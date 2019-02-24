The Fed Mentioned 'Volatility' 9 Times In Latest FOMC Meeting Minutes

Volatility in financial markets has increased over the past several months, which could be playing a role in further slowing economic conditions.

Volatility is back. After a long period of abnormally low volatility, it has now returned to impair the Fed’s outlook for the future path of monetary policy. There was a notable increase in the number of times the Fed mentioned the word ‘volatility’ in its latest FOMC meeting minutes, indicating that it has played a meaningful role in encouraging the Fed to turn more dovish lately. This article explores how persistent volatility this year could continue to discourage the Fed from turning hawkish again.

What is volatility and the VIX?

Volatility measures the dispersion in returns from a particular financial security or market index. The CBOE Volatility Index, or VIX, is the most popular indicator used to track volatility, and it reflects the market’s anticipation of volatility over the next 30 days.

According to Randy Warren, CEO of Warren Financial:

The higher the number of the VIX, the more fear in the marketplace about a potential crash. During times of low volatility, the VIX tends to hover between 10 and 15; a number in the mid-20s indicates mild/moderate concern, the 30s implies fear of a sharp and significant drop; the 40s represents a panic state.

The chart below demonstrates how volatility had spiked back in Q4 2018 and reached as high as 36 in late December, reflecting heightened fear among market participants.

Why the Fed is concerned

Volatility has various negative impacts on the overall economy. Firstly, equity price declines and increased fears of stock market crashes (as represented by volatility) curb consumer sentiment and spending as it has a negative wealth effect. A falling stock market deteriorates the values of investment portfolios, which discourages consumers to spend, as they feel less wealthy and optimistic. This lower consumer spending negatively impacts business earnings. Moreover, higher volatility also hurts business sentiment. Declining values of financial assets makes businesses less willing to engage in capital expenditure amid concerns that market values of any assets they invest in will suffer and returns from such assets will also be curtailed, as a result of negative developments in equity markets. This lower expenditure both on a consumer and business level leads to slowing economic growth. In fact, recent business surveys have fallen into negative territory, as fears of economic contraction are mounting among businesses.

The slowdown in economic conditions accompanied by a simultaneous increase in equity market volatility has made Fed members nervous about the outlook for the economy, and hence has induced greater uncertainty regarding the path forward for monetary policy. The Fed mentioned the word ‘volatility’ nine times in its minutes from the latest FOMC meeting in January 2019. This marked a significant increase from its minutes in August 2018 when they only mentioned the word once, and from minutes in September 2018, when they only mentioned it twice. The spike in volatility late last year has certainly induced fear among Fed members and has discouraged them from maintaining a hawkish monetary policy stance coming into 2019.

The January Fed minutes read:

Financial markets were quite volatile over the intermeeting period. Market participants pointed to a number of factors as contributing to the heightened volatility and sustained declines in risk asset prices and interest rates over recent months including a weaker outlook and greater uncertainties for foreign economies (particularly for Europe and China), perceptions of greater policy risks, and the partial shutdown of the federal government. Against this backdrop, market participants appeared to interpret FOMC communications at the time of the December meeting as not fully appreciating the tightening of financial conditions and the associated downside risks to the U.S. economic outlook that had emerged since the fall. In addition, some market reports suggested that investors perceived the FOMC to be insufficiently flexible in its approach to adjusting the path for the federal funds rate or the process for balance sheet normalization in light of those risks.

The Fed inevitably acknowledged that its communication was being perceived as overly hawkish, and that they needed to make a remarkable shift to the dovish side in order to ease the heightened volatility in financial markets.

Investment bank Societe Generale believes volatility is here to stay

While the VIX has come back down to around 14 since December, we may not have seen the last of increased volatility. Recently, Societe Generale has stated that they believe volatility is here to stay, regardless of the Fed turning more dovish and financial market conditions improving lately. The main factor that will induce higher volatility will be the persistent slowdown in economic growth this year. Negative economic data releases will continue to worry investors, as a weaker economy would translate into weaker corporate earnings, which would consequently deteriorate stock market performance.

The chart below shared by Societe Generale demonstrates the correlation between negative economic news events and the VIX.

Given that negative economic data releases induce greater equity market volatility, and in turn greater volatility leads to deteriorating consumer/ business spending which further weakens economic conditions, the US could be stuck in a vicious cycle for a while. Presently, the Fed’s outlook for future monetary policy has become more uncertain, as Fed members are wary of worsening economic/ financial conditions by blindly continuing to tighten further. Hence the dovish stance from the Fed could be here to stay for a longer period of time.

Bottom Line

Increased volatility has made the Fed’s job a lot more difficult this year, and persistently weak economic data releases may keep volatility elevated for the rest of the year. Hence, this is likely to discourage the Fed from tightening monetary policy conditions much further this year, which bodes well for US treasuries, as interest rate risk remains suppressed. But equity market performance may not benefit as much from dovish Fed guidance going forward, as negative economic headlines are likely to dominate investor sentiment and diminish stock market performance.

