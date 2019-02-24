Superior Energy Services Has Further Weakness In The Pressure Pumping Market

Superior Energy can fall further

Superior Energy Services (SPN) is an oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) provider. Its offerings include drilling products and services, onshore completion and workover services, production services, and technical solutions. I do not expect SPN to turn around in the short-to-medium-term. In the long-term, SPN can recover if the energy market environment improves and SPN continues to capture the international market share.

In the short-term, pricing pressure, lower pressure pumping asset utilization, and upstream producers’ capex budget curtailment can lead to an asset sale off or further write-off of SPN’s assets. On the other hand, led by an expected recovery in the upstream completion activity, Superior Energy Services can do well through the premium drill pipe sales, and hydraulic workover and snubbing capabilities enhancement. SPN looks to diversify in the international markets, which have shown resilience in recent times.

In the past year, Superior Energy Services’ stock price has dipped by 46%, while VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) declined by nearly 28%. OIH represents the oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) industry.

Negative drivers in SPN’s Q4 performance

SPN’s performance was less-than-impressive in the U.S. in Q4 2018. The U.S. onshore activity headwind in the completion market and lower demand for pressure pumping services affected the Q4 results adversely. The company’s aggregate revenues decreased by 6% in Q4 2018 compared to Q3 2018, while its adjusted loss per share deteriorated to $0.20 compared to a $0.14 loss per share a quarter ago. Several industry indicators went south in Q4. The West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price witnessed a 25% reduction during 2018. the growth in the DUC (drilled but uncompleted) wells (30% up) far exceeded the completed wells growth (10% up) in the key U.S. unconventional energy resources in 2018. This followed midstream infrastructure’s failure to keep up with the additional production coming into the market. This has led to what is known as the completion activity slowdown in the U.S.

As a result, SPN’s Onshore Completion and Workover services segment revenue declined by 14% in Q4 sequentially (quarter-over-quarter). Following the pressure pumping market demand softness, SPN is running pressure pumps having lower horsepower capacity, and are shifting away from the customer accounts which are not cash flow accretive. SPN’s Technical Solutions segment also had a weak Q4. The segment revenue decreased by 6% in Q4 compared to Q3 following a sharp fall in the Gulf of Mexico operations and lower utilization in Q4. However, a recovery in the Gulf of Mexico seems to be underway. In that region, SPN’s hydraulic workover and snubbing activity increased, while there was a steady demand for SPN’s premium drill pipe.

SPN’s pressure pumping assets can fall further

As demand for these services and products fell in Q4, the reduction in asset value resulted in $668.9 million goodwill impairment charge in the Onshore Completion and Workover and the Technical Solutions segments. Plus, the company recorded a $70.8 million decrease in the value of long-lived assets. Following the pricing pressure, lower upstream activity level, and lower utilization, SPN stacked rig fleets in Q4. Going forward, SPN can stack more fleets if it does not find the pricing economics are not in favor of running those profitably. In the Q4 earnings conference call, SPN’s management discussed,

We deployed a lot of capital into the fracturing business in 2017 and '18 to reactivate a fleet that was running 300,000 horsepower in mid-2016 to up to 750,000 horsepower. I see absolutely no reason for us to go wear out those assets and reduce the value of that capital investment for pricing levels that do not generate free cash flow for us. And so, although, we believe that pricing levels have reached somewhere close to a bottom in this first quarter, we need to see price improvement before we're going to be inspired to reactivate fleets. The fleet is in very good condition right now, and if we're going to deploy it, we need to be able to make money doing it.

Positive drivers in Q4

On the positive side, the U.S. energy production kept surging despite the weakness in the crude oil price. This reflected in the 17% climb in the U.S. rig count during the year. What’s more, the international upstream activity has steadied, as evidenced by the 2% rise in the global rig count in 2018. As a result, SPN’s Drilling Products and Services segment revenue increased by 6% in Q4 sequentially primarily because the completions activity in the Gulf of Mexico performed well. SPN’s Production Services segment, too, saw a 4% rise in revenue in Q4 compared to Q3. An increase in hydraulic workover and snubbing revenues offset weaknesses developed in SPN’s other service line.

Products that can drive SPN’s growth in 2019

Since the advent of horizontal drilling in the U.S. unconventional shales, the demand for the drill strings for the longer laterals and more complex wells has been going up. As a result, SPN has invested in developing its premium drill pipe business. For pressure pumping projects with a capacity of over 20,000 psi, SPN is working on several such projects that are expected to start in 2020. The company plans to invest capital in Asia-Pacific for the projects in Malaysia, Brunei, India, Thailand, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. It also plans to establish permanent operations in Mexico in 2019.

