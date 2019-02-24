No Need To Panic On Praluent Price Cut

If the two can get more deals like this, then the two can succeed despite (or because of) the price cut.

In a move that drew headlines galore last week, Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) decided to lower the cost of Praluent by a whopping 60%. This raised eyebrows because this drug was just recently approved by the FDA in September of 2018 and the companies spent hundreds of millions in research and development to get it through. Is this a blow to both companies or a strategic and bullish move?

Looking at the competitive landscape of cholesterol drugs like Praluent, the new medicine was definitely priced on the higher side before the cut. The reason behind the high price is that there is a significant difference in the manufacturing process between most other cholesterol drugs available and Praluent. Praluent and Repatha, its closest competitor made by Amgen (AMGN), are both PCSK9's which are complex biologics grown in living organisms that are expensive to manufacture. The other competitors are statins which are enzyme inhibitors that block the liver from producing cholesterol and can also help the body reabsorb cholesterol to minimize plaque buildup. The most common example is Lipitor, developed by Pfizer (PFE) way back in 2003.

According to GoodRx, which is an aggregator of drug prices based on various websites, Praluent was on the richer side as seen in the table below.

While the news of the price cut might seem shocking, there were numerous market developments that indirectly signaled this move. The first sign came in mid-2018 when Express Scripts (ESRX) made Praluent its exclusive PCSK9 for their 25 million clients contingent on low pricing and was on the heels of Regeneron and Sanofi publicly mentioning that they were discussing dropping the price back in September. During the fourth quarter of 2018, Amgen disclosed that they were dropping the price of Repatha to be more competitive with statins that were currently on the market. Upon doing their market research, the company found that within the US Medicare program people were leaving unfilled prescriptions of Repatha at the pharmacy 70% of the time. This is significantly above the industry average of 20% which sent off alarms within the company.

It should be noted that Medicare covers senior citizens, which are a price sensitive demographic and are a good indicator of price acceptance. Based on this study, Amgen cut their price by 60%, hence forcing Regeneron and Sanofi to cut their price by the same amount. Based on the list above these two drugs were helping to dramatically skew the average cost of drugs in this category, but based on a yearly cost around estimated to be about $5,850, would be a monthly cost of around $487.5 without the mention of any government assistance which would lower this even more.

The lower prices will force Regeneron and Sanofi to rely more on volume than margins which are needed in the high cholesterol market since it is a more mature/competitive market than others, with most drugs being available via generics. The difference between the newer complex biologics and the older statins are the lower mortality rates and a broader acceptance range of patients without the need to discontinue usage due to side effects like muscle pain.

Revenue-wise, Regeneron and Sanofi are in the very beginning stages of Praluent which works in their best interest because they can adjust for expectations. Other competitors have been able to pull in close to $2 billion a year in revenues which should be easy for them to do. Also, Regeneron and Sanofi will benefit from accounting changes in reporting of Research and Development costs for US GAAP and IFRS standards. These costs can now be capitalized instead of classed as expenses which will provide a boost to earnings, and for these drugs, they have already expensed the cost which should allow them to have decent margins on Praluent going forward. The news of the two having a captive market with Express Scripts opens the possibility of them being able to duplicate this effort with others and the price reduction will make the drug more palatable for consumers.

It might seem like consumers are the biggest winners at the expense of stockholders, but stockholders should not panic here. While these developments might seem mixed, both companies are in a good space to benefit from increased sales. Regeneron does not break out the sales from the collaboration, but as of right now this line item produces about 17% of total sales and has shown growth over the past four years.

Sanofi mentioned on its February 2019 earnings call that Praluent sales were up 51% which reflected the exclusivity agreement with Express Scripts, but the company did mention that rebates in 2019 are expected to have a negative impact on sales. While the tone from Sanofi might be tempered, if the companies can continue to gain exclusivity with providers and have a fill/leave rate around the industry average there is no reason why their sales in this product can't be strong.

Over the past 12 months, Regeneron has seen better returns in comparison to Sanofi, with the US market outperforming the European market disproportionately. For this year there is less differentiation, but the headwinds are less domestically than internationally which would bold well for Regeneron. Based on pure numbers, Praluent's success has a greater impact on Regeneron as it is a smaller company compared to Sanofi.

So while this news will have an impact on shareholders it depends on what agreements the companies can secure going forward. Based on the Express Scripts news in mid 2018, Regeneron and Sanofi can accomplish exclusive deals and if the companies can pull in one more of those with decent sales, it is hard to see why they cannot be competitive/successful in this venture going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.