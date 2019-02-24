Huge Fed Unwind Clouds Trek To New Highs For Equity ETFs

The Russell 2000 ETF is between its annual pivot at $157.49 and its quarterly risky level at $160.93 with the all-time high at $173.39.

The transports ETF is below its quarterly and annual risky levels at $195.81 and $196.35, respectively, with the all-time high at $209.43.

The QQQ ETF is above its annual and semiannual pivots at $169.27 and $167.53, respectively, with its all-time high at $187.53.

The Diamonds ETF is above my annual pivot at $257.94 with the all-time intraday high in sight at $269.28.

Today, I show the daily charts with their key technical levels.

SURPRISE! The Fed drained $47 billion from its balance sheet during the week ended Feb. 20.

Last week we heard dovish comments from Fed officials and from FOMC minutes released on Wednesday, Feb. 20. I thought that the federal funds rate at 2.25% to 2.50% was the new normal, but now the consensus is that it’s above normal which opens the possibility of a Fed rate cut. I have been saying that the FOMC would not raise or lower the funds rate in 2019 and I will stay with this opinion.

A week ago, the FOMC increased the Fed’s balance sheet by $2 billion to $4.028 trillion on Feb. 13. Now on Feb. 20, the balance sheet was marked at $3.981 trillion for an unwinding of $47 billion on the week. The balance sheet is now down $519 billion from $4.5 trillion where it is at the end of September 2017. Based upon Fed comments from last week, the Fed wants to continue to unwind the balance sheet until later this year. I believe that they were aggressive last week because they felt they could be given market strength. If investors become concerned, the push to new highs could be aborted.

Here’s Today’s Scorecard

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Diamonds ETF is above its 200-day simple moving average at $250.76 and its annual pivot at $257.94. DIA set its all-time intraday high of $269.28 on Oct. 3 and is just 3.4% below that level. DIA is 19.9% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26. Remember that Dec. 6 was a “key reversal” as the close was above the Dec. 24 high.

The weekly chart for Diamonds is positive, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $250.66. DIA is well above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $209.61. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 75.66 last week, up from 67.68 on Feb. 15. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $243.47 and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly and quarterly risky levels at $269.38 and $270.43, respectively. DIA is above my annual pivot at $257.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The Spiders ETF is above its 200-day SMA at $274.50. SPY set its all-time intraday high of $293.94 on Sept. 21 and is 5% below that level. SPY is 19.4% above its 2018 low of $233.76 set on Dec. 26. Remember that Dec. 6 was a “key reversal” as the close was above the Dec. 24 high.

The weekly chart for Spiders is positive, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $269.66. SPY is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $237.09 after this average held at $234.71 during the week of Dec. 28. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 75.35 last week, up from 68.11 on Feb. 15. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $266.14 and reduce holdings on strength to my annual risky level at $285.86. My weekly and quarterly risky levels are $290.03 and $292.16, respectively.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The QQQ ETF is above its 200-day SMA at $172.06. QQQ set its all-time intraday high of $187.53 on Oct. 1 and is now 7.8% below this level. QQQ is 20.5% above its 2018 low of $143.46 set on Dec. 24.

The weekly chart for QQQs remains positive, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $167.16. QQQ is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $136.01. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 77.41 last week, up from 69.76 on Feb. 15. Buy weakness to my annual and semiannual value levels at $169.27 and $167.53, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my weekly and quarterly risky levels at $180.62 and $192.04, respectively.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

IYT is just above its 200-day SMA at $190.29. The transports ETF set its all-time intraday high of $209.43 on Sept. 14, and 8.9% below the high. IYT is 22.9% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24. Note how my semiannual value level at $159.81 held as a buying opportunity as 2019 began.

The weekly chart for IYT remains positive, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $182.86. The ETF is above its 200-week simple moving average or “reversion to the mean” at $164.75. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 61.40 last week, up from 54.64 on Feb. 15. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $159.63 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly, annual and weekly risky levels at $195.81, $196.35 and $202.80, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

IWM is on the cusp of its 200-day SMA at $157.90 and my annual pivot at $157.49. This ETF set its all-time intraday high of $173.39 on Aug. 31 and is now 8.8% below this level. IWM is 25.7% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26.

The weekly chart for IWM remains positive, with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $150.10. The ETF is above its 200-week SMA or “reversion to the mean” at $135.58. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 78.02 last week, up from 69.80 on Feb. 15. Buy weakness to my semiannual value level at $149.77 and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and weekly risky levels at $160.93 and $166.82, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.