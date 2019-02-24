Supreme: Solid Earnings But Time Is Running Out

We think the upside is limited for Supreme as its existing leadership position will face challenges once the market moves towards value-added products in the next 12-16 months.

Supreme does not appear to have made much progress on the development of edibles and beverage products.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Supreme Cannabis (OTCQX:SPRWF) reported results for the three months ended on December 31, 2018. The news was buried under the headlines of Canopy and Aurora's quarterly results but we think Supreme deserves more attention as it continues to execute on a solid business plan. However, the company has only aspired to become a leading B2B player within the Canadian market which limited its imagination and long-term potential. We continue to believe there are better opportunities within the Canadian market despite the slow and steady at Supreme.

F2019 Q2 Review

For the quarter that ended in December, Supreme reported sales of $7.7 million which represented a 50% jump from last quarter. The jump in sales came from shipments to six Canadian provinces as legalization began on October 17, 2018. Supreme continues to position itself as a B2B supplier in both the medical and recreational markets. Supreme is currently one of the top 10 licensed producers in Canada by revenue and we expect continued revenue growth as production ramps up in the coming quarters.

During the last quarter, total production costs came in at $4.0 million which implies a gross margin of 48%. Supreme's margin appears to be middle of the pack considering 52% at Aurora (ACB), 22% at Canopy (CGC), 47% at Aphria (APHA), and 50% at HEXO (HEXO).

In October 2018, Supreme raised $100 million back through the issuance of convertible debentures. The debentures bear an interest rate of 6.0% and can be redeemed at a conversion price of $2.45. Supreme had $92 million of cash available at the end of 2018 which should provide ample room for growth and implies a minimum need for additional capital raise in the near-term.

Recent Developments

Despite the success in wholesale cannabis sales, Supreme does not currently have any oil products and it only recently contracted with Medipharm (otcpk:MLCPF) to outsource its oil extraction operations. We expect Supreme to continue expanding its product offerings and the introduction of oil products could help enhance its average selling prices and profitability.

Supreme has also been trying to ramp up its production capacity as it received Health Canada approval for another 30,000 sq ft of growing space. So far, Supreme has a total licensed production space of 120,000 sq ft and annual production of 17,500 kg. Supreme is expecting a total estimated annual capacity of 50,000 kg per year once all growing rooms are licensed within its Ontario-based facility with a design capacity of 440,000 sq ft.

In November 2018, Supreme acquired Bayfield Strategy, a Canadian PR firm, for $2 million in shares. Honestly, we were initially confused by this small acquisition but it became apparent that most likely Supreme just wanted to acquire the talent at Bayfield. The founder of Bayfield, Riyaz Lalani, joined Supreme as Chief Corporate Officier which we think does make sense given his background in corporate advisory within the Canadian business community.

We think Supreme is shaping up to become a formidable player in the Canadian cannabis market as its reach increased to 8 provinces after New Brunswick and Saskatchewan signed up for its supplies. By now, Supreme has access to all Canadian provinces except Quebec and Newfoundland. Supreme has established the necessary sales and distribution channel to enable its products to reach Canadian consumers from coast to coast.

However, despite the solid execution on its existing business plan, Supreme has been more "boring" than other companies in terms of their business strategy. Supreme previously invested in a small Lesotho licensed producer but that's the only international exposure it has. Additionally, the company has not launched any cannabis oil products not to mention its ability to launch edibles and beverages should the market become legal within the next 12-16 months based on current government proposals. Our caution stems from Supreme's positioning as a domestic small-scale grower and its slow progress in preparing for the value-adding product categories (edibles/beverages).

Looking Ahead

Supreme reported a solid quarter from a revenue and gross margin perspective. The company is well-capitalized with ample cash to fund its near-term investments. However, we think the upside is limited for Supreme as the company has been slow to position itself for the upcoming legalization of edibles and beverages. The domestic Canadian market will be dominated by value-added products as dried buds supplies catch up. We think Supreme needs to accelerate its developments of oil and other product categories in order to maintain its momentum. As we stated in our top 2019 cannabis picks, we think the best way to invest in the Canadian cannabis sector is through a combination of the larger players as they are insulated from the potential oversupply and better positioned for adjacent product categories.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.