The Clorox Company (CLX) Presents on CAGNY 2019 Conference (Transcript)

Jonathan Feeney

I'm Jonathan Feeney, CAGNY’s Co-Chair, and it's my honor to once again welcome the management team of Clorox, including Chairman and CEO, Benno Dorer; and CFO, Kevin Jacobsen.

It's a great time to be hearing from Clorox, but then, again, usually is. In both the good and challenging times, Clorox has been consistent because their focus is consistently on consumer value. Recently, their top-line and margin performance stands out among peers, particularly those struggling with disruption of their brands and distribution advantages. Whether big or small, at the center or periphery of categories, retailers and consumers are demanding more and more of their CPG companies, and particularly bringing more value to consumers at every occasion, something Clorox has been doing for some time.

Benno Dorer

Thank you, Jonathan, thanks for the kind words. Thanks all for coming. Good afternoon. You guys have shown good judgment being here instead of afternoon conference. We might be less intoxicating but we’re better for you in the long run. So with that on the note of better for you in the long run the Safe Harbor for this presentation as usual, you know the drill does contain forward-looking statements and please take seriously, we do.

With that, I’ll get to my three key messages. The theme for today is about lean-in because there is no alternative at this time to leaning in and at last we’re leaning into a strategy that's been around for five years and that's delivered consistently. We’re leaning into a strong track record of delivering results for our shareholders. We’re leaning in decisively into actions to address what our short-term issues that everybody in our industry faces and that we’re putting behind us. And we’re leaning into continued strong investments to focus on long-term profitable growth.

And that’s what we’ve done for a long time, we are one of the original Bay area startups going all the way back to 1913 founded in Oakland, and we’ve done leaning in well for the last almost 160 years to making everyday life better, everyday for hundreds of millions consumers around the world with the leading staple of brands that consumers count on. We’re leaning in with a foundation of health and wellness. Founded in 1913 when people each chipped in $100 to make liquid bleach from the marshes of the San Francisco Bay. Till today we’re leaning into VMS with a range of new patents that we’re excited about. And leaning in has led to a consistent and strong track record of shareholder returns.

No matter whether you look at last year, the last three years, the last five year, the last 10 years, so the last year 20 years, Clorox has outperformed the S&P 500 and Clorox has been in the top quartile of our peer group as one of two companies. We know how to deliver shareholder return and we know how to do it well. And that’s because we have a clear right to win and a proven value creation model that's based on leading brands in midsized categories to which we add operational excellence and a focus on good growth that is profitable, sustainable and responsible.

Let's take those in turn. Leading brands, more than 80% of our portfolio in the US and in international are either number one or differentiated number two in their categories. Why does that matter? Market leaders capture a disproportionate share of profit within the category. Market leaders can take pricing, especially selling-in, when others struggle. Leading brands matter and Clorox has many of them. Midsized categories for us those are categories $1 billion to $5 billion in sales. Often regional in nature with a wide mode around them. Why does that matter? It makes for more attractive competitors set, it's easier to compete. It's easier to make money, something we're doing well.

We also operate mostly in the US, 83% of our sales are in the US today and I don’t expect that to change dramatically. This is a good and solid, and stable, and profitable market for Clorox to be in with plenty of room to grow.

Operational excellence, I talked about our focus on health and wellness. We add world class capabilities, not every day with where they matter to our brands and then we add analytics and process and efficiency. Why does that matter? It creates sustainable, and repeatable and reliable results. And we are efficient. And it's not that people like to talk about its efficiency that you can see across the P&L and the balance sheet, top tier SG&A, top tier ROIC, healthy cash flow year in and year out. This matters and we do it well.

And then lastly, we have good growth. Commitments to ESG for us is strategic, commitment to ESG for us is embedded in our business strategy. I believe that we owe it to ourselves to add value shareholders but we also put ourselves to add value to all stakeholders, and we do that through performance but also through a focus on people, our products, the planet and the purpose.

