Michael Mullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of National.

Chelsea Nantz -- who introduced me -- is our Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications. Chelsea is also the genius behind the rebuild of our firm's digital and social media footprint, so please check us out on our newly-built website, www.YourNational.com. That's Y-O-U-R National dot com.

Please look us up on Facebook and LinkedIn under National Securities Corporation. Please like and follow our pages. And if you happen to be a Twitter user, please follow us on Twitter @Your_National.

Joining me on the call are my partners and senior members of our management team, Glenn Worman, our President and Chief Financial Officer, John DeSena, our Chief Operating Officer, and Jonathan Rich, our Executive Vice President and the head of our Investment Banking team.

This call today is the first call we have conducted in many years. It is the first call conducted by this management team.

Since we took over managing this holding company and all five of its operating companies back in September of 2016, we have spent the last two plus years reorganizing from top to bottom our entire organization.

We are focused entirely on improving our servicing of our clients. This work included turning over almost 50% of our registered professionals and almost 70% of our support staff.

It involved a massive undertaking of reinventing our entire technology infrastructure as well as rebuilding our Enterprise Risk Management.

This hard work has led us to today where we are now ready to begin telling the story of the new National. We call it The National Advantage.

Today our firm offers a diverse solutions platform for advisors in service to their clients that we believe matches or exceeds any of our peers'.

Our operating companies are led and supported by a group of experienced executives and professionals, a number of whom have joined us over the past two years from industry-leading businesses.

I am most proud to say that we believe the model of the new National aligns the interests of our management, advisors, financial professionals, our employees, with all of our stakeholders.

The hard work over the last two plus years is further evidenced in our financial results. We closed fiscal 2018 in September with a record-setting performance.

Our firm achieved the highest levels of revenue production -- 211 million -- operating profitability, 10.8 million -- as well as remarkable growth in assets under administration where we now manage in excess of $12 billion.

These financial metrics were not only record results for the 23 years of National Holdings as a public entity, but they were also record results for the 71 years of National Securities Corporation, which was founded in 1947.

It was -- without any doubt -- a team effort, and the performance has carried over into our fiscal first quarter results.

I would like to turn the call over to a very important member of our team -- our President and Chief Financial Officer Glenn Worman -- who will walk all of you through our first quarter results.

Glenn?

Glenn Worman

Well thanks, (Mike).

As Mike noted, our revenue and adjusted EBITDA numbers continued their positive trend in our fiscal first quarter.

Comparing our current quarterly results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018, revenue increased $8 million -- or 16% -- to $58.1 million. The significant driver of this increase was our Investment Banking business, which includes our Private Share Offerings.

These results -- which increased to $27.1 million, up $12.6 million or 86% -- were achieved in a very challenging market environment which included interest rate and perception fears. Those concerns were further impacted by global trade tensions in the latter part of the quarter.

Jonathan will give further details on Investment Banking shortly.

One of the interesting developments in the current quarter was the 17% decline in our Brokerage Commission revenue from $27.9 million to $23.2 million.

While the market issues noted above played a factor in the decline, we attribute the majority of the decrease to the reallocation of business from traditional Commission business to Investment Banking and Private Share Offerings.

This reallocation is a core part of our strategy to redirect investment by our more affluent clientele to offerings that are thoroughly vetted by our organization and that we believe will offer exceptional value and performance.

Turning to Investment Management, we are very pleased to again see outsize growth in this revenue segment, which increased 10% to $5.9 million in the quarter. Factoring at a one-time gain in the fiscal first quarter of 2018, this business actually exceeded 10% growth in the current quarter.

Our two other main revenue categories -- Net Dealer Inventory gains and losses and Tax Preparation and Accounting -- both produced immaterial results in the quarter.

Net Dealer Inventory -- also known as Trading gains and losses -- lost $500,000 in the quarter due to unrealized market-to-market losses on our restricted stock and warrant portfolio. This revenue category is expected to be immaterial going forward given our strategic decision to eliminate making markets in many small cap stocks that National had previous transacted.

This business category is now focusing on specifically supporting needs of our retail and institutional clients.

Our fiscal first quarter is the slowest time for our Tax Preparation and Accounting business. This business -- contrary to Trading -- is an area of focus for National. We are actively purchasing independent tax and accounting practices in areas where we do business to offer more holistic services to our clients and to potentially increase our brokerage and investment management client base.

Our total expenses increased $6.5 million in the current quarter to $56.8 million, up 13%. The majority of this increase -- $4.7 million -- was due to variable compensation and other costs directly associated with revenue generation -- specifically Investment Banking -- in the current quarter.

