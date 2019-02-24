How Domino's Really Makes Its Money

Royalty fees just part of the picture, as its Supply Chain division generates over half of the company's sales.

For a pizza chain, Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) sports a relatively high P/E ratio as investors are betting the company will continue to post strong same-store sales growth while opening a significant amount of new stores in both domestic and overseas markets. That combination creates a powerful growth catalyst for Domino’s Pizza Inc., which primarily seeks to reward investors with capital appreciation upside in light of its relatively low 1% dividend yield as of this writing. In this piece, I will cover how Domino’s Pizza Inc. really makes its money and why system-wide sales growth is essential to its financial performance. Let’s dig in.

Source: Domino's Pizza Inc.

Domestic overview

The pizza chain’s domestic division is split between company-owned stores and stores owned by franchisees. At the end of 2018, Domino’s American operations consisted of 390 company-owned stores and almost 5,500 franchised stores. Domino's notes that those franchised stores are "owned and operated by 793 independent U.S. franchisees."

Franchisees usually enter into ten-year agreements with Domino’s that come with extension clauses, and generally speaking, those franchisees pay a 5.5% royalty fee to the company based on sales. Also, Domino’s notes that “our U.S. stores currently contribute 6% of their sales to fund national marketing and advertising campaigns,” which is an essential part of doing business as a pizza chain. In 2018, this division generated $1.3 billion, or 37% of Domino’s annual revenue.

Its company-owned stores posted 4.8% same-store sales growth in 2018, down from 8.7% in 2017. Domestic franchised locations posted 6.8% same-store sales growth last year, down from 7.6% the prior year. Combined, Domino’s domestic division generated 6.6% same-store sales growth in 2018, down from 7.7% in 2017. While same-store sales growth is modestly slowing down, that metric remained quite strong last year, a sign of Domino's strong sales performance in its biggest market.

As Domino’s opened 258 net new domestic locations last year, which increased its domestic store count by 5%, system-wide domestic sales climbed by 11.2% in 2018 (up from 11.1% in 2017). System-wide sales means sales across the entire brand, with Domino's being entitled to a slice of that revenue under its royalty fee agreements.

Management is targeting 3-6% annual same-store sales growth at its domestic division through the mid-2020s, which will depend in large part on the firm's digital investments and the effectiveness of its advertising budget. What the company wants to communicate is that growth will come not just from new store openings, but organic opportunities as well, namely same-store sales growth and expanding into new markets overseas.

International overview

Domino’s international business primarily consists of ‘master franchise agreements’ that usually grant large commercial-sized entities “exclusive rights to develop and sub-franchise stores and the right to operate supply chain centers in particular geographic areas.” Those agreements tend to run for ten-year terms with extension clauses.

Generally, Domino’s requires the master franchisee to open a certain number of stores in an agreed upon time frame. Domino's often collects a fee for each new store opened, along with a royalty fee based on a percentage of sales. That fee averaged 3% of sales in 2018 for its international division, which was considerably lower than its domestic royalty fee on a percentage basis.

At the end of last year, Domino’s international footprint consisted of over 10,000 locations. India and the U.K. each had over 1,000 stores, with Domino’s also maintaining a significant presence in Mexico, Australia, Japan, Turkey, Canada, South Korea, France and Germany. $225 million of Domino’s revenue last year, equal to 6% of its annual sales, was generated from royalty fees received from its international division.

The company posted 10.4% international revenue growth excluding foreign change headwinds last year, or 9.9% when including that negative impact. Domino’s international sales growth was largely due to 800 net new international store openings last year, good for 9% growth in its international store count.

Excluding the impact of forex movements, Domino’s international same-store sales grew by 3.5% in 2018, up from 3.4% in 2017. However, note that forex headwinds have been quite material for many American companies with international footprints (those who generate a large portion of their sales in non-US currency, so almost all firms excluding major commodity producers). Management is targeting long-term same-store sales target of 3-6% at its international division through the mid-2020s, but that will depend on the company’s ability to navigate fickle consumer trends. New store openings will be the other key growth driver.

Supply chain gains

Most of Domino’s revenue comes from its Supply Chain division, which generated $1.9 billion or 57% of its 2018 revenue. This excerpt from its 2018 10-K SEC filing does a good job summing up these operations:

“Our supply chain segment operates 19 regional dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers in the U.S., one thin crust manufacturing center, one vegetable processing center and one center providing equipment and supplies to our U.S. and certain international stores. We plan to continue investing in additional supply chain centers and capacity initiatives in the future. We also operate five dough manufacturing and food supply chain centers in Canada. Our supply chain segment leases a fleet of more than 800 tractors and trailers… Our centers produce fresh dough and purchase, receive, store and deliver quality food and other complementary items to our U.S. stores and most of our Canadian franchised stores. We regularly supply over 6,300 stores with various food and supplies. Our supply chain segment made approximately 766,000 full-service deliveries in 2018 or approximately 2.5 deliveries per store per week, and we produced over 573 million pounds of fresh dough during 2018.”

Readers should note that as over half of its sales are generated from Domino’s Supply Chain division, attempting to grow is about far more than simply trying to extract additional royalty fees. By that I mean system-wide sales growth needs to be strong, as that is indicative of strong demand for Domino’s products which in turn drives sales growth at its Supply Chain division. Digging deeper into that, if Domino’s was experiencing a decline in its system-wide sales, trying to increase the royalty rate it receives from franchisees would only offset a portion of the pain due to weaker Supply Chain performance.

Strong same-store sales growth encourages new franchisees to get onboard, existing franchises to expand, and most importantly maintains Domino’s relevance in an industry prone to quick changes. Achieving same-store sales growth isn’t easy, but the firm delivered solid performance on that front last year. Another excerpt from Domino's 2018 10-K filing:

"We believe our franchisees voluntarily choose to obtain food, supplies and equipment from us because we offer the most efficient, convenient and cost effective alternative, while also offering both quality and consistency. Our supply chain segment offers profit-sharing arrangements to franchisees who purchase all of their food for their stores from our centers. These profit-sharing arrangements generally offer participating franchisees and Company owned stores with 50% (or a higher percentage in the case of Company-owned stores and certain franchisees who operate a larger number of stores) of their regional supply chain center’s pre-tax profits. We believe these arrangements strengthen our ties and provide aligned benefits with franchisees."

While Domino’s Q4 2018 same-store sales growth missed guidance, keep in mind that its stock price performance over a three-day period isn’t indicative of terrible operational performance. Domino’s stock was priced to perfection, so when the company missed very optimistic targets, the stock fell. Back in early-2015, Domino’s stock traded below $100 and as of this writing now trades over $260 per share.

Final thoughts

Domino’s Pizza Inc. has a long growth runway ahead of it, but when priced for perfection, any hiccups along that journey will cause the kinds of large sell-offs witnessed on February 21, 2019. Its international royalty rates remain quite low, offering Domino’s Pizza Inc. an opportunity to boost its margins in the future if management is able to steadily increase those rates over time (as contracts expire and larger franchisees become more financially successful). It will be interesting to see how Domino's Pizza Inc.'s journey plays out. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.