Why does that matter? I think by now all of you know that people who have a strong commitment and lasting and systematic commitment to ESG deliver better shareholder returns in the alternative companies in the long run, that's why it matters.

Leaning in, clearly this continues to be a time of strategic change in CPG, and there is no alternative to leaning in. There are three things that are most important to our business, and that's always for Clorox to even be disruptive and we do well disrupting in our industry. Digital, as consumers change, how they shop and look for information on any our categories. I don’t know about any other company spending in our space spending more than 50% of their dollars in media and digital other than Clorox. The retail environment clearly continues to be very difficult. At Clorox we’re building capabilities to continue to be able to grow with our top retailers as well as eCommerce. That's a tricky balance and we are doing it well. It’s because we’re leaning in.

And then lastly, value continues to be kicked with consumers and also retailers, having brands that represent superior value in consumers and retailer’s eyes, is critical. The majority of Clorox brands is seen by consumers as better in value. That is key and that is what allows us to win. Value also is the cornerstone of our 2020 strategy. This strategy has been in place since 2013 and it continues to produce with a lot of runway.

Driving superior consumer value behind strong brand investments, innovation and transforming how we go to market and how we do work behind technology is the single most important component of this strategy. So I want to focus my remarks today on how at Clorox we continue to drive consumer value well.

Now value for us isn’t just about pricing, value is a more complicated construct in consumers’ eyes. It's the function of the right pricing but then equally importantly differentiated products and create brand equity.

Let’s get those in turn, and I want to talk about pricing first.

At the time when most of our peers said they can't take pricing we took pricing confidently and that’s because we have a portfolio of leading brands, strong analytics. We have great retailer relationships and we know how to take pricing. So this fiscal year we are taking pricing on about 50% of our portfolio. Progress has been strong and in line with expectations.

How do we measure that? First of all, having been able to pass through pricing. We have a 100% pass-through. Second, have competitors followed? They haven't followed everywhere but we also didn't assume that they would. So based on what we know today, competitive reaction has been about in line with expectations.

And then equally what has happened to value? The promise we made last August was that we will be confident that post our price increase we would keep our superiority as far as consumer value perception is concerned intact. The January consumer value measure updates that I just got in this week, says that consumer value has not moved on those brands where we have taken pricing post the price increases and that's critical because value remains king.

So we are pleased with our progress on pricing. We are pleased with the value that our brands continue to offer after the price increases and we are pleased with gross margin expansion, which we have seen in the last quarter.

And pricing now largely is behind us whereas our competitors by and large are still in the process of executing it. We are a step ahead and that is important because now we can invest in the things that really matter and that is innovation and continuing to differentiate our products.

So let's talk about that. Of course we do that for innovation and innovation is a hallmark for our company. In strategy 2020 we have had a strong and consistent track record of innovation across the portfolio, consistent across the portfolio, consistent over time, and importantly, a lot of multi-year platforms that we can keep driving beyond year one.

On this slide you see innovations that we have launched for the few years that are all successful today and that we are still investing in because they continue to pay dividends year in, year out. Innovation is built in our DNA in so many different ways.

First of all, we have the second-highest R&D spend as a percentage of sales in our industry. We believe in this, this is not a cost, this is an investment, we will not cut it but we will make it more effective over time.

One way its effective is through external partnerships. Nine out of 10 innovations at Clorox have an external partnership component that makes it efficient. That also allows us to create a culture that it edged and that doesn’t have [nominated] here as a disease. We love partnering. We are in the Bay area where partnering is something that is in the DNA and that's true for our company too which is why we've done a great job improving speed to market over the last two to three years. We have improved our speed to market on this sized innovation by about 40% compared to three years ago.

From an industry average 24 months to 40 months, increases capacity, increases outputs and give us a chance to be first to market with important innovations consistently. And when we innovate we don’t just innovate in products, we innovate in costs, we innovate in the way we market, we innovate in white spaces and we do that systematically and with a three year horizon and that's how we've been able to generate 3% in incremental sales consistently every year for the last 10 years and there is no ending sight to that, in fact we would like to do better and we’re working on that.

