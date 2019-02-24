Bank Of New York Mellon: Optimistic FY19 Price Target

Thesis

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) is a historical bank that has been around dating back to 1784. This bank has seen it all, and with federal interest rate hikes on the horizon, and with the Bank of NYM’s shareholder commitment and financial stability, I expect it to achieve an FY19 year-end price target of $64.00 per share.

(Image Source.)

Federal Rate Hikes and Interest Revenue Growth

The federal funds rate chat has been about and hikes are now anticipated. Per this article, the forecast for 2019 incorporated three rate hikes with a forecasted 2019 year-end federal funds rate of 3.1%. However, that forecast has now been reduced to two interest rate hikes for 2019 with a year-end federal funds rate of 2.9%. As I’m sure all of you know, when the federal funds rates go up, banks earn more money on their primary revenue generating unit: interest. We saw the federal funds rate increase in 2018, and so far, Bank of NYM has done a good job at capitalizing, growing its net interest revenue by 9% in FY18 from FY17. While three interest rate hikes with a FY19 year-end interest rate of 3.1% would have been the more ideal economic outlook for the Bank of NYM and other banks alike, 2.9% will still produce favorable interest revenue growth for the Bank of NYM and its shareholders.

The Bank of NYM's Commitment to Shareholders

The Bank of NYM has, in my opinion, demonstrated its commitment to its shareholders with a fair dividend yield accommodated by six years of consistent dividend growth, and through its share repurchase program. The Bank of NYM currently provides a 2.12% dividend yield with an annualized payout of $1.12 per share, and a payout ratio of 26.8%. In FY18 the Bank of NYM repurchased $3.3 Billion in common shares and paid shareholders $1.1 Billion in dividends. Providing a consistent dividend and large share repurchase programs are reassuring in the fact that the Bank of NYM is committed to returning capital to the shareholders while simultaneously creating more shareholder equity.

The Bank of NYM's Strong Financial Stability

The Bank of New York Mellon doesn’t have an excessive amount of debt and is well capitalized against its risk-weighted assets. It has a long-term debt to total-asset ratio of 0.08, a CET1 ratio of 10.6%, and a Tier 1 Capital ratio of 12.7. The Bank of NYM has grown its net income consistently and impressively. It reported $3,547 Million in FY16 and $4,560 Million in FY18, a 28.56% increase in just two years. The Bank of NYM is posting a net margin of 27.98% with FY18 EPS of $4.27, representing a 14.78% jump from its FY17 EPS. The Bank of NYM has low debt levels in comparison to its assets, and it has enough capital in comparison to those risk weighted assets to absorb potentially large unexpected losses. On top of that it has stable and growing net income with an attractive net margin and favorable forward looking economic conditions in terms of federal funds rate hikes. The Bank of NYM has demonstrated that is financially stable and has investment worthy financial metrics.

Strong Quantitative Analysis

(Image Source. Page. 6.)

The Bank of NYM reported net income applicable to shareholders of $4,097 Million with a 5% growth from FY17. If we apply a 5% growth rate for FY19, which I believe is reasonable, the Bank of NYM would post FY19 year-end net income applicable to shareholders of $4,301.85 Million, translating to FY19 EPS of $4.48. The Bank of NYM’s average P/E ratio over the last several years is roughly 15, which I believe is a fair earnings for it. With EPS of $4.48 and an earnings multiple of 15, I believe the Bank of NYM could be trading around $67.20 per share by the end of FY19 should the markets fairly value them. To compare my forecast, NASDAQ is forecasting the Bank of NYM’s FY19 EPS to be anywhere from $4.27 - $4.40. I believe the Bank of NYM will continue with its dividend payout ratio of 27%. That would translate to a FY19 annualized dividend of $1.21 per share if the Bank of NYM achieves my FY19 earnings estimate of $4.48 per share. Overall, I am personally putting a FY19 year-end price of $64 per share with an estimated $1.21 per share realized annual dividend on the Bank of NYM.

Risk Potential

As with any investment, risk is an inherent factor. As stated previously, I feel relatively confident in the Bank of NYM's financial stability and its ability to remain a profitable business. Risks I do see stem from the federal funds rate and potential loan bubbles. When it comes to the federal funds rate, generally a higher rate isn't too bad for banks, as they pass those costs down to the consumer and generally reap more profit when interest rates are higher, as interest is a banks primary revenue generating unit. The issue is when interest rates are higher often times consumers borrow less capital, thus, offsetting higher profit margins that banks may earn. The student loan bubble is the real concern for the Bank of NYM and all financial institutions for the matter. Student debt is already astronomical, and student loan interest rates were hiked just last year. See this article to get a better understanding of how degreed individuals were, and still are, having trouble getting high-enough paying jobs to pay off their student debt. I want to note that in 2010 student loan debt was approximately $800 Million, versus $1,500 Million today. (Image Source.)

The main concern is that if individuals start defaulting on their student loans in mass due to difficulty finding sufficient jobs, financial institutions around the country, including the Bank of NYM, could see a large amount debt collected on their balance sheets, hurting debt-to-equity, thus, hurting shareholder equity. Other than that, I don't see many risks associated with the Bank of NYM. I'd also like to note that the Bank of NYM had net loans in FY17 of $61.38 Billion. Of those net loans, only $963 Million fall under the consumer and installment loans, which is the category containing student loans. Thus, only 1.56% of the Bank of NYM's loans are weighted down by the student loan risk, which obviously isn't too much to worry about. With that being said, the Bank of NYM does have risks associated with it like any other investment, but I don't find its risks to be currently alarming.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I like where the Bank of NYM stands. I find economic conditions to be favorable for all banks, and I like seeing that the Bank of NYM has capitalized on the market conditions by growing its interest revenue by nearly double-digits at 9%. It has demonstrated its commitment to stimulating shareholder equity via share repurchases and providing a fair and consistent dividend. I also believe the Bank of NYM is capable of increasing its dividend via increasing its payout ratio as well as simply consistently increasing earnings. The Bank of NYM has favorable financial metrics when evaluating the stability of a potential investment, as it’s well capitalized against its risk-weighted assets and is producing consistent earnings and growth. On top of all of that I believe that the Bank of NYM is undervalued when looking at earnings forecasts in comparison to historical earnings multiples. With that being said, with the data presented above, I believe that the Bank of New York Mellon is worth considering as an investment for all investors with a FY19 year-end price objective of $64 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.