The remaining increase of $1.8 million was our true operating expense increase due to a number of factors including our continuing technology build and executive and Enterprise Risk Management hiring that, combined, are growing operating capabilities and resources available to our professionals.

As noted in our press release, while we continue to invest, many of our expense categories have either declined or grown immaterially due to intense focus on our operating expense base. John DeSena will provide further details on our projects in a few moments.

Note that the investments that we made over the past two years have positioned us for organic and inorganic growth.

The results of all of these factors were pre-tax earnings of $1.3 million in the quarter versus a loss of $200,000 in the year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA -- in full disclosure a non-GAAP measure -- is a measure which we consider to be a significant indicator of our financial and business trends. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus or minus unrealized gains or losses associated with a restricted stock in one portfolio as well as other non-recurring, non-operating items.

Our full definition of adjusted EBITDA is included in our press release.

For the quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.2 million, up from $1.7 million a year ago. Overall, our margins are showing improvement.

Finally, our balance sheet remains highly liquid with $30.8 million of cash, $35.3 million of cash and cash equivalents, and no debt at December 31, 2018.

Our stockholders' equity ended the period at $49 million, which puts our book value at approximately $3.89 per share.

Our balance sheet continues to improve in quality and liquidity period-to- period, and our lack of leverage does give us flexibility going forward as opportunities present themselves.

With that, I'll turn it over to John DeSena, our Chief Operating Officer who will highlight some of the organizational changes we have executed on over the past two years.

John.

John DeSena

Thanks, Glenn.

Over the last 2-1/2 years we have spent a considerable amount of time, resources, and investment in fortifying our operating platform to drive enterprise value for our shareholders.

We have initiated our cost optimization strategy that focuses on the optimal uses of resources and investment technology as opposed to simply just cutting costs.

As a result, we are now providing our advisors and financial professionals with a best-in-class operating platform and the proper tools for a more efficient and productive end-user experience for both our affiliated personnel and their clients.

One of our major accomplishments over this timeframe was the implementation of our Enterprise Risk Management framework.

In today's challenging global economy, business opportunities and risks are constantly changing, and the question that we faced was, "How do we better identify, assess, manage and monitor new business opportunities and minimize the effects of risk on our organization's capital and earnings?"

This accomplishment allowed us to elevate our focus from technical to strategic in managing all the risks affecting our organization's ability to meet its goals, regardless of the types of risk being considered.

With our Enterprise Risk Management framework in place, we have successfully mitigated the firm's risk by initially reducing the firm's advisor population by almost 50%. Those advisors eliminated did not pass our internal risk management assessment.

Concurrently, we were able to recruit higher quality advisors, which -- despite the exits -- allowed us to significantly grow our business.

Equally important -- to ensure that we have right-sized the capabilities of the firm -- we turned over approximately 70% of our support staff and replaced underperformers with higher quality personnel.

To augment our new Enterprise Risk Management framework as we continue to grow, we are currently in the process of implementing Protegent surveillance from SunGard, which is considered best in class in our industry.

This system will provide a combined solution for enterprise supervision, surveillance and compliance management, specifically within trade activity and account review processes.

Protegent -- coupled with our Enterprise Risk Management framework -- will ensure best in class risk management.

We are also excited to have officially launched the National CRM powered by Salesforce. Salesforce is the world's number one CRM.

Customer Relationship Management is a technology for managing relationships and interactions with clients and prospects. The CRM solution is a game-changing piece of technology for the financial industry, and now, for our firm.

In addition to the excellent Salesforce features and applications for sales, service, marketing and more, National's technology team has developed a customized solution specifically for our advisors, tailoring and custom configuring Salesforce to seamlessly interact with all the critical technology infrastructure we provide in service to our clients.

We also introduced Docupace, our new cloud-based, paperless document management and workflow system to eliminate paperwork and manual errors and delays from the ecosystem of home offices, advisors and investors while streamlining our business workflows.

From automating account opening and advisor onboarding to document management and beyond, Docupace keeps the firm efficient, productive, compliant and virtual.

These are just a few of the new technology solutions we have put in place. The evolution of our firm's technology infrastructure is all done with the goal of providing best-in-class services to our clients.

I look forward to updating our shareholders on our important future changes as we continue to build out National with the goal of being best-in-class solutions platform for the financial services industry.

(Mike), back to you.

Michael Mullen

Thank you, John. What makes National truly unique is the value of the relationship with our large network of advisors. Key to that is our advisors' access to proprietary Investment Banking offerings.

Next up, we have another key member of our team, Jonathan Rich, who will share with all of you a brief update on National's differentiated Investment Banking offering.

Jonathan?