The other product category that is likely to see higher demand in 2019 is the bottom hole assembly business as a result of expected completion activity recovery by the second half of 2019 and increasing well complexity. Lateral length extension in U.S. horizontal wells would result in increased demand for SPN’s Stabil Drill. So, the company is doubling its capital allocation for Stabil Drill in 2019 compared to 2018. Following higher capex allocation, SPN will expand its drill collars, stabilizers, shock subs, hole openers, agitators, and drilling jars offerings.

SPN’s FY2019 outlook

Superior Energy’s premium drill pipe will continue to be its primary growth driver. Besides that, its management has identified the areas where it sees growth prospect and the areas that can become its concerns. Its management does not expect pressure pumping units to increase in the first half of FY2019 compared to the Q4-2018 level because the completion activity headwind is likely to continue during this period. This will keep demand for pressure pumping services pressured. However, the management does expect demand for the hydraulic workover and snubbing capabilities to improve because the management believes these can gradually replace the coiled tubing solutions. On top of this, SPN also sees opportunities in water handling and transfer business. The unconventional reservoir development has created opportunities for the fluid management business. In the Q4 2018 earnings conference call, SPN’s management commented,

So we had a strong year in our Drilling Products and Services segment predominantly in premium drill pipe. A good mix of completions work, which -- actually we're expecting a good mix of completion work on the premium drill pipe side in 2019 as well.

SPN’s aims to improve cash flows

In FY2018, SPN generated $165 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was a 71% increase over the CFO in FY2017. Despite a steep deterioration in the company’s working capital, SPN’s CFO improved via a 13.6% rise in revenues in FY2018 compared to the prior year.

In FY2018, the company spent $221.3 million in capex. So, its free cash flow was negative in FY2018 (as capex exceeded its CFO). One of SPN’s primary objectives is to generate free cash flow, which can improve SPN’s capital structure (by reducing debt). With that objective, in FY2019, SPN plans to reduce its capex by 20% to 25% in FY2019 compared to the FY2018 level. A majority of the capex would be spent on premium drill pipe, Stabil Drill, and the international production services and on various contracts. SPN may also look to sell assets to improve cash flows. Regarding this, SPN’s management commented in the Q4 call,

It's been -- we had some pretty good interest in activity that was taken place in kind of the second half, I guess late Q3 and early Q4. And then with oil prices declining the way that they did and as capital markets under strain in December, some of those conversations slowed down. But I mean -- I think conditions are improving. I would expect as 2019 progresses that we continue to engage in some of those discussions.

SPN’s debt-to-equity ratio (2.0x) is higher than its peers’ average of 0.8x. Oceaneering International (OII) and McDermott International (MDR) have lower leverage (0.51x and 0.64x, respectively). Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) has not debt.

What does SPN’s relative valuation say?

Superior Energy Services is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 5.6x. According to sell-side analysts’ estimates pulled from Thomson Reuters, SPN’s forward EV/EBITDA multiple is ~6.0x. Between FY2013 and FY2018, SPN’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 19.4x. So, SPN is currently trading at a discount to its past six-year average.

Superior Energy Services’ forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion is in contrast to the industry peers’ average multiple compression. This is because the sell-side analysts expect SPN’s EBITDA to decline as opposed to the peers’ average EBITDA rise in the next four quarters. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. SPN’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers’ (OII, DRQ, and MDR) average of 7.7x.

Analysts’ rating on SPN

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, nine sell-side analysts rated SPN a "buy" in February (includes strong buys), while ten recommended a hold. Five of the sell-side analysts rated SPN a “sell”. The analysts’ consensus target price for SPN is $6.12, which at SPN’s current price yields ~17% returns.

What’s the take on SPN?

In the short-term, the excess supply of OFS products and services in the market has led to pricing pressure and lower utilization for SPN’s assets. The recent weakness in the crude oil price has made many producers re-assess the situation and may opt for capex budget curtailment. Lower demand for hydraulic fracturing activity and pressure pumping services can result in further asset write-offs, as the energy producers pause committing big on capex.

On the other hand, led by an expected recovery in the upstream completion activity in the medium-to-long term, Superior Energy Services can do well in premium drill pipe, bottom hole assemblies, and fluid management services. Hydraulic workover and snubbing capabilities improvement can drive SPN’s growth. Also, SPN looks to depend on the international markets, which have shown resilience in recent times.

In this scenario, SPN plans to reduce its capex to improve free cash flow. The company’s balance sheet is also leveraged. I do not expect SPN to turn around in the short-to-medium-term. In the long-term, SPN can recover if the energy market environment improves and SPN continues to capture international market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.