So let’s talk about some of the innovations, first of is cleaning. Three years ago I talked about Scentiva for the first time. Scentiva appeals to a very large and growing set of households that call themselves scent seekers, who until Scentiva had to trade-off between efficacy and sent no more. What Scentiva offers is a great scent experience and the Clorox cleaning power that people want. And this is why Scentiva has been a runaway success and continues to be growing and successful, retailers love it because it’s driven about 50% of the growth in its segments. Retailers love it because it over indexes in growth segments that they care about like Hispanics and millennials. Retailers love it because the basket size, a basket where Scentiva is in is significantly larger than a basket size without Scentiva. This is the great shopper and retailers know that.

And of course for Clorox this has driven four consecutive years of share growth, which is incredibly hard to do in a very tough business with a lot of competitors like homecare but we’re able to do that. So retailers love this, consumers love this and in part consumers love this because it's fun. It brings a little joy to the shelf and it’s easy to understand. And also here quickly how we’re marketing Scentiva today. Please roll the video.

Scentiva also allows us to go into segments that we’re not in today and we’re launching as we speak new disinfecting mopping cloths. This is a big category of $500 million that were not in today. It’s the category where we’re launching a triple-threat with better cleaning and particle pick up, the only brand that offers disinfecting which has been solely missing in this category today and we're offering the Scentiva scent experience. Scentiva has a lot of room for growth and wet mopping cloth is an important platform that’s out of the gate now.

Second is household. Within household I want to talk about Litter. Two years ago last time we were here we were talking about the beginning of the Litter turnaround. We were talking about how we wanted to do this the right way and we did, promises made, promises kept, we're growing sales and we're growing in market share, and we have done so consistently. Why is that? Because we have a consistent stream of innovation. The latest is the best product in the category we call it Clean Paws and it's doing exceedingly well, it's the number one new item in the category, and also has the number one, two in the Fresh Step portfolio. This is a big and it's a multi-year platform, which is why we're continuing to drive it to marketing and as we speak through fragrances and scents, and including the non-scented version. A lot of growth still to be had on Clean Paws, a lot of growth still to be had on Cat Litter.

I want to feature two brands on lifestyle. The first is Hidden Valley Ranch, which has gone from strength-to-strength. It's a number one salad dressing in category with 16 consecutive quarters of share growth. It's an example of how Clorox rebuild brands. When we bought this in 1972, it was a small meal order business, today the category is bigger than ketchup and Ranch is growing in popularity both at home as well as away from home and restaurants. In fact more than 70% of Ranch usage today is outside of salad dressing. Nine out of 10 consumers use it in ways different than Ranch and average consumers use it in four different ways. A lot of them use it as dips.

So this is a logical place for us to get into and we are doing this with a campaign that emphasizes how you either love Hidden Valley or you really love Hidden Valley and through the new ready-to-eat dips we are essentially doubling the access to a new category with Hidden Valley Ranch. Salad dressing is about $2 billion in sales. Dips is about $2 billion in sales and growing fast.

So we are introducing three great flavors as we speak. They are out now and first kind of data is extremely encouraging. So we have high hopes and again this is a multi-year platform, gives us access to a new consumer and gives Hidden Valley enthusiasts more opportunities to enjoy the brand.

I'd like to show how we market this introduction please.

Next, with lifestyle I'd like to talk about Brita. I said earlier that we're innovating in products but we’re also innovating in marketing and on Brita we plan to do both. And Brita has taken a stand on a big problem and the big problem is on all of your tables. Can you guess what it is? It’s bottle of water.

At Clorox, we are proud of the progress that we're making in sustainability. In fact we're ahead of our 2020 sustainability goals across our portfolio and we’re making big difference with initiatives like compaction, like giving consumers better trash bags that take 15 plus percent less plastic, but Brita can make a difference right now. I have been on for [29] minutes, there are 2000 single-use plastic bottles consumed per second in the US, do the math. 60% of bottle water usage is at home. And for those of you who think well, it’s okay I'm putting in my recycling, afraid I'm going to disappoint you because 60% of every bottle or also bottles that you put into recycling are ending up in landfill or in environment. 20 billion bottles are polluting our earth every year, and Brita is making a difference.

