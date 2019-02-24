The Future Is Still Bright For The Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Investment Thesis

The "golden age" of all public companies that use technology and other methods to disrupt incumbents being bucketed into the technology is over. But even though FANG has been broken up, we still believe that the technology sector will be a top-performing sector for years to come. We believe that the sector will revert its longer-term track record and experience volatility more than the market, but return more over the coming decades. In other words, technology will continue to be high Beta in our view and not necessarily outperform on a risk-adjusted basis. Investors willing to make the risk-reward tradeoff could benefit greatly by overweighting technology with The Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT).

We lost many of the highflyers like Amazon and Facebook

In 2018, the largest industry sector reclassification in well over a decade occurred when the GICS, Global Industry Classification Standards, reclassified the Information Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Telecommunication Sector. Some of the notable movements occurred in the mega-cap FANG names among others. For example, Amazon (AMZN) moved from Information Technology to Consumer Discretionary and Facebook (FB) moved from Information Technology to Communication Services which was renamed from Telecommunication Services in 2018 as well. There were many companies which moved in 2018 as a result of the GICS reclassification. We think the change was inevitable as the majority of new companies considered themselves technology companies even if they simply used technology to operate their primary business and disrupt industries like communications, media, and retail. In the U.S., the Information technology sector went from a weighting of 23% to 19% as a result of the sector reclassification, while Communication Services went from 2% to 9%.

Source: MSCI

Breathtaking Performance Over The Past Decade

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF along with the technology sector overall returned an exceptional amount of money since 2009. If someone invested $10,000 in VGT in 2009, they would have just about $60,000 as of January 31st, a 600% or 6x return in 10 years. We believe these returns were a combination of the "golden age" that we referenced earlier where the Information Technology sector was old tech plus the catch-all bucket for disruption, and buying around the time of the market bottom. Investors should not expect anywhere near this level of performance over the next decade as the overall equity market in the U.S. is likely to have below-average returns given where we have come from and the challenges economically and geopolitically going forward.

Source: Vanguard

Valuation Is Not Bad

Historically, Information Technology companies have either been high-flying stocks with a nose-bleed valuation or boring, old technology that traded well below the overall market based on valuation. Now after years of seeing some of the mega-cap companies grow into their valuation and become larger parts of the market, are we in a good range for valuation today? According to YCharts, 63.49% of VGT is comprised of mega-cap stocks and 46% for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). With the median market capitalization for VGT being double that of VTI, we have seen the portfolio weightings for VGT become heavily concentrated at the higher end. Larger companies are often large for a reason and tend to be more profitable than smaller companies given their scale. So with that higher scale, we see VGT trade at only a 10% higher multiple than VTI, 19.8 vs. 18, while earning an almost 50% larger return on equity than VTI and growing earnings at a faster rate. All things being equal, companies with better financial metrics, such as return on equity, that grow faster than other companies tend to have higher PE ratios, which is why we believe that VGT is very reasonably priced compared to the market. With VGT any given underlying holding may have a high valuation; however, as of now, we think the overall ETF exposure is very reasonable for long-term investors concerned about overpaying.

Equity characteristics as of 01/31/2019 Information Tech ETF Total Stock Market ETF Number of stocks 320 3514 Median market cap $122.2 billion $67.4 billion Price/earnings ratio 19.8x 18.0x Price/book ratio 5.5x 2.9x Return on equity 22.60% 15.10% Earnings growth rate 11.50% 10.80%

Source: Vanguard

What new disruptors are being added to the sector?

With impressive companies going public all of the time and many of them earning the privilege of being added to the Information Technology sector, we think although the golden age has passed, there is a bright future ahead for VGT. One example is SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) that went public toward the end of 2017 and helps companies manage user access to sensitive internal systems. Companies like SailPoint are added to the index quite often. VGT's holders can benefit from the companies that do well rising in value and lifting the value of the ETF. With companies going public all of the time and many being added to the information technology index, we believe there is still plenty of opportunity for holders of VGT to benefit from the disruption in the future.

Conclusion

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a very fair, arguably cheap valuation relative to the overall market which contains slower growing and less profitable businesses. VGT will take in new technology disruptors as they go public, allowing for the possibility of tremendous upside for long-term investors. We think this combination will lead to VGT outperforming the overall market over the longer term. We think long-term investors should strongly consider overweighting technology and using VGT as it is the best ETF to do so.

