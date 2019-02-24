Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) CEO James Francis on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call February 21, 2019 5:00 PM ET

After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answers session.

Thank you, Mr. Douglas Vicari, you may begin your conference.

Douglas Vicari

Thank you, Michelle. Good afternoon and welcome to the Chesapeake Lodging Trust fourth quarter 2018 earnings call. This is Doug Vicari, Executive Vice President and CFO of Chesapeake, also on the call this afternoon are Jim Francis, our President and CEO; and Graham Wootten, our Chief Accounting Officer.

As is our custom, I'll begin with a brief overview of our quarter, including a review of our consolidated results, our summary hotel operating performance, our financial position and an update on our 2019 outlook. After I conclude my commentary, Jim will provide greater detail on the performance of our hotel portfolio. He'll also provide some general thoughts on macro industry trends and more specifics regarding our outlook for our hotel performance in 2019.

As a reminder, any statements we make this afternoon about future results and performance or plans and objectives are all forward-looking. Actual results may vary as a result of factors, risks and uncertainties, over which we have no control.

So for the fourth quarter of 2018, we reported total revenue of $142.5 million and net income available to common shareholders of $13.2 million or $0.22 per diluted. Our adjusted corporate EBITDA was $39.9 million, and our adjusted FFO was $31.8 million or $0.54 per diluted share. For the full year 2018, we reported total revenue of $597.2 million, net income available to common shareholders of $97 million or $1.62 per diluted share. Our adjusted corporate EBITDA was $174.6 million, and our adjusted FFO was $139.2 million or $2.34 per diluted share.

Let me now briefly review some of our key operating statistics for the quarter and the full year. So for the fourth quarter, our total portfolio of 20-hotels produced a RevPAR of $184.26, that represents an increase of 3.7% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the period was 82.3% that increased by 160 basis points over last year, while our average daily rate was $223.86, that's an increase of 1.7% versus prior periods.

These top line trends resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDA of $44.3 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin was 31.1%, that's 110 basis point improvement versus the prior year. For the full year, our portfolio of 20-hotels produced a RevPAR of $195.37, that represents an increase of 4.3% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the full year was a very strong 85.5%, that's an increase of 240 basis points versus the prior period, while our average daily rate was $228.58, that represents a 1.4% increase versus prior periods.

These top line trends resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDA of $190.6 million and our adjusted hotel EBITDA margin at the end of the year was 32.4%, that's an 80 basis point improvement versus the prior year. Overall, operating results for the quarter came in near to high-end of our RevPAR guidance range of 2% to 4% that we provided to the market in early November. We are pleased with the results for the quarter, as we benefited from our successful real estate tax appeal in Chicago helping our flow through in our margins. In addition to this positive result, we had strong performance in several key markets including San Diego, Boston, San Francisco and New York. Offsetting the positive performance was softness in LA and Seattle, due primarily to renovation activity, continued operating issues in Chicago and a soft convention count in New Orleans.

In total, we are pleased with the results for the quarter and feel we are well positioned as we begin 2019. The general overall theme of stable lodging fundamentals remains in place and is reflected in our outlook provided in our release today. Jim will provide much more detailed information on our recent hotel performance and our outlook in his commentary in a few moments.

Moving on to the balance sheet, we ended 2018 with $71.3 million of cash, we had $31.6 million of restricted cash and $751.4 million of long-term debt. Our leverage ratio at the year-end was 31.1%, our fixed covered charge was 3.33x and our debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 4x. Our average weighted cost of debt is now 3.9%, our average length to debt maturity is approximately 4.2 years and again, we've seen improvement in the balance sheet during the course of the year, and we feel our balance sheet is well positioned at this point in the lodging cycle. Let me now spend a couple of minutes reflecting and updating you on our 2019 outlook. Today we're providing the markets with our full-year outlook for the year, for 2019, as well as providing our outlook for the first quarter of 2019.