Volume, depending on -- based on how much we sold last year, Brita has been able to prevent 10 billion bottles -- plastic bottles to enter landfills and environment. That’s a big difference and that call to action is resonating with people and it’s resonating in particular because it's everywhere on Instagram and we can no longer hide from this problem. So this is a marketing pattern for Brita and we are not doing it alone, we are doing it with one of the biggest social media platforms on earth and that's National Geographic. And I know all of you have a short in attention span but I'm going to spend 2.5 minutes to show you how we are doing it because I think it’s important for this message to be told. So please let's show the next video.

Connecting that and a lot of consumers have joined us at Clorox, and I think that in it is a good moderator. So we live in this platform and we’re giving consumers a better reason to switch on top, so as we speak we’re launching new bottles, Kevin and I brought ours. It’s a premium filter water bottle. It’s the only branded filtering water bottle on the market with a lot of premium features, six SKUs including stainless steel. If you look at online reviews these are doing well. Initial sales online out of the gate are strong and it's one of the contributors that allows us to be so optimistic about Brita, which is now back to sales growth, three consecutive quarters of sales growth with particular strong growth in non-track channels and we’re pretty bullish about Brita based on this campaign as well as the innovation that we have around the marketplace.

Last, international. Here we don’t always talk about international in the context of innovation, much arguably we undersell the impact of innovation has but now is when innovation is really making a difference whether that's in the Middle East, whether that's in Australia, New Zealand or whether that's in LatAm, because innovation has been big factor in allowing us to take price increases because value of course is so critical not just in the US but also in international. We’re taking pricing on about 50% of our international portfolio in fiscal year ‘19 and we’re sitting on four quarters of profit growth in US dollars and we’re doing really, really well also in organically on the sales side. So feel really good about the impact that pricing is having on our business and innovation is the big reason why.

Lastly I want to talk about creating brand equities. At Clorox, we're brand builders at heart. We build superior brands not just for today but for tomorrow. And for us superior brands that resonate with consumers tomorrow are technology enabled, human-centered and purpose-driven. We talked about leaning into digital. We spent confidently the majority of our media dollars in digital. Why is that? Because we’re following the money. We have analytics to compare ROIs across all the spending buckets and the ROIs that we have in digital are dramatically higher than elsewhere. So we have continued to shift our spending towards digital and ROIs have continued to increase and we feel good about that.

We’re also into eCommerce. When we kicked off our strategy 2025 three years ago we talked about a 2020 goal of $300 million, which at that time seem to be less far-fetched but guess what we think we can do $500 million and ideally a little bit more and that's because the investment has paid off. It's because we have strong capabilities and importantly because we have a lot of friends. People love to buy online. So feeling bullish about eCommerce. Also feel bullish about eCommerce because as we think about profitability. The profitability is about on par with our brick-and-mortar sales because we care about good growth that's profitable, sustainable and responsible, and our eCommerce business is a perfect example of that.

But it’s not just about creating brands that are technology-enabled, it's creating brands that are also human-centered and purpose-driven. At Clorox we go beyond functional marketing, we go beyond marketing that is emotional, so we did in the 1980s. Our brands take a stance. Our brands connects consumers to something that they believe in. Our brands are authentic. And [indiscernible] by older consumers but also by millennials, and it's because we are pushing the way we market all our brands from Clorox to even the brand that is perhaps the most purpose-driven that we have which is Burt’s Bees and we're going to talk about that in a second, and we're doing it for a reason. There is a strong business case for purpose. According to a study by E&Y and Harvard Business Review, 85% of purpose-led businesses showed positive growth, whereas 42% of non-purpose led businesses showed strong revenue.

