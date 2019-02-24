The Treasury Bond ETF Remains Range-Bound, Utilities And Junk Bond ETFs Set New 2019 Highs

The high yield bond ETF set a new 2019 high of $35.61 on Friday, Feb. 22, with its 200-week SMA at $36.10.

The utilities sector ETF is above my quarterly pivot at $55.87 with the Dec. 13 high of $57.17 and the Feb. 22 high of 57.06.

The Treasury bond ETF trades around my semiannual pivot at $121.37 as the FOMC unwinds its balance sheet.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond trades between its 200-week simple moving average at $2.892% and its 200-day simple moving average at 3.125%.

The Fed drained $47 billion from its balance sheet during the week ended Feb. 20.

A week ago, the FOMC increased the Fed’s balance sheet by $2 billion to $4.028 trillion on Feb. 13. Now on Feb. 20, the balance sheet was marked at $3.981 trillion for an unwinding of $47 billion for the week. The balance sheet is now down $519 billion from $4.5 trillion where it was at the end of September 2017. I believe that the Fed was aggressive last week because they felt they could be given market strength. If investors become concerned, the push to new highs could be aborted.

The utilities stock ETF offers a dividend yield of 3.22%, down from 3.30% which makes XLU less attractive as a “flight to safety” investment.

The junk bond ETF continues to rally with stocks, but the upside should be limited to its “reversion to the mean” at $36.10. This ETF has been below its 200-week simple moving average since the week of Nov. 14, 2014.

Here are the daily charts for these ETFs

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 20+ year bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Treasury bond ETF ($121.57 on Feb. 22) remains above a “golden cross” that formed on Jan. 29 when the 50-day SMA rose above the 200-day SMA with these averages now at $120.85 and $118.80. A “golden cross” indicates that higher prices lie ahead. The ETF is trading between its monthly value level for February at $117.46 and its Jan. 3 high of $123.86 with my semiannual pivot at $121.37.

TLT has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $120.83. The ETF remains below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $123.89. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading ended last week at 77.06, up from 75.68 on Feb. 15.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my monthly value level at $117.46 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week SMA at $123.93. My quarterly risky level is $125.62.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The utility stock ETF ($57.05 on Feb. 22) confirmed a “golden cross” back on Aug. 14 with the 50-day and 200-day SMAs now at $54.21 and $53.10, respectively. My semiannual value level is $52.38 with my quarterly and monthly pivots at $55.87 and $56.25, respectively.

XLU has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its 5-week modified moving average at $55.03 and above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $49.82. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 65.18 last week, up from 55.85 on Feb. 15.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to my semiannual pivot at $52.38 and to the 200-week SMA at $49.82 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level at $58.98. My quarterly and monthly risky pivots remain at $55.87 and $56.25, respectively.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The junk bond ETF ($35.59 on Feb. 22) is above my monthly and annual pivots at $34.97 and $34.20, respectively, and above my quarterly pivot and 200-day simple moving average at $35.27 and $35.35, respectively.

JNK has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $35.09 but still below its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $36.10. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 85.68 last week, up from 80.03 on Feb. 15.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $32.74 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-week simple moving average at $36.10. My semiannual and quarterly pivots are $34.20 and $35.27, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.