LVMH And Richemont Comparative Analysis (Video And Podcast)

Both look good as long-term investments, but Richemont provides a better margin of safety.

Luxury brands might look risky in light of a recession, but the actual numbers will surprise you.

LVMH and Richemont are both in the luxury sector, mostly fashion for the first, jewelry and watches for the latter.

Before the analysis of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMHF) and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCPK:CFRHF), I am going to say that there is a lot of money going around the world.

When luxury brands more than double, or even triple their sales over the last 10 years, like Richemont and LVMH did respectively, it means the rich are getting richer.

The respective stocks are also up significantly. LVMHF is up more than 500% over the last 10 years, while CFRHF has been in a slump lately and is up 'only' 335%.

The question is, will the rich get richer also in the future? If you think so, then LVMHF and CFRHF should be great investments, giving you exposure to the continuing trend.

In the podcast and video I give an overview of the two companies, discuss their fundamentals, how their stock prices behave, the impact of a recession on their earnings and general trends.

Podcast/video overview:

1:17 Company overview - LVMH

2:28 Company overview - Richemont

3:11 Fundamental comparison

4:14 Stock price movement

5:50 Analysts' reports

8:20 Investment concerns

10:00 Global wealth growth

10:32 My investing strategy

Podcast:

Video:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.