Boston Consulting also shows as you can see on the right-hand side here a strong correlation between purpose and long-term performance. This works because consumers care. They want to know what their brand stands for. They want to know who the brand is from and the brand believes in. I talked about Burt’s Bees. Our brand has always done a nice job talking about natural and the benefits of natural. But what we have now done is to connect people to what's behind natural, the wisdom, the power and the beauty of that nature. And we’re doing that by connecting our brands to things that are tied to nature that consumers care about. The disappearance of bees and the disastrous impact that has on the environment. During the closure we talked about the importance of national parks and the importance of getting out in nature, in a viral campaign that it is extremely well with Burt’s Bees consumers.

So we’re connecting consumers to what the true foundation of nature is and the real source of nature is and ultimately, of course, to themselves because Burt’s Bees consumers see themselves as a force of nature themselves and to draw this parallel between natural products and the consumer is something that deeply resonates with consumers and I’d like to share in a video of a TV ad that's out today.

This is our first ever skin care advertising that's out now and it's on the back of the clinical trial that has shown that Burt’s Bees performed better than the leading so-called healthy skin brands for your skin. This is for the first time an opportunity for us to make that claim. So natural now no longer requires a trade-off. You can get effective products that are completely natural and that's something that consumers want.

Doing this and creating this purpose-driven brand is working extremely well for Burt’s Bees. If you look at lip care, the core business and the biggest and most profitable part of the business, growth has been double-digits in the last 52 weeks, share is up and last calendar year for the first time, we became market leader in the lip care -- overall lip care category. So Burt’s Bees even after 20 plus years in the market is showing tremendous potential, not just in new country, not just right at home and care.

So leaning into a consistent strategy, leaning into what we are proud of which is a strong track record of generating results for our shareholders, and then leaning into strong investments with our long-term growth because we are putting the near term actions to pass the headwinds behind us and we are going back confidently to what we've been doing so.

And now I'll turn it over to Kevin.

Kevin Jacobsen

Good afternoon. Folks, what I would like to do now is we will switch gears and I'll give you a brief financial update and really I want to cover three topics. First, I want to reconnect you to our financial goals we have set as part of our 2020 strategy. I'll talk about our performance over a strategy period and then also reconnect you to our expectations for the current fiscal year.

So going to our long-term growth algorithm. And as Benno mentioned this is a program we put in place back in 2013. On the top-line we are targeting to deliver 3% to 5% top-line. The way we do that is by targeting 2% to 4% in the US and then 5% to 7% internationally. And keep in mind we are a GAAP reporting shop so this is an all-in number net of currency.

At the same time we are driving the top-line. We focus on margin expansion of 25 bps to 50 bps and then free cash flow of 11% to 13%.

Now let me talk about performance of our strategy period. If you look at our top-line you could see on average we delivered about 3 points of growth. And for us that growth primarily comes through innovation. Each year we target delivering 3 points of sales growth through innovation and we have been able to do that very consistently.

In addition, if you net currency, we are a little over 4% in terms of average growth per year over strategy period. So very good top-line performance. At the same time of growing the top-line we are focused on cost savings, we are focused on admin productivity and that’s allowed us to continue to drive consistent earnings per share growth of about 9% prior year. So good strong financial performance.

If I look at our current year, fiscal year '19, we just reaffirmed our outlook earlier this month. From a top-line perspective we are targeting 2% to 4%. And if I think about the key drivers in that top-line outlook, about 3 points of growth from the base business, primarily driven by our innovation program, about 3 points of growth from our recent Nutranext acquisition and then we continue to be challenged from a currency perspective about 3 points FX headwinds. So 3 points of base business, 3 points of M&A and about 3 points of FX headwinds, gives us about 2% to 4% growth.

In terms of earnings per share our expectation is we will be about flat in terms of gross margin. So driving the top-line, flat gross margin and then reinvesting in our business. We want to make sure we are investing for the long-term health of the brand through dialing up investments in advertising, dialing up investments in technology, and that gives us throughout flat EPS for the year.

