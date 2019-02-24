Solar Edge - Growth Takes An Unexpected Turn

Also for the first time, the future outlook of SolarEdge is cloudy. The three acquisitions are seemingly correlated businesses but how much value or synergies can be executed is unclear.

For the first time, the company has debt: $21M related to the Kokam acquisition, and is expected to issue more in Korea.

Investment thesis

We first covered Solar Edge (SEDG) in April 2017. At that time, we found the company, along with First Solar (FSLR), to be compelling buys in a difficult solar market. Despite Q3 and Q4 results still showing strong operations, acquisitions announced during these two quarters have been somewhat perplexing. A clear bullish investment case in the company has weakened.

Q4 and FY2018 debrief

FY2018 was a strong year as the company continued to take market share. Its long-term goal of a 50-50 market diversification among US and non-US has been met; now it wants to lay the foundation for non-the solar product market. So the strategic direction is taking a turn in Q4. We will come to this as we discuss the impact of the three acquisitions.

Essentially, FY2018 wrapped up on a low due to an average Q4 performance. Record revenue and the high number of optimizers and inverters shipped were all vanity stats. The truth under these numbers was the big drops in gross and operating margins. Then, we have the prospect of heightened CAPEX and OpEx due to the three acquisitions.

Source: SEDG, Q4’18 presentation slides

Margins dropped

Gross margins saw a significant drop to 30.2% from 37.5% compared to Q4 last year.

Source: SEDG, Q4’18 presentation slides

Operating margins also dropped to 9.3% from 18.3%. The reasons given were ‘technical.’

The majority of this margin decrease is technically in essence. Approximately 60 basis points of the decrease are related to the newly imposed tariffs. As mentioned before, we have increased prices on our products, and as such from a nominal standpoint our profitability remains stable.

However, we suspect that the huge drop was also due to the lower gross margin on non-solar activities which was just 5.3%. Moreover, we see that the company is facing higher product defects and higher customer support costs.

[…] a bit higher percentage of replacement that we do and basically a big portion of cost that is coming to improve the service we give to customers. Increased amount of people we have in the field that can actually support people in their own installations. Guy Sella, Q4’18 CC

Source: SEDG, Q4’18 presentation slides

These could be a longer-term problem and we are less optimistic than the management that margins will go back to the high level by the end of 2019.

[…] trying to cover your last point, I believe that within two quarters we will come back to something in the same range of percentage as we had in the previous couple years. Guy Sella, Q4’18 CC

Finally, going forward we believe that CAPEX will be higher than the current quarterly level of $9M. There will be additional spends for the second manufacturing site in Asia to address US tariffs. Then there will be alignment spends for the three acquisitions, which bring us to the next section.

Impact of Acquisitions

Solar Edge generates revenue mainly from the sale of power optimizers, inverters and cloud-based monitoring services to distributors, installers and PV module manufacturers.

In July 2018, the company acquired Gamatronic Electronic Industries, an uninterrupted power supply (NYSE:UPS), for $11M. Then in October 2018, the company acquired Kokam, a battery solution business, for$88M. Then in February 2018, it acquired SMRE, a provider of integrated powertrain technology and electronics for the e-mobility market for $77M.The acquisitions marked a turn in the strategy of the company and will lay the foundations for our non-solar future growth. The potential is very high, but all of them require investment. In the words of Guy Sella,

[…] while these very important acquisitions are still small, dilutive and will of course require substantial investments both in resources and infrastructure, in the next few years, we expect that the main driver for revenue and profitability will remain the solar products.

Thus, in the short-term, they are unlikely to add significant revenues. However, we expect to see a moderate amount of CAPEX to expand supply in Kokam’s factory, and OpEx in SMRE.

[…] the overall capacity of the Kokam factory is smaller than the needs that we already see right now, and we forecast for the years to come as the solar plus storage is -- demand is increasing all the time. And as such, we will need to do some expansion. Ronen Faier, Q4’18 CC (emphasis ours)

Interestingly some of the machines required for Kokam’s factory expansion will be built in-house by the third acquisition, SMRE. Additionally, debts in the tens of millions could be issued in Korea to fund for the expansion.

Finally, SMRE, will contribute little in terms of revenue, but add between €2 million to €2.5 million in Q1’19 to OpEx.

To summarise, CAPEX will increase by at least around $10M, funded by debts issue in Korea. SMRE will add around €2M to operating expense.

Still cheap but no longer debt free

We were bullish of SEDG partly because it had a pristine balance sheet. However, it is no longer debt free, ending the five-year status dating back to Q2 2014. It now holds a liquidity cushion of $392M in cash and short-term investments, a drop by $100M from the prior quarter due to the acquisition of Kokam shares.

The cash accumulation is nothing short of stellar given it grew 50% on average in the last six quarters. Moreover, it is trading at just over 13x FCF ($150M FCF FY2018, vs. $1.9B market cap). Based on this valuation number, investors looking for growth should not look at FAANGs; the best growth value deal is right here.

Final words

For a long time, SEDG has performed well in challenging market conditions. Its average growth in the last seven quarters since we last covered is 40%. Meanwhile, the growth was funded entirely by recurring cash flow.

Nevertheless, as the first part of the report discussed, the all more concern issue is the decline in consolidated gross margin. We believe the next several quarters will be around the 30% range, 20% weaker compared to the past few years and also 7% off the long-term goal’s level.

Finally, the company has completed three acquisitions in the past six months, all small but seemingly unrelated to the core business. There hasn’t been enough time and insightful financial disclosures to understand how these three will impact the future of the company. What is clear is that higher investments will be required to get these businesses running. For now, we are yet to understand the strategic intention so even with the cheap valuation; we will take a stance of ‘wait and see.’ As Guy Sella said in Q3’18 as the M&A activities kicked off

We think it's not a matter of the metrics; it's more a matter of the strategic. Guy Sella, SEDG Q3 earnings call

