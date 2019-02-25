Dividend Increases: February 18-22, 2019 (Part 2: Real Estate And Utilities Sectors)

Monitoring dividend increases is a way to find interesting candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly raise their dividend payments show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

Part 1 covered dividend increases announced for stocks in the Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors. Part 3 will cover the remaining sectors.

Continuing with this past week's dividend increases, Part 2 covers stocks in the Real Estate and Utilities sectors that will be paying higher dividends.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

In the last week, 27 companies that announced dividend increases passed these screens.

The following table provides a summary of increases announced for stocks in the Real Estate and Utilities sectors. See Part 1 for a summary of dividend increases of stocks in the Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary sectors. The upcoming Part 3 will cover the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Stocks I own are highlighted in the table.

Prologis (PLD)

PLD is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. The company owns and invests in properties and development projects in 19 countries. PLD leases modern distribution facilities to a diverse base of customers across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

PLD will pay a quarterly dividend of 53¢ per share, an increase of 10.42% over the previous quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 15. The ex-dividend date is March 14.

Sempra Energy (SRE)

SRE, an energy-services holding company, develops energy infrastructure, operates utilities, and provides related services. Operating through eight principal subsidiaries, the company serves customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, South America, Europe, and Asia. SRE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 8.10% to 96.75¢ per share. All shareholders of record on March 22 will receive the new dividend on April 15.

QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

QTS is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud, and fully managed services. The company owns, operates, and manages data centers in support of more than 1,000 leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities in North America. QTS was formally established in 2005.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 7.32% to 44¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 4 to shareholders of record on March 20. The ex-dividend date is March 19.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

DLR is a real-estate investment trust that owns, acquires, develops, and operates data centers. The company provides data center and colocations solutions to domestic and international tenants, including companies providing financial and information technology services. DLR was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco.

On February 21, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 6.93%. DLR will trade ex-dividend on March 14. The dividend is payable on March 29, to shareholders of record on March 15.

Xcel Energy (XEL)

Founded in 1909 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, XEL is an operating public utility engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and the transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. XEL generates electricity from coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydro, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recently, XEL increased its quarterly dividend from 38¢ per share to 40.5¢ per share, an increase of 6.58%. The dividend is payable on April 20 to shareholders of record on March 15.

National Health Investors (NHI)

NHI is a real estate investment trust that invests in income-producing health care properties in the long-term care and senior housing industries. The company specializes in financing healthcare real estate by sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mezzanine loans, and mortgage loans. NHI was formed in 1991 and is based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

On Tuesday, February 19, NHI increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 per share, an increase of 5.00%. The new dividend is payable on May 10 to shareholders of record on March 29. The ex-dividend date will be March 28.

Essex Property Trust (ESS)

ESS is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust operating in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Seattle metropolitan area. The company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops, and redevelops apartment communities and commercial properties. ESS was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

The board of directors of ESS has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.95 per share. The new dividend is 4.84% above the prior dividend of 186¢ per share. The stock will trade ex-dividend on March 28, and shareholders can expect to receive the new dividend on April 12.

Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

PEG is an energy holding company with operations in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of about 12,000 megawatts. PEG was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

The company announced a quarterly DIV increase of 4.44% to 47¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on March 29 to shareholders of record on March 8. The ex-dividend date is March 7.

Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

ROIC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. The company has a diverse portfolio of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the United States, anchored by national and regional supermarkets and drugstores. ROIC is based in San Diego, California.

Recently, ROIC increased its quarterly dividend to 19.8¢ per share, an increase of 1.54% over the prior dividend of 19.50¢ per share. All shareholders of record on March 14 will receive the new dividend on March 28.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, XEL, NHI, and PEG.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

XEL's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and above the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in XEL in January 2010 would have returned 13.3% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

NHI's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NHI in January 2010 would have returned 12.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

PEG's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in PEG in January 2010 would have returned 8.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table lists ex-dividend dates for stocks in the Real Estate and Utilities sectors only. See Part 1 and the upcoming Part 3 for coverage of the remaining sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: February 26-March 11, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Clearway Energy CWEN 5.48% $14.60 6 61.40% $0.80 02/28 03/15 Dominion Energy D 4.89% $75.05 16 8.20% $3.67 02/28 03/20 EPR Properties EPR 6.03% $74.67 9 6.60% $4.50 02/27 03/15 Eversource Energy ES 3.04% $70.30 20 6.60% $2.14 03/04 03/29 Evergy EVRG 3.93% $48.33 14 5.00% $1.90 03/01 03/20 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 7.32% $37.14 5 N/A $2.72 03/07 03/22 MGE Energy MGEE 2.02% $66.81 43 4.30% $1.35 02/28 03/15 NextEra Energy NEE 2.66% $188.13 24 11.00% $5.00 02/27 03/15 Realty Income O 3.88% $69.74 27 4.10% $2.71 02/28 03/15 Public Service Enterprise PEG 3.28% $57.30 7 4.60% $1.88 03/07 03/29 PPL PPL 5.21% $31.64 17 3.50% $1.65 03/07 04/01 Spire SR 3.02% $78.36 16 5.80% $2.37 03/08 04/02 STAG Industrial STAG 5.05% $28.29 9 3.90% $1.43 02/27 03/15 Weingarten Realty Investors WRI 5.36% $29.48 8 5.30% $1.58 03/07 03/15 Weyerhaeuser WY 5.21% $26.09 8 10.30% $1.36 02/28 03/22

Disclosure: I am/we are long XEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.