Now Benno mentioned it but I would tell you I'm sure all my peers have been on stage as we to talk about the same issues. It’s a challenging environment we are in right now. We have got commodity headwinds, transportation currency. But what I’d tell you at Clorox is, I believe we are taking the right the size of actions to address these headwinds.

Now certain items we do every year and it’s important and we have good organizational focus. We drive cost savings. That’s something we are good at. Margin accretive innovation, the bulk of the innovation we launch every year, we are trading consumers up to margin accretive new products.

And then in our international division, we have pursued what we call go-lean initiative for a number of years and that's really about improving margin and profitability. That will continue. But what different is we’re leaning into pricing this year and for us that really started last year. Last year we priced about 20% of our portfolio very successfully. This year we announced very early we’re pricing half of our global portfolio and what I’d tell you is, it’s going incredibly well. We have executed the pricing plans there in-market, and importantly, they’re delivering the value we expected them to deliver. We expanded gross margins in the second quarter. We expect continued to expand margins at the back half of the year.

And why that matters to us is, for us to be successful, we have to expand margins because it gives us the opportunity to keep investing in our business, in brand building, innovation, and technology.

In addition to pricing we will continue to pursue cost savings and this is something in our DNA, we do this every year, we’re very good at it. The chart I'm showing you shows our performance over the last 10 years. We target delivering a 150 bps margin expansion each year through cost savings. I'm showing you 10 years of data. This is who we are as a company. Every day we attack ways and we try to take it out of system.

In addition to cost savings we will continue to pursue admin productivity. We set a goal as part of our 2020 strategy that we wanted to get admin below 14% of sales and we did that last year. But I’d also tell you we are not complacent, we see plenty of opportunity to keep driving admin productivity. And for us there is really two benefits here, the first is the obvious one. Every dollar I take out of admin, I can go get if something is more valuable for my shareholders. But equally important is we’re creating a more agile organization. We’re empowering decision-makers and that’s a allowed us to move more quickly, which is a critical in this environment.

So when we drive admin productivity it is much to save money as it created much more empowered decisive company and we will keep driving that.

Not surprisingly, we deliver strong financial performance. We aggressively manage our balance sheet. You can generate very nice returns on our asset base. You can see relative to our peer companies we’ve consistently delivered top-tier ROIC.

And then cash flow, delivering top tier ROIC is not a surprise you’re delivering a tremendous amount of cash. Historically our target has been free cash flows as a percent of sales 10% to 12% with the passage of tax reform about a year ago, we are US-centric company, we are a tremendous beneficiary of tax reform, we now generate an extra $80 million to $100 million a year in cash. And so that cash we would invest in brands or we can send that money back to our shareholders. But because of that we raised our goal now 11% to 13% and you can see last year we were at the high end of that range.

You could also see on this chart we’re close in fact this we will hit tax provided operations of $1 billion a year. So this company continues to deliver tremendous cash flow that gives us plenty of investment opportunities. And then how do we use that cash?

What Benno and I know very well is how we will keep the company strong and performing well over the long-term is we will continue to invest in the base business. We want a healthy core portfolio. So the first dollar will go into innovation, technology, brand building that will create the most value for our shareholders. We will also continue to look at M&A. We’re very open to expanding the portfolio, importantly, if a right deal comes along at the right price. Secondarily we will continue to support the dividend. We certainly understand how important that is to our shareholders, so we will keep it [indiscernible] dividend.

We manage our debt. We have a target of debt-to-EBITDA 2 to 2.5 times. We currently sit at the very low end of that range. We have plenty of financial flexibility. Then if we don’t have used for the cash we will send it all to shareholders in the form of dividends or share repurchases.

As it relates to M&A, I would describe our M&A approach as base-driven not deal-driven. So we don’t like when bankers bring us deals, those are the same deals that we are bringing to everybody else and frankly we don’t want a bunch of space. We've identified spaces that are strategic interest to us because they play the consumer tailwinds, health and wellness, natural personal care and flavor enhancers. So those are the areas we continue to mind for opportunities and we have very specific criteria. They have to leverage our capabilities. What we do well as a company, we build brands, we innovate, we expand distribution and we primarily do that in US. So we like US-centric opportunities, margin accretive and fast growing.