So for the full year 2019, our RevPAR range for our 20-hotel portfolio is an increase of 1.5% to 3.5% versus the prior year. We expect these revenue trends to generate adjusted corporate EBITDA ranging from $174.8 million to $181.8 million, and our AFFO available to common shareholders will range for the full year from $2.35 to $2.45 per diluted share. For the first quarter of 2019, our RevPAR range for the 20-hotel portfolio is an increase of 1% to 3% versus the prior year. These revenue trends will generate adjusted corporate EBITDA ranging between $30.4 million and $31.9 million, and our AFFO available to common shareholders will range from $0.41 to $0.44 per diluted share. Please note these numbers assume no acquisitions, dispositions or financing transactions.

Our outlook for our portfolio for 2019 reflects strong performance in our important San Francisco market. As you know, we generate over 25% of our EBITDA in this market, and with our hotels now fully renovated, we expect to benefit greatly from the completion of the expanded Moscone Convention Center. Despite the strength of the San Francisco market, we are challenged by weaker citywide convention calendars in some key markets, including Boston, Chicago and DC as well as some renovation disruptions early in the year.

Let me now turn the call over to Jim to provide more color and detail on our outlook for 2019 as well as provide a brief review of our fourth quarter performance. Jim?

James Francis

Thanks, Doug. While the fourth quarter is behind us at this point, I want to spend a few minutes to highlight our very strong operating results. As Doug mentioned, RevPAR growth for the portfolio was 3.7%, which was above the midpoint of our guidance range. And this included the negative impact from the Adagio and Checkers renovations in the quarter, which reduced RevPAR growth by roundly 120 basis points. EBITDA margins for the quarter ended at 31.1%, which was an increase of 110 basis points year-over-year and was above our guidance range. Our growth was partially driven by a successful real estate tax settlement in Chicago, but also negatively impacted by 40 basis points from our renovations.

Our asset management team continued to manage expenses very tightly in the quarter, with operating expenses above GOP up less than 3% year-over-year and on a POR basis, up roundly 1%. This solid execution improved our GOP margin by 30 basis points to finish at 41.5%.

In particular, I want to highlight our continued efforts to control labor costs, our single largest operating expense. We were able to further reengineer our operating models and despite wage pressures occurring across virtually all markets, held overall labor expense increases below 2.5%. While labor pressures continue and will be more visible in 2019, we are very pleased with the results of these efforts all year long.

October results were very strong and better than expected, with RevPAR increasing 7.9%. November results in a notably soft group month were roundly in line with expectations, with RevPAR declining 2%. And December results were modestly above expectations, with RevPAR up 4.2%.

Our strongest markets for the quarter included San Diego, up over 20% in RevPAR; San Francisco, up almost 8%, led by the JW; Boston, up almost 6%; New York City, up over 7%; Miami, up over 3%; and Denver, up almost 2.5%. On the negative side, LA was down 5%, which was negatively impacted by the Checkers renovation; New Orleans was down roundly 6% with a weak citywide calendar; Seattle was down 6.5%, with some renovation impact in the quarter; DC was down 5%; and Chicago was down a little over 2% in the quarter.

As we set our sights on 2019, we see no sign of an imminent recession, and we do expect economic growth to continue, albeit at a moderated pace. The labor markets are very healthy, the consumer is strong, credit conditions are still accommodating and the yield curve, while flat, is not inverted. Certainly there's noise from the government shutdown and the trade issues with China that have negatively impacted economic activity, but overall, we see the economy as solid for 2019, and we expect GDP growth in the 2.25% to 2.5% range.

That all said, we believe it's prudent to set conservative expectations to start the year. For 2019, as I've mentioned, we're forecasting RevPAR growth in the 1.5% to 3.5% range. This guidance does include the negative renovation impact in the first 4 months of the year from our 3 room renovations, which are underway at Checkers, Mission Bay and Seattle. These 3 projects are forecasted to negatively impact our full-year RevPAR growth by approximately 50 to 60 basis points and our EBITDA by approximately $2 million and our margins by 20 to 25 basis points for the year.

We're forecasting Q1 RevPAR in the 1% to 3% range. And 2019 is off to a solid start, with RevPAR in January up 2.3% and February's tracking north of 3%. This range includes an approximate 200-basis-points negative impact on RevPAR from our 3 renovation projects, which are concentrated in the first quarter of the year. As well, our margins are negatively impacted by 80 basis points and EBITDA by $1.75 million in the quarter from these projects. I will note that for our 3 renovations, each of the projects are on schedule, and we see no reason that they will not be substantially completed on time in late March for Checkers and Seattle and late April for the Hyatt Mission Bay.

