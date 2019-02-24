SHY: What Are The Prospects For Short-Term Treasuries?

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) had been rallying since November 2018, amid increasing expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hiking cycle. The diminishing interest rate risk encouraged investors to pile into short-term treasuries. Though since the start of this year it has mostly been moving sideways. Let us assess the latest developments to gauge the direction of the ETF going forward.

Prospectus Review:

The SHY ETF has an objective to provide investors with exposure to the 'front end' of the yield curve, by tracking the ICE U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year Bond Index. More specifically, the fund holds US Treasuries with maturities between one year and 3 years. This makes the ETF a good investment/trading vehicle for those who want to bet on near-term interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve.

The top 10 holdings of the fund include:

Risk Note from the SHY prospectus:

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment results will have a high degree of correlation to those of the Underlying Index or that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Market disruptions and regulatory restrictions could have an adverse effect on the Fund's ability to adjust its exposure to the required levels in order to track the underlying index.

The data below from the iShares website reflects the tracking differences between the SHY ETF and the underlying benchmark:

The reason I have chosen this ETF is because its strategy involves offering exposure to shorter-term bonds only that are likely to react sensitively to near-term interest rate moves by the Fed. Given that the Fed's near-term moves are highly followed at the moment in anticipation of more dovishness, I believe this is a very interesting ETF to keep on the radar. The fund's holdings only include bonds with maturities between 1 and 3 years and, thereby, making it a good investment/trading vehicle for those who want to bet on the front end of the yield curve only.

Moreover, out of all the ETFs that offer exposure to short-term Treasuries, this ETF has the highest Assets Under Management (AUM), currently standing at around $18 billion, according to data from ETFdb.com. I consider AUM as a good indicator for how successful the fund has been in implementing its strategy to deliver on its objectives for investors. The higher its AUM, the more investors have allocated their capital towards the fund due to effective management. Moreover, it also has one of the highest average daily trading volumes, currently at 2.8 million. Hence, this means that the ETF has a relatively healthy level of liquidity. This is a good indicator for how easily investors can buy and sell shares in the ETF. Therefore, the higher the trading volume, the lower the liquidity risks.

Fed members remain dovish

Several Fed members have been issuing dovish statements lately, and one of them includes James Bullard. On Feb. 21, 2019, Bullard stated that he felt the Fed had gone too far with their rates hikes already, and that he sees both the rate hiking process and balance sheet unwinding process ending this year. While several Fed members have expressed support to end shrinking the balance sheet in 2019, Bullard self-admittedly is one of the very members that feels rates have gone too far. Nevertheless, the fact that such an extreme dove is a voting member of the FOMC is a positive for treasury investors.

While dovish statements from Bullard are no surprise, given that he had been expressing his dovishness for a long time, what is more encouraging is that members such as John Williams, who had previously been relatively hawkish, have now also turned very dovish.

CNBC reported that:

New York Fed President John Williams said he was comfortable with the level U.S. interest rates are at now, and sees no need to raise them again unless growth or inflation shift to an unexpectedly higher gear.

Given that the outlook for economic growth and inflation continue to weaken, the chances of Williams being on board to further raise interest rates seem to be narrowing. Moreover, he also claimed that rates are currently at the lower end of the range considered neutral according to him. While this is less dovish than Bullard’s perspective of rates being raised too far already, Williams also certainly does not feel the need to continue raising rates, unless evidently required. This widespread dovishness among Fed members bodes well for short-term treasury investors, as lower yields help drive up the inversely correlated bond prices.

Economic conditions continue to weaken

While the possibility of a recession over the next year is highly debated among economists and experts, one thing everyone agrees upon is that the US economy will inevitably be slowing down this year. While labor market conditions have been relatively robust, other economic indicators are signalling worsening economic conditions ahead.

Furthermore, one of the most highly followed economic indicators followed by the Federal Reserve and institutional investors including Jeffrey Gundlach, is the US Conference Board’s Leading Economic Indicator (LEI). This indicator provides an average of 10 different economic indicators, and is used to determine turning points in economic conditions. Once this indicator peaks, a recession is usually followed by around 13 months later on average. The latest reading released on Feb. 21, 2019 for January reflected a decline of 0.1% to 111.3. This reinforced the belief that the indicator had actually peaked in September 2018 at 111.9, in which case a recession is anticipated at some point of the end of the year.

Some argue that the government shutdown played a major role in pushing this indicator lower in January, and that economic conditions are actually not that bad. Although investors should also keep in mind that one of the 10 economic indicators used to produce the LEI reading is the performance of the S&P 500, which had rallied very strongly during the month of January. Hence, despite strong stock market performance last month, the indicator still ended up in negative territory, which exhibits just how much weakness other economic indicators had reflected in January.

Therefore, as economic conditions continue to weaken, the chances of the Fed being able to continue raising rates on the back of strong economic performance look slim. Therefore, interest rate risk remains subdued for short-term treasuries.

Bottom Line

Fed members are turning increasingly dovish on monetary policy in 2019, including former hawks such as John Williams. Simultaneously, economic conditions continue to portray weakness in the US, which should further discourage Fed members from further raising rates over the near term. Therefore, as interest rate risk remains diminished, it should provide support to short-term treasury prices as yields remain suppressed, and therefore support the SHY ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SHY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.