And as I mentioned our dividends, we know the importance of the dividend. We've increased it each year for over 40 years. In fact our last dividend increase, took a 14% increase, and that was a way to take some of the benefits of tax reform and immediately get those back in the hands of our shareholders.

Now if you look at this chart, you’ll say your dividend yield, boy you are below the peer group. This is a problem they have because of our share price appreciation is to reduce the dividend yield but I would tell you overall in terms [indiscernible] we've been quite well and if you look at our payout ratio it was about 60% so a very competitive payout ratio from a dividend perspective.

And then we've been able to return quite a bit of cash to our shareholders. Over the last four years, we’ve returned about 4 billion -- excuse me, $2 billion to shareholders, a combination of dividends and share repurchases. I talked about the dividend increase we took in May at the same time we also announced a $2 billion share repurchase program and executed against our program already.

And so Benno shared this chart with you, look what I'd tell you folks is, if you have a clear strategy and you have strong execution of getting that strategy you can deliver very nice return for shareholders, and what's important about Clorox is the consistency of our strategy, the consistency of our execution has allowed us to do this year-after-year-after-year. And so, from my perspective, the investment case for Clorox still remains very strong. I think plenty of opportunity for us to grow the top-line, primarily focused on our continued innovation. I also see plenty of opportunity for us to continue to expand margins. We've got a very well-defined cost savings program, plenty of admin productivity, margin accretive innovation, all reason to believe we will continue to expand margins over time. And then because of the cash we generate it gives us plenty of optionality, pursue investment opportunities in the base business or pursue M&A if it comes along.

Now I did want to take before we wrap-up just a couple minutes to talk about good growth. And at Clorox we are a mission-driven company and the way we think about good growth is the intersection of delivering strong financial results for our shareholders and doing that in sustainable way. And it's interesting, ESG investing has become very popular particularly in US over the last couple of years. I hear lots of folks talking about it. This is not new for Clorox. We’ve set our core sustainability goals back in 2012. We knew this was the right way to run a company for the long-term.

You can see the goals we set for ourselves. We wanted to eliminate ways, eliminate the use of water, electricity, eliminate greenhouse gases, waste to landfills. And as you can see we’ve made tremendous progress. If we haven’t already executed the goal, we are well on our way to achieving it by 2020. And I would tell you is as I have talked about our 2020 strategy we are now working on the next version, what comes next and I can tell you our commitment sustainability will be a pillar of our upcoming strategy. We know this is the right way to run a company for long-term and we will continue to lean in.

And because of that we have been recognized by a number of organizations for the work we're doing in sustainability. In fact some of you may have seen this just this week Barron's published their Top 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the US. Clorox ranked number seven, not within CPG, number seven across all industries, number one in CPG.

Now what I would tell you is we are not doing this because folks publish our name in their reports, we know this is a right way to run a company for the long-term. It’s certainly nice that the folks recognize it. It just validates the things we are doing. They matter to our investors. They matter to our consumers and frankly they matter as much to our employees.

And when I think about our employees, we spend quite a bit of time thinking about engagement. If we look at our engagement scores, I would tell you they are above CPG averages, they are above high-performing companies. This matters. High engagement means you retain critical talent and that’s how you build the company for long-term.

There is also many studies that say highly engaged companies deliver superior financial performance and we will keep investing in our folks and keep driving engagement.

And so folks I will end this presentation where Benno started it. We feel very good about the performance we have executed against our 2020 strategy and we’re still in the course. Having said that, I will tell you it is a difficult environment we are operating in right now, but I believe we are taking the right actions to address these near-term headwinds.

And lastly while we are doing that we are dialing up our investments and so we are addressing the near-term headwinds with pricing, cost savings, we are also investing to support the long-term health of the brands.

So folks I would like to thank you for your time today. And with that we will open up for questions.