While it's way too early to discuss expectations for 2020 in any detail, I would note that the citywide room rates generated by the convention centers in most of our major markets are generally rebounding from 2019, including Boston, Chicago, DC, LA, Miami and San Diego. Furthermore, group bookings are improving for 2020 at some of the properties impacted by the Marriott sales force reorganization, notably Chicago City Center and Le Meridien New Orleans, as well as the Denver Hilton, where we were impacted in the group segment by the change in brand this past year. Our group pace for 2020 is up in the low double-digits, while this growth and pace will moderate over time we're off to a strong start as we look at 2020.

Now let me provide a little more color by market in regards to our thoughts for 2019. San Francisco is our largest market, we have over 25% of our EBITDA in San Francisco in 2019. As we all know with the renovated and expanded Moscone Center, reopening and limited supply growth San Francisco be the strongest domestic lodging market in 2019 by a very wide margin.

All four of our properties are fully renovated and in excellent condition. We expect RevPAR growth to be in the 7.5% to 8.5% range for the year. In Boston citywides are down in 2019 and there has been some supply increases. We expect our two hotels to generate RevPAR growth in the 1% range In Chicago, 2019 is expected to be a challenging year with citywide down in the impacts from new hotel supply. For full year 2019, we expect RevPAR growth to be flat to slightly down for our two hotels. We are seeing some signs of stronger group bookings for City Center and we expect City Center to outperform Lakeshore.

In Miami at our Royal Palm hotel, the $620 million renovation of the 1.4 million square foot convention center was completed in Q4. And our group pace is up significantly as we entered the year with both internal and convention business, this group demand allows us to better yield the leisure guest customers. We expect RevPAR growth in the 2% range at our hotel. In New Orleans, there are modest supply increases and citywides are a bit softer in 2019, but the major events of Mardi Gras with the later date and Jazz Fest with an extra day are more favorable to us this year. We expect RevPAR growth in the 1% to 2% range for our two hotels.

In Denver, as you are aware, we're now entering our second full year as a Hilton branded hotel and are excited with the traction we gained in 2018. Early in the fourth quarter, we made our final management changes at the hotel and now have seasoned Hilton Executives in key positions that understand the Hilton yield management systems in the commercial sales engine, as we continue to ramp up under this new brand, we expect RevPAR growth in the 2% to 3% range this year in Denver.

Our LA area properties include the Hilton Checkers and the Ace Hotel and Theater for 2019, and including the previously discussed renovation impact at the Hilton Checkers, we expect RevPAR to be down in the 2% range. In San Diego, including the renovation impact at the Hyatt Mission Bay, we expect RevPAR growth in 2019 to be roundly flat to slightly down for the year. Of note, when we complete the Mission Bay renovation project in April, we'll add nine new guest rooms to the hotel inventory.

In Chesapeake's smaller markets, we expect Seattle RevPAR to be down roundly 2% in 2019 with the negative impact in Q1 from our soft goods renovation. And in DC we expect RevPAR to be up in the 2% range for the year, as we've navigated through the federal government shutdown early in the year. And finally in New York with supply growth modestly slowing, we expect RevPAR growth in the 1% to 2% for our two hotels.

While the industry operating environment continues to have challenges, we expect 2019 to be a solid year for our portfolio. And we are cautiously optimistic that there is upside to this guidance. We expect that our well-located portfolio, with over 25% of our EBITDA in San Francisco, will outperform its competitors. We remain sharply focused on cost controls despite meaningful cost pressures in some areas. As well, we have continually reinvested capital in our portfolio and it's in great shape, with very minimal future CapEx needs and thus minimal operating disruptions. Over the long term, we believe our footprint and EBITDA concentration are one of the strongest in our industry.

And with that, we will open it up for questions.

Austin Wurschmidt

Correct me if I'm wrong. It looks as though you guys bought back a modest amount of shares during the quarter. And just curious, given your available dry powder, what held you back from buying back more shares? And if so, could you just kind of talk about how you think about buybacks relative to either NAV or some other valuation metric as to where you find the price attractive?

Douglas Vicari

Austin, let me just correct you there. We did not buy back any shares. That's really just the math on share vesting. We had performance shares and we had time-based shares vesting at the end of the year, so there was no buyback.

