Cool Chart Industries Earnings Will Get Cooler

The 2019 forecast does not include orders for any large projects. That means 2019 has considerable upside potential depending upon the timing of large projects.

Chart Industries (GTLS) announced full-year earnings on Feb. 14 that more than doubled from the year before. Operations alone doubled profits and then there was a decent gain from the sale of a unit. Net income for the year was $2.83 per share versus $.91 per share in 2017 before dilution. Note that this management always has a hedge to offset the dilution effects, but that is not allowed to be reported with the income statement in the accounting world.

Operating Areas

Chart Industries is a smaller competitor of Air Products and Chemicals (APD) that services the natural gas business of the oil and gas industries. In addition, the company has diversified into the food and beverage industry (among other industries) to counter the effects of the highly cyclical order history of liquefied natural gas projects. In the last gas industry downturn (for these types of projects), orders actually dropped to zero for a time. Therefore, clearly the diversification is needed.

The company has storage products, air separation products, and various aids to transport "air" for example. In the food and beverage industry, there are products to supply carbon dioxide for sodas. This company even gets involved in the medical industry when liquefied gases are in demand. In short, if it involves gas or something related to gas, this company often has a product for your needs.

The Future

Now that the industry recovery for liquefied natural gas projects in the oil and gas industry is well underway, growth will inevitably slow as sales continue to increase. But the guidance for next year is still robust and the backlogs look healthy. This company tends to make at least one accretive acquisition per fiscal year. Sometimes those acquisitions brighten the future outlook considerably. Therefore, even though this stock is expensive by many conventional measures, it is likely to remain expensive in the future.

Source: Chart Industries Earnings and Supplementary Materials Release Fourth Quarter, 2018

Acquisitions have so far had the largest effect on the Energy & Chemicals segment. That is very typical in the history of this company. That rapidly growing segment tends to become the largest unit by far when the liquefied gas projects peak in the oil & gas industry.

Management also noted that the guidance for the new fiscal year contains an assumption of no orders from large projects. Therefore, an order for a large project received in the current year, even if it is not delivered until the next fiscal year could send this stock skyward (depending upon the size of the order of course).

This company generally acquires smaller companies to broaden the product line. Those smaller companies are usually allowed to continue operating on their own except that the sales is usually consolidated. Overlapping capabilities caused by acquisitions are usually not a concern because rapid growth usually means that all the capacity is needed.

Later, during the periodic industry downturns, consolidations will be done and obsolete products will be discontinued. Reorganizations of plants and plant product lines are relatively rare during this stage of the recovery.

To pay for these acquisitions, the company generally sells convertible bonds that convert about 20% above the stock price at the time of the offering. This typically enables the company to pay 1% or 2% on their bonds. As long as the recovery continues and the stock continues to rise on good news, the company will periodically force conversion of the bonds. Note that management also hedges to minimize the effects of these periodic dilutions.

Since management had not converted bonds lately so debt will be running a little high (more than $500 million), a product line was sold to help pay for the new acquisition.

Fiscal Year 2019

The incoming order rate did slow some in the fourth quarter. However, the new acquisition is expected to boost order activity in the new fiscal year.

Source: Chart Industries Earnings and Supplementary Materials Release Fourth Quarter, 2018

Management is currently expecting earnings in the new fiscal year to total about $2.60 per share. That represents a nearly 30% increase from the adjusted 2018 earnings per share of $2.02 (continuing operations excluding the sale gain). Chart will normally earn its fair share of the big project business shown above.

Generally, the order and production cycle is fairly long here. While orders from those large projects probably will not affect 2019 results materially, they could have a sizable impact on future fiscal years. This is one reason that the stock will probably not trade cheaply. Generally, the backlog and future prospects play a big part in the value of this stock. The list above shows plenty of reasons that the backlog will probably jump materially over the next fiscal year.

Note that Chart reported a gain on the sale of a division. This non-recurring gain will help support the goodwill valuation on the books. Oftentimes when investors see goodwill, they view it with suspicion. In this case, the assets were sold for more than the value on the books. That tends to point to a conservative goodwill valuation. It is not meant to be a cure all, however.

Summary

Cash flow increased dramatically in the past fiscal year and will probably take another large jump in the current fiscal year as growth slows. The beginning recovery caused working capital to soak up large amounts of cash generated as manufacturing activity rose. Also expect at least some of the convertible bonds to convert sometime in the new fiscal year. This company does hedge against the dilution caused by the conversion of the bonds as a general corporate policy.

In the past, when a downturn hit and caused the stock price to drop, the company simply refinanced the convertibles at a lower conversion price. This kept the interest expense very low.

Shareholders should expect an acquisition or two in the current fiscal year. This company has a very long history of growing the businesses by acquisition. The energy unit is the primary beneficiary of the acquisitions as a general rule. These acquisitions substitute in large measure the need for research and development. Though, the company does introduce its own new products from time to time.

In the meantime, the recovery should continue. The stock is now more than halfway towards some old cyclical highs set in the last cycle. Taking into account inflation since then and the effect of the acquisitions, this stock could well peak at $200 per share in the current cycle with earnings of at least $10 per share annually at the industry peak.

This company usually grows quickly during industry upswings and acquisitions generally provide an "air of excitement" surrounding the company. Therefore, this stock is unlikely to ever be a bargain, though it is extremely volatile. Dollar cost averaging may be the way to go for this stock or investors can wait for a bargain price to invest. Temporary bargains can happen during extreme periods of volatility or a relatively low year of order growth (on the way up). Right now, though, this company is firing on all cylinders.

Risks

The major risk is an unexpected downturn in orders due to a slowdown in oil and gas natural gas projects. Another major risk would be a lack of suitable acquisition candidates. A recovery can abort at any time for reasons currently unforeseen.

The balance sheet contains a fair amount of goodwill from the acquisitions. Usually that goodwill is justified by company profitability and the history of sales (the one this year resulted in a gain). However, there is always a chance that management could "lose its touch" and end up with losses and write-offs.