So Clorox is very early to lead the charge in terms of recognizing digital advertising as being digital particularly suitable for your brands and so on. So if you could talk a little about what you are seeing I guess in terms of rising media cost on digital as more of your competitors are starting to get the message on digital talking about being hyper targeted and so on? How that’s impacting your strategy, your ability to connect assets in states that you want to?

Benno Dorer

We are less cost driven on this Lauren we are ROI driven, it’s all that matters for us right and we measure ROI like I said across all the various buckets, CD, prints, radio, digital and on practically all of our brands and digital ROIs are the highest, right? So as long as that’s the case we will continue to shift towards digital. And as we have shown in the last three years that’s still the case.

Catching up is not easy to do. So this is something that you have to do systematically, systematically means you have to have the right analytics backbone which we do, systematically means you have to have the right people which we do, and systematically means you have to have the right partnerships and one thing we have leaned into early because we are based in the Bay area and we live there is partnerships with companies, big and small out in the Bay area and West Coast to help us, not just do the big things well, but also experiments.

So I feel like this is a competitive advantage that as long as we lean in which we will and it’s too early to talk about our 2025 strategy but this will be a critical pillar of our 2025 strategy. We think that this comparison bench is very sustainable. So everybody else is now waking up to it but that’s just fine welcome to the club. We’re happy with where we are and we’re happy where we’re going.

Maybe we have time for one more in. Yes please?

Thank you. So I appreciate the M&A discussion and of course to the extent you can comment, like from the obviously the growth for you has a big component of M&A. So I was wondering if because you took a pause with the buyback at some point, it’s either you’re not finding the right seat evaluation or because you’re stock is [Technical Difficulty] on how the plans are working if it’s one or the other problem?

Kevin Jacobsen

Yes, I can certainly speak to buy back, so a little background for the group. I announced a share buyback program of up to $2 billion back in May, we nearly began hitting against that program, to-date executed about 9% for the authorization. I would also tell you if you think about the timing of this program in May, folks remember there is a pretty significant rerating for the entire sector. I think there is a general thesis that CPG could no longer price and you saw the entire sector sell off 15% to 20%. Ben and I at the time were well on the way of executing our pricing actions and we knew that didn’t apply to us. We have tremendous confidence in strategy, so we thought it was a right time to execute the program.

We started -- I spent about a little less than $200 million buying shares back but I’d also tell you though we paused in Q2. Now Q2 most of the peer companies all had 52 week highs, I took a pause because that’s probably not the right time to be running into execute buyback program. I have no time limit on this program, I would be thoughtful about how we execute it and so Q2 did feel like the right time to do that but the programs in place and we have certain criteria we will use and we will continue to execute as we go forward.

Benno Dorer

So our growth algorithm actually does not contemplate M&A. So our long-term algorithm calls for 3% to 5% of [MTS] growth but that does not include any acquisitions. So acquisition helps us to get to the top end of it and depending on size maybe at some point beyond that but we believe that fundamentally we can best serve our shareholders by growing our base business, our base brands and core countries with core customers and that’s where the most of our effort goes and then we’ve made some acquisitions recently and we want to make sure that we don’t just celebrate the acquisition but we celebrate the value creation from those acquisitions, so that’s our second priority and then as Kevin said we look at so many things throughout the year with our Board. We are aware of everything that’s going on and like Kevin said we’re space-driven and being space driven means that you have to be patient, right? So you got to find the right business. You got to find it at the right price and then you have to make sure that you catch somebody when you’re willing it ready to sell.

So we’re wining and dining people a lot, we’re not just interested in learning about them but we’re also interested in having them learn about us, so that they understand that we’re a good company to taking care of their brands and taking care of their people the right way which we do and then when they are ready we’re able to strike and hopefully as we have done in the past several times without being subject to an option which as Kevin said we’d like to avoid. So look at a lot of things but again we’re comfortable with our core business which is why job number one, two and three for us is to continue to drive to grow and keep that healthy because off of an unhealthy core M&A does not work.

So with that I think that time is up.

