Columbia Sportswear: Growth Momentum Drives The Company Higher

Investment Thesis

2018 was one of the best years for Columbia Sportswear (NYSE: COLM) with wholesale sales up 8% globally, direct-to-consumer sales up 22%, and e-commerce up 20% compared to last year. Direct-to-consumer sales now represent 42% of the business up from 40% last year and e-commerce sales now represent 11% of the business.

Columbia is managing to capture the consumer’s attention in a way they’ve never done before through enhanced marketing and technology, they’ve managed to streamline the customer acquisition process and garner more consumer interest.

However, the majority of credit goes toward the trend of the moment, a hybrid between comfort and the outdoors lifestyle, which has propelled companies like Columbia and competitor Patagonia into the stratosphere.

In addition, investments in shoe brand SOREL, yoga/lifestyle brand prAna, and fishing line PFG have further diversified Columbia and its offerings.

Columbia has also experienced high growth in foreign markets, Nonetheless, a greater GDP slowdown could impact Columbia’s foreign growth prospects.

Lastly, gross margin expansion has been healthy and continuous. The P/E ratio is at ~27.39 which is quite expensive. Yet Columbia has shown the growth rates to justify this number. Nevertheless, due to current market turmoil and global tensions, the stock may present better entry points in the near future.

Data by YCharts

Evidence of the Trend

The trend of the moment is definitely comfortable clothing with an athletic/outdoorsy element mixed in. One of the most popular items of clothing from this trend is the Teddy or fleece jacket, which is basically sold in any store where millennials shop.

(Source: urbanoutiftters.com)

Competitors Patagonia and North Face have also hopped onto the trend.

(Source: urbanoutfitters.com)

And finally, Columbia Sportswear has entered the fleece market.

(Source: columbia.com)

Columbia seems to know where the trend is and is keeping a close eye on changing paths.

SOREL and prAna

Another strong trend at the moment is shoes that are edgier and more unique compared to regular old sneakers. Dr.Martens is one popular manufacturer of these shows and SOREL (Columbia’s shoe line) is reminiscent of the Dr.Martens brand but also has it’s own outdoorsy/sophisticated tune about it.

(Source: Drmartens.com)

(Source: Sorel.com)

They have managed to bring a certain level of sophistication to the outdoors that is not only very intriguing it's something new and interesting that the consumer has never seen before.

SOREL sales were up 11% in the quarter and 14% for the year.

Columbia’s brand prAna is their lifestyle and yoga brand. That not only makes them competitive against companies such as Lululemon it also diversifies their business in order to reduce risk. The mass expansion on Columbia’s part set an optimistic tone for the company, and their continual innovation of clothing sets a benchmark for many competitors.

prAna grew 21% in the quarter, and 11% for the year.

E-commerce and Technology Spending

Columbia has invested in two fronts on their technology side. One being their C1 platform and the other being their X1 platform. The C1 or consumer first initiative that is intended to deliver a more personalized and efficient experience for consumers. The initiative includes the implementation of a new ERP platform (Enterprise Resource Planning) in order to further integrate their company. The downside to an ERP system is the transition between systems can be fraught with technical issues and cost overruns. With high risk comes high reward, and it’s clear that Columbia has made the plunge.

The X1 platform or Experience Platform is their mobile front. In order to improve search, loyalty, and check out for mobile shoppers they’ve reimplemented their platform in order to provide a more seamless experience for the consumer.

The only problem with their website that could limits sales, is their lack of models. Models allow you to control the branding and image you want to set for your company, as well as allow the consumer to visualize the item of clothing on themselves. For example, if you compare the jackets from Patagonia and The North Face to the jackets from Columbia, the Columbia jackets look far less appealing than the ones from Patagonia and The North Face. The jackets from Columbia are just as good but they lack the stimulating factor that the other images hold since they are not showcased on any models.

International Revenue & The Effects of Climate Change

In 2018 alone, international sales grew by 8%. Specifically, in Q4 of 2018, sales outside of the U.S. increased by 12% driven by growth in Canada, Korea, China, Japan, and Europe. All of these places share the characteristic of frigid winters that has probably aided Columbia in garnering sales.

In fact, one of the industries most impacted by climate change is the retail/clothing industry. Columbia’s management even acknowledged that fourth-quarter growth in the U.S. was aided by more widespread, colder weather across the country. The effects of climate change will not only have an impact on what we wear but also the timeliness of shipments on account of weather and storms.

And while Columbia has taken full advantage of the more extreme winters across the world, international markets have been slowing down and global GDP has been steadily flatlining.

Exhibit: GDP Growth in China, U.S, Germany, Japan, U.K., and Canada

(Source: World Bank)

Exhibit: Global GDP Growth

(Source: World Bank)

Previously in my Tiffany article, I mentioned how events like Brexit, trade war tensions, the arrest of a top Huawei official, Japan’s population issues, and consumer unrest were all already starting to show signs of taking hold. For example, since the Brexit vote in 2016, the U.S. to British Pound Exchange rate has been going up indicating the pound has been dropping.

Data by YCharts

While this may seem to early to call, the cracks in the global stage are showing.

Clothing & Marketing

Columbia Sportswear continues to innovate with its clothing and as a result, they’ve received extensive media coverage and awards. For instance, their Omni-heat 3D jacket won GearJunkie’s Gear of the Year award which was sold as a part of the Titanium line.

(Source: Columbia.com)

In addition, the Women’s Heavenly collection was a best seller, showing Columbia’s grip on the industry.

(Source: Columbia.com)

Lastly, in order to promote these items, Columbia has partnered with prominent athletes such as Jiasheng Shen, Cassie Sharpe, and Alex Ferriera. As well as country singer Luke Combs, (who happens to be an avid fisher) partner with Columbia and their fishing line PFG. Strong marketing partnerships are always integral to a company's long-term business and Columbia seems to be setting itself up for the long run.

Gross Margin

Gross margin increased to 49.5% in 2018 up from 47% in 2017. This is driven by higher product margin in the DTC sales in the U.S. As well as a higher proportion of full-price items and the induction of ASC 606 which allows the corporation to report certain fees that were held against net sales to be grouped with SG&A expenses. While some of the margin expansion is due to shift of expenses from against net sales to SG&A expense a lot of the expansion is due to Columbia’s own consolidation of supply chain and inventory management.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Columbia has not only expanding their clothing offerings to span multiple industries they’ve also invested a significant amount of money into their mobile and overall e-commerce experience. Their technological investments include a new ERP system that will integrate their entire business into one system, the downside to this is the transition between systems could be fraught with technical difficulties and cost overruns if not executed properly. International revenue continues to grow, however, global GDP has continued to plateau and some of the world’s most crucial markets have also experienced slowdowns. This could negatively impact the growth Columbia sees in foreign markets. Gross margin continues to expand, and the company has shown strong growth on the front. SOREL and prAna could be big winners for the company, and they diversify Columbia's offering to span multiple industries. Overall, the Columbia stock is strong with a healthy line of core businesses and gross margin. The stock is a good buy but given the sharp run-up over the last few months and the ongoing market turmoil, a better entry point may present itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.