Few Companies Measure Up To KLA-Tencor

Despite having a promising long-term outlook, many institutional investors are probably not investing because they fear a cycle turn could result in short term losses.

KLA-Tencor is a high-quality technology company that is often overlooked by investors because it is rarely in the news, and most people don't interact with its products.

KLA-Tencor (KLAC) is a high-quality company that has been growing quickly, and currently trades at a reasonable valuation. It is focused on developing advanced tools for the semiconductor industry that enable customers to control manufacturing quality. More specifically, their equipment is used to inspect for defects in chips and to measure critical parameters.

Similarly to what we described with ASML, as transistors get smaller as Moore's Law progresses, engineering this inspection equipment gets more complicated. The software and hardware needed to find defects at smaller nodes gets considerably more complicated, reducing the number of companies that can make the required R&D investments to create the next generation tools.

The company is considered a global leader in semiconductor process control, with significantly more market share than the nearest competitor. One reason for this is that it is truly focused on the quality and process control tools, while for many of its competitors these tools are just a small part of their business.

This focus and technology leadership in this area has resulted in enviable margins and returns on invested capital. There aren't many companies around that get to keep around a third of their revenues as profits.

So why is such a wonderful company available at an attractive valuation? There are many instances in everyday life where a compromise has to be made between getting something cheap, fast, or of good quality.

More specifically with investments, it is common to have to make some compromises between growth, value, and risk.

If KLA-Tencor is a fast growing quality company, trading at an attractive valuation, it follows that there is probably some risk we need to be aware of. In this case the main risk is that orders and revenues for the company have had substantial cyclicality. Complicating matters, it appears the cycle for capital goods could be turning. Capex spending can remain at elevated levels for a few years, like it did in 2011-15, during which there were several times where it looked like the cycle was beginning to turn. It is, however, difficult to know how deep a cycle will be; for example, the 2015-2016 down cycle was not as severe as previous ones.

Money managers worried about bad short-term performance that could lead to them losing assets under management are likely to avoid companies that have a bright future but a higher-than-average chance of underperforming in the near term. In our case, we are less concerned about the path the share price will take than with where it will be in a few years.

One way to think about this trade-off is using Warren Buffett's farm analogy. You buy a farm based on what you expect it to be able to produce over the next few decades, not next year. If fears about the weather next year reduce the price drastically, then you can take advantage of those irrational fears. A lot of professional portfolio managers are heavily influenced by the possibility of rain next year.

Nobody buys a farm based on whether they think it's going to rain next year. They buy it because they think it's a good investment over 10 or 20 years. -Warren Buffett

When looking at KLA-Tencor's revenues we can see both the cyclicality and the strong secular growth. We are happy riding the ups and downs knowing there is a good chance revenue and profits will be considerably higher in a few years.

A similar trend, only more accentuated, can be observed with earnings per share. Every cycle seems to peak at much higher levels, with current earnings ~3 times higher compared to the period before the financial crisis.

Something we appreciate about the company is that it has been increasing its R&D investments at the same time revenues and profits trend higher.

We like to look at how much a technology company is investing in R&D to make sure strong current earnings are not the result of under investing in future growth.

There is an argument being made by several companies in the semiconductor sector that the diversity of new applications will significantly reduce the historical cyclicality of the industry.

There is a strong argument that as the number of applications broadens, any one segment that experiences a downturn cannot have too strong an effect on sales. However, we think that while this diversification of applications might stabilize things a little, we fully expect the industry to remain strongly cyclical and prefer to invest thinking that revenues and earnings can experience a down cycle at any time. If the cycle is indeed tamed, then we will be positively surprised.

Despite the quality of the company, its shares are trading at a forward P/E ratio of ~13, and an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 9.

Analysts lowered their long-term growth estimates after the market rout late last year, and probably because of the trade war too. However we believe the long term outlook for the company has not changed as much, and that this probably was an overreaction. Looks like analysts went from being too optimistic to overly pessimistic.

In the meantime the company has been returning a large portion of its free cash flow in the forms of dividends and share repurchases.

The balance sheet looks quite healthy with more cash than long-term debt, and significant interest coverage ratio. This will look a little different now that the acquisition of Orbotech, a provider of yield enhancement and production solutions for electronics reading, writing and connecting, has completed, but we expect the balance sheet to remain strong. As they confirmed the acquisition, KLA-Tencor also announced they are launching an additional $1B share repurchase program.

Like KLA-Tencor, Orbotech is very focused on quality and inspection devices, but this is complemented by other areas like PCB, LCD, and OLED. It is an interesting acquisition for KLA-Tencor given that it increases its exposure to some fast growing end markets like smart mobile devices, AR/VR, and automotive. KLA-Tencor expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, non-GAAP earnings, and free cash flow per share.

Corporate & social responsibility

We like that the company has multiple sustainability initiatives, is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment, and has high ratings from its employees on Glassdoor, including a high approval for its CEO.

Takeaway

KLA-Tencor is a quality company that is growing at a fast pace, is investing in new products and technologies, has strong margins and market leadership, and is returning significant amounts of cash to stockholders. We believe it is available at an attractive valuation because not a lot of retail investors are familiar with the company, and many institutional investors are fearful about the cyclicality of its industry.