Austin Wurschmidt

Okay, appreciate that correction there.

James Francis

As far as looking forward, certainly we look at valuation in a lot of different ways. But I would say most importantly, we certainly look at NAV as the best barometer of viewing how to allocate capital as far as a share buyback. As we continue to generate a stronger balance sheet and have proceeds available, that's something we'll consider and continue to evaluate. Given where we were in the quarter, as Doug's mentioned, we didn't buy any shares back. We'll continue to look at it. I mean I don't want to, I'm not going to quote exactly what we think internally our NAV is, but there's certainly projections out there. It's something we'll continue to evaluate.

Austin Wurschmidt

Just to be clear, I was referencing what was in the 10-K at 132,000 shares at $24.36 under Total Number of Shares Purchased.

Graham Wootten

Austin, this is Graham. Just to clarify, those were not shares bought in the open market. Executives, as it relates to vesting of shares, have the right, and as all lodging REITs do, to in terms of the tax liability, they can basically sell shares that we're vesting back to the company, so that's really what that is. That's just to cover the tax liability on the shares. Those were not bought in the open market.

James Francis

But I think your question's a good question, and I would just say we're open to buying back shares, and we'll continue to evaluate that with our board, particularly as our balance sheet has gotten stronger.

Douglas Vicari

Austin, sitting with cash, at this point I think we have 3 options, right? We can sit with cash and collect interest income; we can potentially buy back shares, and that's an exercise that we would continue to look at; and then again, redeploying capital in markets that would make sense for us, but knowing that cap rates are tight and the market right now is a difficult acquisition environment for a public REIT. So we're always going to evaluate those options. And in the near term, I guess, with some excess cash coming off Santa Barbara, we're basically just sitting with the cash on the balance sheet and continuing to evaluate opportunities that we may have.

Austin Wurschmidt

Got it. Thanks for the thoughts there. And then separately, Jim, there clearly seems to be some optimism this year that the guidance is conservative. I was just curious if there are any specific markets versus the RevPAR growth you outlined by each market where you kind of see the most upside versus your initial guidance.

James Francis

Well, I think there's a few that we're, I don't want to use the word bullish, but we are optimistic about. And certainly I think Denver is, again, and I'm not commenting so much on the overall market as I am commenting on our performance of our hotel. We did have some slippage last year in Denver relative to our expectations with the Hilton conversion.

And so, and by the way, Hilton has been great to work with, and we're very positive on the conversion. But it just takes a little more time, particularly that's our largest hotel from a room count perspective and by far our largest group house. And it just takes some time to get the sales engine going and all that working as well as a new yield, revenue management system.

So I'm optimistic about Denver, I'm optimistic about Miami relative to expectations and I'm optimistic about New York as well. And so I think there's some potential positive upsides, and San Francisco, of course, is very strong, but that's in our guidance.

Austin Wurschmidt

Appreciate that. And then the last one for me, just curious of the update as it relates to the W Lakeshore. Anything you can share there as far as the value creation initiative?

James Francis

I can't get into details. What I can say is that one of the avenues we were going down did not work out last fall, and we are working on another avenue as we speak. And I hope at the next quarterly call, I will have a concrete announcement to make. This path that we're going down now, I would just say, has a much shorter timeline to it than what we were talking about last year. Lakeshore is a difficult asset for us. Out of our 20 hotels, it is the most difficult asset for us from a performance perspective.

I think that's a combination of quite a few things. It's the market overall, it's the Marquis opening and how that has impacted some of the larger Marriott boxes, and particularly in that area of town. And certainly the sales force reorganization and new yield management system at Marriott has hurt that hotel more than others. And so we are working hard on it. It's our number 1 priority from an asset management perspective. And hopefully, I'll have something to tell you in the next quarter.

Chris Woronka

Jim, I think you mentioned in your comments that the labor increases are going to be a little bit more visible this year, and I'm guessing maybe you're referencing, at least in part, the reset in San Francisco. But can you kind of talk about, expand, maybe a little bit upon that comment? And also, what are some of the offsets you're seeing to kind of protect margins? I don't know if it's all OTA-related or Marriott/Starwood synergies, or maybe you can give us a little color there. Thanks.

