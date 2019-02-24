Sentiment Speaks: Is The Stock Market Stampeding Towards Another Cliff?

Albert Einstein once said:

Few people are capable of expressing with equanimity opinions which differ from the prejudices of their social environment. Most people are incapable of forming such opinions.

To Mr. Einstein, it was quite clear that people have their biases, and it is extremely rare that they are able to disassociate themselves from those biases, if ever. It is for this reason that investors seek out analysts who provide support to their pre-determined biases. We call this confirmation bias. And almost every investor you speak to is afflicted with this condition.

This phenomena is quite evident on Seeking Alpha, which is a crowd sourced website. Most readers gravitate to an analyst simply because that analyst supports the readers own personal perspective and they attack those who do not. Therefore, this process turns what should be focused upon “analysis” into a popularity contest with regard to the analysts you “support” rather than actually seeking out intellectually honest perspectives about the stock market.

Analysts are also infected by the same confirmation bias disorder.

Andrew Lang (1844-1912) once quipped:

He uses statistics as a drunken man uses lamp-posts... for support rather than illumination.

And this is exactly how analysts further their own confirmation bias. They have made their determination about the market, and then seek out statistics and facts to support that perspective.

This is how herding in our financial market works. The analyst has made his/her determination about the market, the investor has made his/her determination about the market, they find each other on a site such as Seeking Alpha, and then support each other in the comments section, which then perpetuates their combined confirmation bias. Ultimately, do you think this is healthy for your investment account?

In 1996, Robert Olson published a study in the Financial Analysts Journal in which he studied the effects of herding upon “expert” fundamental analysts’ predictions of corporate earnings. After studying 4000 corporate earnings estimates, he arrived at the following conclusion:

Experts’ earnings predictions exhibit positive bias and disappointing accuracy. These shortcomings are usually attributed to some combination of incomplete knowledge, incompetence, and/or misrepresentation.

Mr. Olson’s article suggests that “the human desire for consensus leads to herding behavior among earnings forecasters,” with the herd always looking for the current trend to continue unabated and indefinitely.

Bob Barbera, chief economist at Mt. Lucas Management Co., said that

allowing the pace of economic growth in the last three to six months to dictate the next three to six months beats most forecast – except when it matters.

What Bob is saying is truly amazing, that is, if you are a thinking person. In effect, he is saying that as long as the herd is moving in the same direction over a 12-month period, then the first six months will dictate the direction of the last six months. Well... duh!

Furthermore, Bob is clearly implying that if the market changes direction in the second six-month period, then the first six-month period will not be able to forecast the second six month period. That is, as he puts it, “when it matters.” Yes, I know... another “well... duhhhh” moment.

In other words, as long as the herd is moving in the same direction, it will continue to move in the same direction... until it turns. Isn’t that just brilliant? Yet, this is what herding is all about, and it is the true driver of our stock market. Yet, amazingly, most people are not aware of the true nature of the market.

And, in truth, this is exactly how almost any stock broker or analyst views the market. And, when the market has turned to the point of it being too late for them to do anything about it, you are forced into a “buy-and-hold” strategy because you then think to yourself “it’s not a loss until I sell it.” But, they will never discuss the opportunity cost of being able to have ready cash on hand to buy a 20% sale. Unfortunately, they do not have the tools needed in order to see such an opportunity coming.

Bernard Baruch, an exceptionally successful American financier and stock market speculator who lived from 1870– 1965, identified the following long ago:

All economic movements, by their very nature, are motivated by crowd psychology. Without due recognition of crowd-thinking ... our theories of economics leave much to be desired. ... It has always seemed to me that the periodic madness which afflicts mankind must reflect some deeply rooted trait in human nature — a trait akin to the force that motivates the migration of birds or the rush of lemmings to the sea... It is a force wholly impalpable... yet, knowledge of it is necessary to right judgments on passing events.

The great majority of the time in the stock market, it makes sense to run with the herd. When you try to turn against the herd while it is stampeding, oftentimes you get trampled. Yet, there are times in the market when running with the herd will lead you off the cliff. And, if you mindlessly run with the herd without having a grander perspective, you are bound to find yourself falling off that cliff along with the rest of the herd. That is when it matters.

So, how do you identify that period of time when it matters?

That is where an understanding of market sentiment is key, so you can understand when you should be ready to step aside from the herd. Market sentiment provides early warning as to when you are approaching that cliff, and it allows you to move to the sidelines and allow the herd to run off the cliff without you.

So, I think we are approaching another cliff in the market again. In the upcoming week, as long as the market holds over the 2764 low we struck this past week, we are pointing to the 2840SPX region, and getting closer to that cliff. (I have modified my target as to where I believe that cliff resides, and have explained it in great detail in an update to the members of The Market Pinball Wizard this past week).

Alternatively, if we break below 2764 and follow through below 2750 first, then we may just be seeing a pause in the stampede before the market finds another floor from which to run towards that cliff in the coming months.

Housekeeping Matter

If you would like notifications as to when my new articles are published, please hit the button at the top of the page to "Follow" me. Thank you.

The Market Pinball Wizard “While no methodology works in every instance . . .I have never seen anything so consistent” "If you want to be on the right side of the market... this is the service for you. Great way to monitor the market and to know your portfolio is still geared with the trend. Avi cares about his clients and in this industry that's very hard to find!" “I have been following Avi Gilburt for many years now and I think his analysis of the market movements is exceptional.” “I have been following you for a year and your accuracy is amazing. I am an old timer and I have never seen anything like it.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.