Jonathan Rich

Thanks, (Mike). Fiscal first quarter 2019 continued to highlight the value proposition our banking practice provides to both corporate issuers and institutional and high net worth investors alike, in what could best be described as a challenging market environment for equities. In the quarter, we completed 16 transactions, providing steady counsel and reliable access to growth capital for our issuer clients -- at the time and in the form needed -- despite the general market volatility.

For issuers seeking growth capital, we have become a provider of customized, agented solutions with exceptionally clean deal structures and better pricing characteristics than comparable deal median multiples.

For our high net worth customers, we provide the opportunity to selectively evaluate highly vetted, institutional quality offerings within our sectors of focus and gain access to exciting, emerging growth companies delivering next generation products, solutions and services.

For institutional investors, we provide idea generation, trade execution and capital entry access points for promising but oftentimes overlooked or disintermediated growth companies.

Over the last several months many of our historically financed issuers have experienced positive clinical outcomes, corporate developments, and subsequent -- either strategic or financial investor -- financing events that have driven stakeholder value and validated our issuer selection.

A few examples include -- but are not limited to – 1) InvaGen's $35 million investment into Avenue Therapeutics with an option to buy the balance of the company in the future for approximately $13.92 per share, a potentially very meaningful return to the National-led initial public offering price of $6 per share.

2) PBM Capital -- a leading healthcare focused institutional investor -- electing to invest $28.7 million into Advantagene, accelerate and expand its late stage clinical programs. The investment was done at a significant premium to the pre-money valuation for the private raise that National managed.

3) Abbott's recent announcement to exercise its option to acquire privately held Cephea Valves, the first stage of which has already closed for our investors, and could, if fully completed, generate an approximate eight-time return for our investors.

4) Alexion's recent announcement to invest and fund up to $60 million in Caelum with an option to buy the balance of the company, including upfront and milestone payments of up to $500 million.

And 5) Eyenovia's recent reporting of positive Phase 3 results in its registration study, which helped catalyze the company's share price and has the company trading up approximately 100% in a mere 60 days since we undertook the offerings.

Additionally, Tandem Diabetes - to which National played a critical role in the company's October 2017 and February 2018 financings -- has appreciated some 2,500% over the last year to over $3 billion in current market capitalization.

And Innovative Industrial Properties -- the leading real estate provider to medical cannabis cultivators of which National served as lead manager and joint book runner for their common and preferred initial equity offerings -- has also appreciated some 250% since its IPO.

As we continue to grow our brand equity and expand our intellectual capital and solution sets within Investment Banking, we are starting to see an increasing number of both private and public issuers alike seeking out our services.

Additionally of importance, approximately 50% of our transactions are those transactions in which we are acting in a capacity of sole or lead underwriter, agent or advisor, which further evidences that issuers are increasingly selecting us as their primary partner of choice.

We would expect that over the long term, the continued expansion of our Equity Capital Markets platform -- as well as the addition of high-quality research and enhanced institutional sales distribution capabilities -- will further enhance our appeal to those market segments.

Back to you, (Mike).

Michael Mullen

Thank you, Jonathan. I would like to now turn the call back over to our operator, Jennifer, who can open it up to questions. After the Q&A I will end with a few closing remarks. Jennifer?

Michael Mullen

Okay Jennifer, thank you. I will then close it up with some brief closing remarks. I would also like to highlight some of the recently announced news events.

Last week Fortress Biotech completed the divestiture of National Holdings' shares to an entity owned by B. Riley Financial. B. Riley is now our largest minority shareholder with approximately 49% of our outstanding shares.

I would like to thank Fortress Bio for the support they have given us over the last few years, and I would additionally like to thank the B. Riley team for recognizing the value we have all here worked so hard to create over the past two plus years.

With the Fortress trade completed, we accepted the resignation of two of the Fortress appointed directors, Mr. Neil Herskowitz and Mr. Eli Salig.

Replacing Neil and Eli on our board are two independent directors, Jeff Gary and Barbara Creagh, two experienced financial services professionals. Their bios are available on our website as well as in our recent press release. Their deep knowledge, guidance, and experience in our business will be invaluable to us as we continue our plans of growth and creating shareholder value.

As I mentioned in the beginning, this is our first quarterly call of this kind and this is the first one this team has conducted. Our 10Q was filed Thursday evening, February 14, and our press release followed on Friday morning, February 15. In the future we plan to conduct the earnings call the same day as our earnings press release.

In closing, I want to thank the more than 1,000 employees, advisors and financial professionals for all of their hard work and dedication in service to our clients. We are a company of many, but we have one single goal: best in class service of our clients.

On behalf of our board and my executive management team, I wish to thank our shareholders for your faith and belief in us.

Thank you. Have a good day.