James Francis

Yes. So, yes, I mean the labor is -- certainly there is labor pressures pretty much across the Board, though there are more -- a little bit more significant on the West Coast in general. And we certainly want to and need to keep our associates up with market rates and that's important to us, and it certainly keep our workforce appropriately compensated. So by market, I would just say, certainly the West Coast has been hit, New York got hit some, though we have soft smaller hotels and without a lot of F&B. And we're talking about overall labor in the portfolio this year, probably in the high 3% range as far as year-over-year change and some of that is a little bit, I wouldn't call it catch up but just to some extent we've kept the labor pressures at Bay pretty well over the last year or two. And so there is a little bit of, I don't call one time, but to some extent I guess I'd call it a little bit of a catch-up there.

As far as offsets to that, I mean, again, we continue to reengineer and staff a little bit better. We continue to have certainly fees like OTA fees are down, some of the technology and reservation fees are down a little bit, maybe a little synergy in the Marriott Starwood synergies, but I'm not sure I see it quite as aggressively as host does. And I can't remember what they quoted, but it was relatively aggressive, I thought margin improvement from Jazz, Starwood and Marriott synergies. That said, remember, we don't have many Marriott managed properties, right. So while we're branded Marriott, we have a lot of franchise deals which wouldn't be impacted necessarily as much by the synergies. But we are seeing some efficiencies there.

So overall, we're still able, I think to manage expenses in a pretty tight range. But for this year in particular, yes, labor is certainly more of a cost pressure.

Chris Woronka

Okay, great. And then want to ask on the Group's, understood San Francisco is going to be pretty strong. You mentioned several your other markets are down, but looking better next year. Is that kind of a -- is it an odd-even year phenomenon? Or is it just -- there is a shift maybe this year? And then the strength in groups is -- in a lot of markets you're not in or, do you know ...

James Francis

Well, I mean I think the strength -- I don't, again I'm not -- we're not in Vegas or Orlando, and so I don't have the stats on that. Certainly, San Francisco is off the charts as we know which has sucked up some of the other markets. Chicago is typically a cycle and it's just an half year, Boston is down this year, but comes back next year. So I would suppose it's a variety of reasons around the different markets. But certainly those markets in general are down yet they either, most of them rebound going into 2020.

Chris Woronka

Okay, great. And just want to follow-up on the transaction market, I guess. And are there any markets where maybe without naming specifics, but are you -- have you gotten warm on any deals? I mean, are there any markets or specific assets where you can maybe take a different view and kind of get something to pencil.

James Francis

We’ve looked at a lot of deals in the last call at 12 months or so, and we've gotten fairly warm on a couple. But on a percentage basis as far as the percentage of deals we look at, I would have to say it's a relatively low percent. I won't comment on the specific markets. There are a couple markets in particular that we are looking at a little harder. I do think, I still think we need to be relatively conservative in our underwriting projections. The expectation that we have out there and everyone's seen for this year, excluding San Francisco, is relatively modest top line growth with expense pressures.

So underwriting any meaningful margin improvement, I think, would not be a good way to go unless it's some kind of property that can be, quote, fixed, because it's being mismanaged, though I would say this latter part of the cycle, it's hard to find those. But to answer your question, there are a few, a couple markets, and I don't want to say which ones, but that we're looking a little closer at. There's certainly some probability we'll get a deal done or 2 this year, but there's nothing imminent right at this moment.

Wesley Golladay

What are your investment plans as far as capital spending this year? And you have been able to control the labor costs. Do you have any efficiency projects you're working on?

James Francis

Well, let me, Doug will tell you on the capital side, which I think is roundly 30…

Douglas Vicari

$30 million.

James Francis

$30 million in total with…

Douglas Vicari

Probably about 10 of that coming from the corporate balance sheet and $20 million coming from FF&E reserves.

James Francis

So from an owner-funded perspective, we're talking about a de minimis amount for the year of about $10 million. From a labor efficiency perspective, again, there's nothing that I can point to as a saver, we're doing some kind of program or system across a bunch of properties to save money. We don't have any projects in that arena. We just continue to work property by property at how we're staffed, both at department head levels and management levels as well as hourly staff, refining F&B offerings a little bit, those kinds of things, and just continue to work at it.

Graham Wootten

Yes, Wes, the only thing I'll add to that is just that as we look at the requirements we have this year and even next year, there's going to be very little volatility, meaning we have some disruption in the first quarter of this year, but as we look at the projects over the next couple of years, spending should be somewhat consistent. And again, I think compared to our peers, right now I think that we just don't have a lot of headwinds and tailwinds coming off renovations, which I think is a positive.

Wesley Golladay

No, I agree with that. And then I want to go back to that comment about the citywides just being a little off this year. Is there any way you can give us like a, was it like a 50-basis-point impact to the overall guide? Is it a 100 basis points as we look to model for next year?

James Francis

I would have to do a little bit of calculating on that. Without having that analysis done, I hesitate a little bit to comment on that. Certainly I would think the citywides, if you look across Boston and Chicago in particular, where we have a decent amount of EBITDA and you kind of normalize that, I would think that would impact the portfolio probably 50 basis points or something on the year if you kind of think about that, those group rooms coming back as we look into 2020. The other thing is we are gaining some traction. We did have some fall-off by the Marriott sales reorganization. We are gaining some traction in 2020 and beyond with some of those hotels such as Le Meredien New Orleans, Chicago City Center in particular, which will impact 2020 to some extent and beyond that.

Wesley Golladay

Okay, and the last one for me. When you look at the supply picture next year, how does that look versus this year, just maybe in total supply and then maybe some disruptive supply? I think there's some out there in Denver and Seattle. Does that get better next year?

James Francis

On a weighted average basis, yes. On kind of a weighted average basis across our portfolio and looking at the markets and kind of weighted on an EBITDA basis, supply tapers a little bit next year and then tapers again a little bit in 2020. But it's still kind of in the 3% to 4% range. You had the, specific to Denver, you had the Gaylord opening out near the airport, which is impacting citywide business in Denver. But that said, I'm very positive on Denver because of the traction we're gaining with Hilton.

And we're the only full-service Hilton in Denver, in the CBD of Denver. And so despite Gaylord opening and under the Marriott brands, we're doing, I think we're going to do quite well in Denver. But yes, in Denver there's still some supply coming, but not the big, disruptive supply of like a Gaylord. You still have a little bit more supply coming in Seattle and LA. In total, it tapers off, probably on 100 basis points next year versus this year.

Michael Bellisario

I just want to go back to San Francisco and your 7.5% to 8.5% range that you mentioned. How much of that is market share gains from recent renovations versus kind of your overall view of market growth? And then how should we think about the split between occupancy and ADR in that 7.5% to 8.5% range you gave?

Douglas Vicari

Sure. You've got, you had some, you're getting some market share gain back as you look out throughout the year at Adagio the second half of the year because we had renovations last year. So on a weighted basis if you look at a portfolio of 4 hotels, we're, we still ran very high occupancies in '18. We'll probably gain roundly 200 basis points across, on average, across the 4 hotels on '19 versus '18. And then the rest of it is average rate.

So are we above market because of the renovation? Certainly at Adagio we are. The other hotel, JW continues to gain a little bit of share from the renovation in the prior year, but it's mainly Adagio from a market share perspective. So out of 7.5% to 8.5%, would we say the mark, if we come in at the higher end of that range, is that 100 basis points higher than overall market? Yes, maybe. I don't have a calculator to do the math, but that's probably about right.

Michael Bellisario

Got it. If you think about the longer-term view in San Francisco, have you or your operators hear any pushback on pricing and other markets being more competitive for groups or corporations, other concerns in the market, as you think about a three to five year view there with how strong San Francisco has been and how much further it can go?

James Francis

Yes, now I mean, we certainly haven't at this point. We know that citywides are going to be down a little bit next year in San Francisco. Just because this is an unbelievable year, but not down meaningfully. And as far as pricing goes, I think no, I think we're fine certainly a more meaningful supply comes into the market than we're expecting that could ultimately impact pricing as it has in other markets. But no -- and of course, we're not suggesting that you're going to get 8%, 8.5% RevPAR growth compounded out. But we believe San Francisco is priced -- still priced competitively and we'll have a -- be a very healthy lodging market over the next several years.

Michael Bellisario

Got it. And then just switching gears just back to renovations beyond the three that you guys have in the first quarter. What -- if you think about over the next 12 months to 15 months, what's next on the docket in terms of bigger projects that you might have?

Douglas Vicari

We've got some small stuff going like I mean, at the end of this year, we'll have the three or four projects running through the first quarter into April this year. On the back half of the year, we'll do a little work at City Center, we'll do a little work in New York at the Hyatt Place and the French Quarter W as well. And beyond that as we go into next year, I mean it's probably maybe a couple of hotels that are going to require some room updates and some soft good renovations. But it's going to be relatively de minimis as we move through. So we'll complete the three or four that are ongoing, probably by the end of April. And then on the back half of the year, we'll start to kick-in with some of the other renovations. But like I said, the volatility there is the important factor that it really shouldn't be significantly disruptive as we kind of plan out the year and then move into next year.

Michael Bellisario

Got it. That's helpful. That's all for me. Thank you.

James Francis

Okay. Thanks, Mike.

Tyler Batory

Hey guys, thanks for taking my questions. So I wanted to ask a little bit on the demand side of things. Curious, I know it's still early in the year, but what are you seeing on the corporate side, any change versus what you saw at second half of 2018?

James Francis

No, I mean, it's steady, no -- the summary answer is, no, not really seen any change, it's steady business, overall in the portfolio cost corporate business, occupancies and number of room nights sold will be about the same. And again, I think it's -- for most -- for a lot of 2019, it's a tale of two cities, right, it's San Francisco and then as everybody else. That said, within the everybody else, we do have some positives I think in, like I said Denver and Miami, I think we'd do well. And we do have some positives just because of the softness we had with the Marriott sales force reorganization. So again, I don't want to overstate the case, but there are some positive tailwinds if you will, that aren't necessarily market related, but they're more related to our portfolio or our assets. But I would say overall demand is consistent, I mean it's stable.

Tyler Batory

Okay, that's helpful. And then I wanted to follow up on the Marriott sales force reorganization. Have you guys pretty much completely moved past that? Is there any lingering impact of that into 2019?

James Francis

Well, I would say this. Certainly the reorganization is done and behind us, so people are in place, systems are in place, all the processes are in place. That said, have we lost momentum, and we acknowledged that last year in a couple of hotels, particularly in Chicago, and actually, Marriott manages the Le Meridien in New Orleans for us. And those hotels lost momentum. And it takes time to kind of reprime the pump, if you will, from a group sales private in particular. That said, we are seeing strides in those hotels, particularly City Center and Le Meridien, where business is being put on the books, some in the year for the year, and some a year, 2020 and 2021 kind of business as well. And so when I say lingering impact, I guess whatever lingering impact there is to the sales side and as far as revenues go for this year, all of that is baked into our guidance. And so yes, there's a little bit of lingering impact, but it's all in the guidance.

Tyler Batory

Okay, got it. That's helpful. And the last question for me, Jim, any updated thoughts on asset sales? And I'm curious if you have any updated thinking as far as how you think about balancing potential sales with what you think is the ideal size for your portfolio.

James Francis

Sure. I think, we're certainly kicking around the idea of a couple of asset sales because from our perspective, right or wrong, but we think we're right, it's relative attractive pricing out there to sell assets into. That said, we are smaller in size and we have to be aware of our size and, of course, aware of our size relative to dividend coverage and those kinds of things. We will not impact the dividend. It's solid and will continue to be there. So either we have to be able, if we sell anything of size, we have to be able to redeploy the capital in another EBITDA-producing asset or buy back shares to some extent. Certainly, we can park some cash, at least for a while, on the balance sheet. But I wouldn't want to park hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars on the balance sheet.

So it's an attractive market from a seller's perspective, I think. And so as we go through the year, we're going to, we'll continue to evaluate that. But we are thinking about it as far as asset sales. And again, not a whole, we're not talking about huge, huge numbers. I'm not suggesting we're going to sell half the portfolio. But you could see us trim another asset or 2 over time.

Douglas Vicari

All right, well, thank you, Rochelle. Again, we just want to thank everybody for being on the call today, and we are obviously here tonight and tomorrow for any follow-up, so don't hesitate if there's any follow-up questions. Thank you.

